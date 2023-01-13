Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Mirroring 2019 Pattern That Preceded Massive 240% Rally – Here Are His Targets
A popular crypto strategist says that the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally is mirroring a pattern that preceded the king crypto’s massive eruption in 2019. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 218,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is likely to dominate the crypto markets in a repeat performance of its 2019 burst.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
Elon Musk's lawyers subpoena head of Saudi Arabia's $620 billion wealth fund for Tesla 'funding secured' tweets case
Investors are suing Elon Musk over an August 2018 tweet where he claimed he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private. Musk's lawyers have subpoenaed Saudi Arabia's top wealth manager to be a defense witness in the upcoming court case. Text messages disclosed in April showed Musk raging at Yasir...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move
A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Bill Gates says he'll sell what he owns to fund his philanthropic foundation
When asked if it was "contradictory" for him to be a humanitarian while owning so much farmland, Bill Gates said, "Everything I own will be sold."
CNBC
Mark Cuban predicts this will be the 'next possible implosion' in crypto—here's how to avoid it
Billionaire Mark Cuban believes an age-old market manipulation tactic could be the next thing to rock the cryptocurrency industry. "I think the next possible implosion is the discovery and removal of wash trades on central exchanges," the longtime crypto investor tells TheStreet. A wash trade is when a trader buys...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Battle Solana-Based Memecoin That’s Surged 787% in Two Weeks
The two largest memecoins by market cap are looking to outrun a new Solana-based rival. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged alongside Bitcoin and the broader market over the past week, leaving the new much-hyped dog-themed altcoin Bonk (BONK) in the rear view mirror. Bonk has witnessed a wild...
dailyhodl.com
Most Dogecoin Holders Are in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Owners Remain Underwater: IntoTheBlock
Most holders of the meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are sitting on profits, but the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red even though the crypto markets are rallying. According to blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, 59% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Taking Out $20,000 Puts Solana, Polygon, XRP On The Cusp Of Huge Price Explosions
Bitcoin is back above $20,000, days after breaking a two-month-long ranging-market spell and printing a string of green daily candles. In the past 24 hours, the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization grew over 11%, tapping $21,000 in the wee hours of Jan 14 before recoiling to $20,817 at press time. In the past seven days, the asset’s price has surged by over 23%, with $76.61B added to its market cap.
Elon Musk breaks world record for largest loss of personal fortune in history
Elon Musk has broken the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history, according to a Guinness World Records report. The tech billionaire has lost approximately $182bn (£150bn) since November 2021, although other sources suggest that it could actually be closer to $200bn, the report said.
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate 5,761% Up as Shiba Inu Surpasses Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) by This Metric
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
notebookcheck.net
Official Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra design-confirming leather cases turn up in eBay classifieds
Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks are coming thick and fast now, with the smartphones expected to be launched within a few more weeks (February 1). This latest leak was initially shared by SnoopyTech on Twitter, with a commenter on the relevant tweet then posting a link to eBay classifieds (Germany) where the Galaxy S23 case packaging is listed and shown off from the front and rear. There are cases for each of the three expected SKUs: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
CNBC
Scaramucci sees bitcoin at $50,000 to $100,000 in 2-3 years as market hopes for bull run
In 2022, the entire cryptocurrency market lost about $1.4 trillion in value with the industry facing liquidity issues and bankruptcies topped off by the collapse of exchange FTX. While bitcoin has got a small bump at the start of the year, in line with risk assets like stocks, experts say...
wealthinsidermag.com
Ethereum Surpasses Bitcoin With Over $21 Billion a Day in Value
Ethereum Surpasses Bitcoin With Over $21 Billion a Day in Value. settles over $21 billion a day in value. This figure is comparatively way higher than the $2.6 billion in value of BTC. The data was shared by Twitter user Crypto Maxi. According to the latest data, Ethereum has settled...
Comments / 0