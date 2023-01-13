ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Raddysh scores in third as Blackhawks beat Avalanche 3-2

By Tim Cronin, Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9KLQ_0kDFb6cH00

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh snapped a tie in the third period, and the lowly Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 for their third straight victory.

Sam Lafferty and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Chicago, and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

The Blackhawks had a 2-20-1 stretch before their win streak. Cale Makar and Evan Rodrigues scored for Colorado, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists.

Pavel Francouz had 27 stops for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The slumping Avalanche dropped to 1-6-1 in their last eight games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy