Provo, UT

International poetry slam champion set to perform at Spokane Community College

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Falls Community College will be hosting international poetry slam champion, Ashlee Haze, in their Martin Luther King Day celebration. Ashlee Haze is a regional, national and international poetry slam champion known for her poem “For Colored Girls who Don’t Need Katy Perry when Missy Elliott is Enough.” Haze is a three-time champion of the Queen of the South Poetry Slam, a two-time Women of the World Poetry Slam finalist and a two-time National Poetry Slam semi-finalist. According to her website, Haze is “one of the most accomplished poets in the sport of poetry slam.”
Apple Watch fall detection triggers ‘dramatic increase’ in 911 calls to the Bonner County Sheriff’s office

SANDPOINT. Idaho. – According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office, skiers and snowboarders wearing Apple Watch Smart Watches are triggering accidental 911 calls. Some Smart watches are programmed with a “fall detection” feature, which calls 911 in the event of a fall. Since last Saturday, “nearly 30% of our 911 calls were unintentional 911 calls from people enjoying activities on Schweitzer Mountain,” said the Bonner County Sheriffs office in a Facebook post.
Spokane Chinese Association hosting 2023 Lunar New Year celebration

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chinese Association is hosting the 2023 Lunar New Year celebration starting at 5 p.m. at the historic Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Sunday, Jan.15. This will be a ticketed event featuring traditional Chinese folk dances, Taichi, Chinese Martial Art, Lion Dance, Chinese...
Cat dies in mobile home fire on Inland Empire Way in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A cat was killed in a mobile home fire along Inland Empire Way, according to fire crews on scene. No people were injured. When crews arrived, the front door was locked and nobody appeared to be home. Firefighters with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) were able...
WSDOT responds to concerns over potential delays for North Spokane Corridor

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to concerns from leaders and community members in Spokane on Friday, regarding Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed budget’s delays for construction on the North Spokane Corridor. In a release, WSDOT noted that long-term projects, like the North...
Ex-teacher gets 12 years for abusing Phillips Exeter student

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former math teacher at Phillips Exeter Academy has been sentenced to at least 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a student from 2014-2016. Sixty-two-year-old Szczesny Jerzy Kaminski also must complete a sexual offender program, register as a sex offender upon release, and is banned from any contact with the former student or her family. He pleaded guilty Friday. The student was in 9th grade when he began abusing her. The former student, now 23, said it took years of feeling shame before she sought help and realized that her pain and suffering was because of his actions.
Non-emergency phone lines down in Whitman County

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Whitcom 911 non-emergency lines are down Saturday morning. Whitcom provides emergency dispatching throughout Whitman County. If you have a fire or burglary alarm, that means your alarm company won’t be able to notify Whitcom if your alarm goes off. If your alarm does sound...
