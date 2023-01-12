ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:28:44 — 121.9MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. Today on Vermont Viewpoint, Kevin Ellis hosts! During the first half of the show, he’ll be speaking with Lobbyist Rebecca Ramos. Then, kicking off the second hour, he’ll speak with national correspondent Bob Ney, followed by Reporter Alison Novak from 7days. Then finishing up the show, he’ll have open phone lines.
