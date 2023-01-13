ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics maintain wild stat in win over Nets

By Michael Dixon
 3 days ago
When an NBA team looks at its schedule at the beginning of a season, back-to-backs are generally not anticipated — at least not positively. This season’s Boston Celtics, though, have been an exception to that rule. A big exception.

Boston defeated the Nets on Thursday, winning 109-98. It was the seventh time this season that the Celtics have played on back-to-back nights. And after Thursday’s victory, Boston is 7-0 in those games. Furthermore, the 11-point victory over Brooklyn was actually a hit to Boston’s margin of victory in those games.

Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande tweeted the wild stat .

“The Celtics are now 7-0 with a +12.3 scoring differential… …on back-to-backs. That’s kind of nuts.”

Grande also detailed that the Celtics have had significant struggles in games with more rest.

“You figure them out…. 2022-23 BOSTON CELTICS

  • 0 Days Rest: 7-0, +12.3 scoring differential
  • 1 Days Rest: 22-5, +8.4 scoring differential
  • 2+ Days Rest: 2-7, -5.6 scoring differential
  • Vs. winning teams: 15-6 Vs. losing teams: 16-6″

Looking ahead at the remainder of the schedule, the Celtics have six more back-t0-backs this season. All of those will include travel between the two games.

Boston will be on the road against the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat on January 23 and 24, will be on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks and home against the Detroit Pistons on February 14 and 15, will host the New York Knicks and be at the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 5 and 6, will have road games against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz on March 17 and 18, will be in Milwaukee and home against the Jazz on March 30 and 31 and will be at the Philadelphia 76ers and home against the Toronto Raptors on April 4 and 5.

Unfortunately for Boston, the postseason has no back-to-back games and frequently has long breaks between them. So, if the Celtics are going to win the title this year, they won’t be able to rely on their brilliant back-to-back record.

