Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks are coming thick and fast now, with the smartphones expected to be launched within a few more weeks (February 1). This latest leak was initially shared by SnoopyTech on Twitter, with a commenter on the relevant tweet then posting a link to eBay classifieds (Germany) where the Galaxy S23 case packaging is listed and shown off from the front and rear. There are cases for each of the three expected SKUs: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

6 DAYS AGO