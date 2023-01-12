You feel restless and uncomfortable, even when everything around you is going well and you should be happy, because you’re chasing someone else’s definition of happiness. You’ve been following their roadmaps and misplaced yourself. You’re like a puzzle piece jammed into the wrong position. You are trying to make yourself fit with minor changes when you’re stuck in a space that’s never going to work for you. You need to make bigger shifts in order to break out from this rut. You need to change the unchangeable. Otherwise, this uneasy feeling will persist. You will keep staring at the ceiling, night after night, wondering why you can’t seem to find your footing.

2 DAYS AGO