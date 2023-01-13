Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
linknky.com
Saturday NKY HS hoops round-up: Notre Dame downs North Laurel in MLK Classic
The Notre Dame Pandas (10-4 overall) ventured to Winchester and edged the North Laurel Jaguars (11-4) from the 13th Region in the Martin Luther King Classic at George Rogers Clark, 56-54. Senior forward Noelle Hubert led Notre Dame with 19 points. Junior forward Kendra Collins made four three-pointers on her...
Covington Catholic-Highlands game moved to larger Holmes High School for Thomas Burns fundraiser
The varsity boys’ basketball game between Covington Catholic and Highlands on January 17 will be played in support of Covington Catholic Senior Thomas Burns, who is battling Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. To show support and honor Thomas, close friends from CCH designed and coordinated the production and sale of TB Strong T-shirts.
linknky.com
Meyer takes them higher: Holy Cross wins back-to-back 9th Region All “A” titles
The message was pretty simple from Holy Cross coach Casey Sorrell to senior guard Jacob Meyer. “Go win us the game,” Sorrell said with 16 seconds remaining in the timeout huddle and the game knotted at 72. Meyer responded as he did all night, knifing through five Newport defenders,...
linknky.com
Dynes, Krohman take over late to lead Simon Kenton past Walton-Verona
In the first meeting between Simon Kenton and Walton-Verona since the Bearcats bounced the Pioneers out of the first round of last season’s 32nd District tournament, the Pioneers got some payback in front of an overflowing crowd at Joe Stark Memorial Gymnasium in Independence on Friday night. “Great atmosphere,”...
Lima News
Longtime sportswriter passes away
Veteran sportswriter Tom Usher, who has written for The Lima News since 1986, passed away over the weekend. Usher, a native of Cincinnati, covered the high profile sports like basketball, football and baseball with great skill and passion but also frequently wrote with the same skill and passion about sports like soccer and hockey. He graduated from Cincinnati St. Xavier High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University.
linknky.com
Friday NKY HS Boys Basketball roundup: Cooper earns tough 33rd District win over Ryle
The Cooper Jaguars deflected the game’s final attempted pass making sure their cross-town rival Ryle Raiders did not have the chance to tie the game with 1.3 seconds left. Cooper (9-6, 1-1) earned the needed 33rd District seed win over the Ryle Raiders (5-8, 0-2), 51-48. Cooper will take on Boone County for the second seed in Florence on Jan. 20 and Ryle will be the fourth seed in the district tournament that will take place at Cooper.
linknky.com
Stage is set: Newport, Holy Cross advance to All “A” Final
Taylen Kinney has a familial cheering section for every Newport basketball game. The 15-member contingent was at Beechwood on Friday. They – and the rest of the Wildcats – surely left satisfied. They watched Kinney drop 22 points on St. Henry and saw their team take a 53-37 victory in the semifinals of the Ninth Region semifinal.
Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Win
Kentucky entered this Saturday's matchup against No. 5 Tennessee on a two-game losing streak. Naturally, people thought John Calipari's squad would continue its free fall. Clearly, that wasn't the case. The Wildcats turned in an inspired performance this Saturday, defeating the Volunteers on ...
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Jumps 23 Spots in Updated NET Rankings
The Kentucky Wildcats finally picked up a Quadrant 1 victory, defeating No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The win finally added something to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume. The victory alone doesn’t push Kentucky into the NCAA Tournament picture but it’s a step in the right direction in mid-January.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati cheer team wins second-straight national championship
The University of Cincinnati cheerleading team took home the Division 1 National championship on Saturday in Orlando. Saturday's victory marked back-to-back national championships for the UC cheer team. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be...
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland lands HBCU All-American transfer, flipping commitment from Cincinnati
Corey Bullock was headed to Cincinnati but has decided to instead play in the Big Ten. Bullock, out of North Carolina Central, announced his commitment to play for Mike Locksley’s program Sunday. He had commitment to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Bullock, an Accokeek, Maryland native, heads...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Secret NKY: Around the Corner Fabrics shop stitches its history into iconic theatre in Latonia
Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading ladies of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
WHAS 11
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Restaurant Review--Otto's in Covington
Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have many excellent independently-owned restaurants. I could name a restaurant I enjoy in each independent area, such as Covington, Newport, Mariemont, Madeira, Montgomery, and Kenwood, and I could go on and on; after all, Cincinnati is quite large.
Comments / 0