Eugene, OR

247Sports

Oregon's Chance Gray named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

On Monday, Oregon's freshman guard Chance Gray earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors after averaging 15 points per game in two games against Washington and Washington State. Gray highlighted the week with a career-high 22 points, two rebounds, and a one-assist performance in the loss to Washington State, where she hit five three pointers.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Arizona falls out of top ten in AP Poll

Arizona has fallen out of the top ten of the AP Poll after losing to Oregon this past weekend. The Wildcats are now ranked 11th in the country and had previously been in the Top 10 for seven consecutive weeks. Arizona has not been ranked this low since before the Maui Invitational, which is when the Wildcats were ranked 14th and went on a tear to enter the top five.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer

Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Former Oregon TE Cam McCormick announces commitment to Miami, joining HC Mario Cristobal

Former Oregon tight end Cam McCormick announced his transfer to Miami on Sunday, joining old friend and head coach Mario Cristobal. McCormick, the 2023 recipient of the Orange Bowl Courage Award, entered the transfer portal on January 10th and shortly made a visit to Miami later in the week. McCormick, who has dealt with injuries throughout his entire college career, will be entering his eighth year of eligibility. In December, the NCAA granted McCormick a ninth year of eligibility, giving him potentially two seasons at Miami.
EUGENE, OR
azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon

Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
TUCSON, AZ
The Oregonian

Oregon State forward Timea Gardiner, one of nation’s top 2022 recruits, makes her college debut Friday

The long-awaited college debut of Oregon State freshman standout Timea Gardiner is expected to take place Friday night against Washington State in Gill Coliseum. The 6-foot-3 Gardiner is one of the most heralded recruits in OSU women’s basketball history. Gardiner, from Utah, was listed by many recruiting services as a 5-star prospect, and ranked No. 6 nationally for the 2022 class by ESPNW. Gardiner picked Oregon State over UCLA and Stanford when she decided on a college in March of 2021.
CORVALLIS, OR
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Roseburg, Oregon

Places to visit in Roseburg, OR. If you plan a trip to Roseburg, Oregon, you will be glad to know that there are plenty of things to do in the area. For instance, you can enjoy a visit to a wildlife safari, explore a park, or go to the Douglas County Museum. So, whether you’re interested in fishing, wine tasting, or simply exploring the scenic landscape, Roseburg has it all.
ROSEBURG, OR
Emerald Media

University of Oregon suffers growing pains

This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park

Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
ALBANY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

$1 MILLION TICKET SOLD IN OREGON, AS MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT CLIMBS

As the Mega Millions jackpot grows to an estimated $1.35 billion, a player in Oregon will be cashing in on a $1 million-dollar winning ticket. A release from the Oregon Lottery said that ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG HAS RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE FOR THE DATE ON THURSDAY

Roseburg had a record high temperature for the date, on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford said the mercury reached 66 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That made it the warmest January 12th in the city’s history. The previous record high for the date was 63 degrees, set in 2021.
ROSEBURG, OR
247Sports

247Sports

