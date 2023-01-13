ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man Arrested After Threats with Paintball Gun

By Officer Judinna Gulpan
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RI4Dn_0kDFbOQ600

Seattle Police responded to a report of two males pointing a gun at a man after he approached them about narcotics usage near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Cherry Street Thursday afternoon in Downtown.

At just after 03:30 p.m., officers contacted the 19-year-old male victim who works security at a building located Downtown. The male victim had observed narcotics activity where an unknown man was openly smoking what appeared to be fentanyl at the entrance of the building. The male victim asked the unknown man to move away from the entrance so tenants would not have to walk through the fentanyl smoke.

Soon after, the male victim was approached by a yelling man who pulled a gun on him. The male victim was unable to report what was said due to retreating in fear for his life.

Officers were provided a suspect description and located the suspect at a nearby location. The 27-year-old male suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police recovered a paintball gun resembling a handgun and brass knuckles after a search was completed.

The male suspect was arrested for felony harassment and charges were requested for unlawful use of weapons. The suspect was later booked into King County Jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16oXPE_0kDFbOQ600

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Armed Suspect for Assault and Eluding Sunday Afternoon

Seattle Police officers received a report from a woman about a man who threatened to kill her and assaulted her with a handgun in the 9700 block of Evanston Avenue North near the Licton Springs neighborhood. Upon receiving this information, officers had probable cause for assault in the second degree...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Assaulted With Gun in Attempted Armed Robbery Near Columbia City Neighborhood

Police responded to a man assaulted in the head with a handgun Saturday afternoon in the 3500 block of South Edmonds Street near Columbia City neighborhood. When officers arrived just before 01:00 p.m., they contacted a 32-year-old man who reported he was walking to his residence when two males approached him from a vehicle located in an alley. One of these suspects threatened to shoot the victim and demanded for his phone. Both suspects pointed handguns at the victim as they walked closer to him. A third suspect remained in the vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown

Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman

GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
GOLD BAR, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday

Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police shoot, kill man in suspected carjacking in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — An investigation is underway after Lake Stevens police shot and killed a man in a suspected carjacking on Friday. Snohomish County spokesperson Nathan Fabia says that police responded to reports of a possible carjacker shortly before noon Friday. The suspect then drove away in a stolen vehicle on SR 9, before stopping, getting out of the car, and running away from police. After a “physical altercation,” police then shot and killed him.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Struck with Hammer in Downtown Robbery

A man was seriously wounded Friday afternoon after he was struck in the head with a hammer in a robbery in downtown Seattle. Police arrested the suspect near the scene of the incident. Around 2:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at 4th Avenue and Pike Street, struck him in...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Shot in the Hand in Robbery Near Atlantic Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to a report of a man walking into Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound earlier this morning in the 300 block of 9th Avenue. When officers arrived just after midnight, they contacted a 19-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. The male victim reported being driven to the hospital from where the shooting occurred in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man hit in head with hammer in Downtown Seattle robbery

Police are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit in the head with a hammer in a Downtown Seattle robbery. According to police, around 2:15 p.m., the suspect went up to the victim at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street, hit him in the head with the hammer, and stole his backpack.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black

Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest

Women allegedly steal $5,000 from Puyallup market

Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a group of women who allegedly stole $5,000 from a Puyallup market. Police report several women, some holding children, walked into the Las Monarcas Market on River Road East and distracted the staff. “One of the women was walking around as...
PUYALLUP, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy