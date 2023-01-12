Read full article on original website
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Ex-stepdaughter who told stepdad he wasn't her father after divorce, asked for money, he reminded her he's not her dad
Evidently, one young woman who pretty much told her stepfather to get lost, after his divorce from her mother four years prior, resurfaced to ask him for money. He made a Reddit post to explain the situation.
collective.world
How You React When You Don’t Feel Appreciated In Your Relationship, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Aries (March 21 – April 19) You don’t shy away from expressing yourself to your partner and you tell them honestly that you don’t feel appreciated and you feel like they’re taking you for granted. You will say it once, twice, and maybe a third time, but if your person doesn’t change, you won’t say it again and you will be on your way out.
collective.world
Why Each Zodiac Sign Feels Trapped
You don’t have enough money to be where you really want to be. You aren’t sure whether you have the strength to survive on your own, so you’ve been relying on parents or a partner for support. Gemini. You desperately want a change, but you feel like...
collective.world
An Open Letter To Women Who Feel Restless (And Don’t Know Why)
You feel restless and uncomfortable, even when everything around you is going well and you should be happy, because you’re chasing someone else’s definition of happiness. You’ve been following their roadmaps and misplaced yourself. You’re like a puzzle piece jammed into the wrong position. You are trying to make yourself fit with minor changes when you’re stuck in a space that’s never going to work for you. You need to make bigger shifts in order to break out from this rut. You need to change the unchangeable. Otherwise, this uneasy feeling will persist. You will keep staring at the ceiling, night after night, wondering why you can’t seem to find your footing.
