CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former math teacher at Phillips Exeter Academy has been sentenced to at least 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a student from 2014-2016. Sixty-two-year-old Szczesny Jerzy Kaminski also must complete a sexual offender program, register as a sex offender upon release, and is banned from any contact with the former student or her family. He pleaded guilty Friday. The student was in 9th grade when he began abusing her. The former student, now 23, said it took years of feeling shame before she sought help and realized that her pain and suffering was because of his actions.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO