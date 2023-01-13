Read full article on original website
Bellevue West storms back to beat Kearney
KEARNEY. Neb. — Bellevue West was trailing to start the second half, but came back to win a thriller 59-58 and improve to 13-2 on the season.
UNK drops another one possession game to Fort Hays State
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. All-American candidate Kaleb Hammeke converted a layup with 6.5 seconds left to cap a 14-6 game ending run and help Fort Hays State past Nebraska Kearney, 57-55, Saturday evening in Kansas. The 138th all-time meeting between the Lopers and Tigers,...
UNK picks up road win in Kansas
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior point guard Sarah Schmitt hit a driving layup with 8.8 seconds left and redshirt senior forward Shiloh McCool played solid defense in the waning seconds to help No. 19 Nebraska Kearney get past rival Fort Hays State, 53-52, Saturday afternoon in Gross Memorial Coliseum.
SEM stays undefeated beating Pleasanton
SUMNER, Neb. — The SEM Mustangs improved to 10-0 on the season beating Pleasanton 61-52. The Mustangs trailed by two going into halftime. They outscored the Bulldogs 17-8 in the final quarter.
Tri-City Storm continues to build confidence as they gear up for playoff run
KEARNEY. Neb. — The Tri-City Storm are coming off one of their best seasons, and new their upcoming season would have some growing pains. “After the guys the amount of guys and specifically the guys we lost last year after the season we had we don’t ever look it as a rebuild but their were a lot of new faces around here,” said sixth-year head coach Anthony Noreen.
Elderly couple missing; Aurora PD asking public for help
AURORA, Neb. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing elderly couple. According to APD, Robert and Loveda Proctor went missing Friday afternoon. They were last seen at around 2 p.m. in Aurora. The couple may be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica...
Food for Fireworks raises money for July 4th celebration
The Hall County Historical Society is looking to end the 150th year of Grand Island's history with a bang. They are hosting a Food For Fireworks fundraiser event January 15th. The event will raise money for the fireworks display on July 4th. That date will mark the last day of the 150th year of grand islands founding. The Historical society hopes to raise $20,000 more dollars to reach their goal of $40,000.
Researchers say sitting at your desk can be bad for your health
KEARNEY, NEB. — Did you have a new year’s resolution? or better yet, did you stick to your New Year's resolution?. Experts say we should all be sitting less and moving more because sitting at your desk for a long time isn’t just bad for your poster.
Pet Doc: Know your pet's condition score
KEARNEY – How can you tell if your pet is overweight? Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said your veterinarian will be able to help you better answer this question. Dr. Beebout said your veterinarian is going to be able to tell you where your pet's condition...
