Storrs, CT – The University of Connecticut swim and dive team hosted Seton Hall Saturday, beating the Pirates 164-128. The Huskies won 11 of 16 events with strong performances from several different competitors. Among these was an impressive finish for Kayla Mendonca in the 100y Backstroke. On training in Florida in preparation for today, Kayla said, "We were focused on sprint work and on technique and details in our races, so I was just trying to focus on that and be positive for the rest of the team as we were focused on going out there and doing our best - not really worrying about the time and getting back to the racing mindset."

STORRS, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO