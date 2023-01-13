Man Arrested After Threats with Paintball Gun

Seattle Police responded to a report of two males pointing a gun at a man after he approached them about narcotics usage near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Cherry Street Thursday afternoon in Downtown.

At just after 03:30 p.m., officers contacted the 19-year-old male victim who works security at a building located Downtown. The male victim had observed narcotics activity where an unknown man was openly smoking what appeared to be fentanyl at the entrance of the building. The male victim asked the unknown man to move away from the entrance so tenants would not have to walk through the fentanyl smoke.

Soon after, the male victim was approached by a yelling man who pulled a gun on him. The male victim was unable to report what was said due to retreating in fear for his life.

Officers were provided a suspect description and located the suspect at a nearby location. The 27-year-old male suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police recovered a paintball gun resembling a handgun and brass knuckles after a search was completed.

The male suspect was arrested for felony harassment and charges were requested for unlawful use of weapons. The suspect was later booked into King County Jail.