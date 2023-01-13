ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, KY

linknky.com

Dynes, Krohman take over late to lead Simon Kenton past Walton-Verona

In the first meeting between Simon Kenton and Walton-Verona since the Bearcats bounced the Pioneers out of the first round of last season’s 32nd District tournament, the Pioneers got some payback in front of an overflowing crowd at Joe Stark Memorial Gymnasium in Independence on Friday night. “Great atmosphere,”...
WALTON, KY
Lima News

Longtime sportswriter passes away

Veteran sportswriter Tom Usher, who has written for The Lima News since 1986, passed away over the weekend. Usher, a native of Cincinnati, covered the high profile sports like basketball, football and baseball with great skill and passion but also frequently wrote with the same skill and passion about sports like soccer and hockey. He graduated from Cincinnati St. Xavier High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Friday NKY HS Boys Basketball roundup: Cooper earns tough 33rd District win over Ryle

The Cooper Jaguars deflected the game’s final attempted pass making sure their cross-town rival Ryle Raiders did not have the chance to tie the game with 1.3 seconds left. Cooper (9-6, 1-1) earned the needed 33rd District seed win over the Ryle Raiders (5-8, 0-2), 51-48. Cooper will take on Boone County for the second seed in Florence on Jan. 20 and Ryle will be the fourth seed in the district tournament that will take place at Cooper.
UNION, KY
linknky.com

Stage is set: Newport, Holy Cross advance to All “A” Final

Taylen Kinney has a familial cheering section for every Newport basketball game. The 15-member contingent was at Beechwood on Friday. They – and the rest of the Wildcats – surely left satisfied. They watched Kinney drop 22 points on St. Henry and saw their team take a 53-37 victory in the semifinals of the Ninth Region semifinal.
NEWPORT, KY
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Win

Kentucky entered this Saturday's matchup against No. 5 Tennessee on a two-game losing streak. Naturally, people thought John Calipari's squad would continue its free fall. Clearly, that wasn't the case.  The Wildcats turned in an inspired performance this Saturday, defeating the Volunteers on ...
LEXINGTON, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Jumps 23 Spots in Updated NET Rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats finally picked up a Quadrant 1 victory, defeating No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The win finally added something to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume. The victory alone doesn’t push Kentucky into the NCAA Tournament picture but it’s a step in the right direction in mid-January.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBKR

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Secret NKY: Around the Corner Fabrics shop stitches its history into iconic theatre in Latonia

Bolts of colorful cotton line the walls of a building where black and white movies were once shown more than eight decades ago. The Kentucky Theatre opened in 1939 at 15 West Southern Avenue in Covington’s Latonia neighborhood. The 800-seat movie house brought such flicks to its single screen as the 1938 comedy crime caper, “There’s That Woman Again,” starring two-time Academy Award winner Melvyn Douglas and Virginia Bruce, a leading ladies of 1930s and 1940s Hollywood.
COVINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
WHAS 11

NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
KENTUCKY STATE
Libby Shively McAvoy

Restaurant Review--Otto's in Covington

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have many excellent independently-owned restaurants. I could name a restaurant I enjoy in each independent area, such as Covington, Newport, Mariemont, Madeira, Montgomery, and Kenwood, and I could go on and on; after all, Cincinnati is quite large.
COVINGTON, KY

