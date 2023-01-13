Effective: 2023-01-15 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor oceanside flooding and localized minor ocean overwash possible into Monday due to wave run up from low pressure well offshore. Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Localized ocean overwash possible north of Cape Hatteras, for areas where dune structures are vulnerable, mainly around times of high tide. High tide is around 2 AM Monday morning and 2 PM Monday afternoon.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO