Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Related
Oregon's Chance Gray named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
On Monday, Oregon's freshman guard Chance Gray earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors after averaging 15 points per game in two games against Washington and Washington State. Gray highlighted the week with a career-high 22 points, two rebounds, and a one-assist performance in the loss to Washington State, where she hit five three pointers.
The state of Oregon's QB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
Arizona falls out of top ten in AP Poll
Arizona has fallen out of the top ten of the AP Poll after losing to Oregon this past weekend. The Wildcats are now ranked 11th in the country and had previously been in the Top 10 for seven consecutive weeks. Arizona has not been ranked this low since before the Maui Invitational, which is when the Wildcats were ranked 14th and went on a tear to enter the top five.
Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer
Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
Former Oregon TE Cam McCormick announces commitment to Miami, joining HC Mario Cristobal
Former Oregon tight end Cam McCormick announced his transfer to Miami on Sunday, joining old friend and head coach Mario Cristobal. McCormick, the 2023 recipient of the Orange Bowl Courage Award, entered the transfer portal on January 10th and shortly made a visit to Miami later in the week. McCormick, who has dealt with injuries throughout his entire college career, will be entering his eighth year of eligibility. In December, the NCAA granted McCormick a ninth year of eligibility, giving him potentially two seasons at Miami.
Video: Oregon DE Matayo Uiagalelei talks about his first week on campus in Eugene
We had a chance to catch up with former Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete and Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei at Polynesian Bowl check-in earlier today. Uiagalelei made a Signing Day decision, announcing for the Oregon Ducks in what was one of the most heavily contested races all year.
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon
Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
A star-studded visitor list is building for Oregon's first 2024 Junior Day
While the visit weekend won't start for another four days, the visitor list for Oregon football's upcoming junior day is already loading up with top talent from the Pacific.
Oregon State forward Timea Gardiner, one of nation’s top 2022 recruits, makes her college debut Friday
The long-awaited college debut of Oregon State freshman standout Timea Gardiner is expected to take place Friday night against Washington State in Gill Coliseum. The 6-foot-3 Gardiner is one of the most heralded recruits in OSU women’s basketball history. Gardiner, from Utah, was listed by many recruiting services as a 5-star prospect, and ranked No. 6 nationally for the 2022 class by ESPNW. Gardiner picked Oregon State over UCLA and Stanford when she decided on a college in March of 2021.
Late Kick: 5-star EDGE Jordan Burch transfers to the Oregon Ducks
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on 5-star EDGE Jordan Burch transferring from South Carolina to Oregon.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Roseburg, Oregon
Places to visit in Roseburg, OR. If you plan a trip to Roseburg, Oregon, you will be glad to know that there are plenty of things to do in the area. For instance, you can enjoy a visit to a wildlife safari, explore a park, or go to the Douglas County Museum. So, whether you’re interested in fishing, wine tasting, or simply exploring the scenic landscape, Roseburg has it all.
Emerald Media
University of Oregon suffers growing pains
This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
beachconnection.net
Florence's Rhody Fest Sets Date for Oregon Coast Pageantry, Announces Theme
(Florence, Oregon) – It may be months away, but the buzz about the next Rhododendron Fest in the central Oregon coast town of Florence is already taking to the air. For 118 years now it's been a major attraction each May. (Courtesy photo) Florence’s Chamber of Commerce just announced...
kqennewsradio.com
$1 MILLION TICKET SOLD IN OREGON, AS MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT CLIMBS
As the Mega Millions jackpot grows to an estimated $1.35 billion, a player in Oregon will be cashing in on a $1 million-dollar winning ticket. A release from the Oregon Lottery said that ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.
Ask Extension: Who is making these holes in my yard, and how do I stop them?
Gardening season may be in the rearview mirror, but there are always still questions. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful. Q: I have many holes in my garden where I know...
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG HAS RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE FOR THE DATE ON THURSDAY
Roseburg had a record high temperature for the date, on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford said the mercury reached 66 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That made it the warmest January 12th in the city’s history. The previous record high for the date was 63 degrees, set in 2021.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0