ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Connecticut

No. 6 Huskies Face St. John's At XL Center

HARTFORD – Beginning Sunday, the UConn men's basketball team is looking at a busy schedule of four games in an 11-day span, beginning with longtime BIG EAST Conference rival St. John's at the XL Center in Hartford, Sunday at noon (FS1). The congested slate continues with league contests at...
HARTFORD, CT
University of Connecticut

No. 4 Huskies to Host Georgetown Sunday

STORRS, Conn. – The fourth-ranked UConn women's basketball team (14-2, 7-0 BIG EAST) returns to the XL Center to host Georgetown (8-8, 1-6) on Sunday at 4 p.m. The game will air on SNY and the UConn Sports Network (97-9 ESPN). Sunday is Superhero Day – youth superhero capes...
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

Huskies Open Spring Season with a Strong Home Win

Storrs, CT – The University of Connecticut swim and dive team hosted Seton Hall Saturday, beating the Pirates 164-128. The Huskies won 11 of 16 events with strong performances from several different competitors. Among these was an impressive finish for Kayla Mendonca in the 100y Backstroke. On training in Florida in preparation for today, Kayla said, "We were focused on sprint work and on technique and details in our races, so I was just trying to focus on that and be positive for the rest of the team as we were focused on going out there and doing our best - not really worrying about the time and getting back to the racing mindset."
STORRS, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy