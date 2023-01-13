Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Public Schools high schools to hold free open gyms on Sundays through May
SPOKANE, Wash. – Are you looking for a way to get your kids active on the weekends this school year? Your son or daughter’s school may have the answer. The gyms at five Spokane Public Schools (SPS) high schools will be open to students in grades 5-12 to play basketball on Sundays through May.
FOX 28 Spokane
International poetry slam champion set to perform at Spokane Community College
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Falls Community College will be hosting international poetry slam champion, Ashlee Haze, in their Martin Luther King Day celebration. Ashlee Haze is a regional, national and international poetry slam champion known for her poem “For Colored Girls who Don’t Need Katy Perry when Missy Elliott is Enough.” Haze is a three-time champion of the Queen of the South Poetry Slam, a two-time Women of the World Poetry Slam finalist and a two-time National Poetry Slam semi-finalist. According to her website, Haze is “one of the most accomplished poets in the sport of poetry slam.”
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My heart shattered’: School bus stop miscommunication leaves one Mead family frightened
MEAD, Wash. – On Jan. 10, one Mountainside Middle School parent experienced something no parent ever wants to go through; not knowing where her child was. “My heart shattered, and my stomach dropped to the floor to be honest,” Christina Dehart said. After some miscommunication between the Mead...
FOX 28 Spokane
Apple Watch fall detection triggers ‘dramatic increase’ in 911 calls to the Bonner County Sheriff’s office
SANDPOINT. Idaho. – According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office, skiers and snowboarders wearing Apple Watch Smart Watches are triggering accidental 911 calls. Some Smart watches are programmed with a “fall detection” feature, which calls 911 in the event of a fall. Since last Saturday, “nearly 30% of our 911 calls were unintentional 911 calls from people enjoying activities on Schweitzer Mountain,” said the Bonner County Sheriffs office in a Facebook post.
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman police believe was killed by boyfriend in Spokane identified by medical examiner
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who police believe was killed by her boyfriend in July has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner identified 30-year-old Stephanie Stine as the victim of a homicide that happened on West Boone in Spokane on July 24. According to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Chinese Association hosting 2023 Lunar New Year celebration
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chinese Association is hosting the 2023 Lunar New Year celebration starting at 5 p.m. at the historic Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Sunday, Jan.15. This will be a ticketed event featuring traditional Chinese folk dances, Taichi, Chinese Martial Art, Lion Dance, Chinese...
FOX 28 Spokane
Egg prices increase as avian influenza infects millions of commercial birds
SPOKANE, Wash. – The price of eggs has been climbing across the nation for nearly a year, due in large part to spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) among commercial flocks. The current outbreak began in spring of 2022 and remains active. This outbreak of bird flu has...
FOX 28 Spokane
Cat dies in mobile home fire on Inland Empire Way in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A cat was killed in a mobile home fire along Inland Empire Way, according to fire crews on scene. No people were injured. When crews arrived, the front door was locked and nobody appeared to be home. Firefighters with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) were able...
FOX 28 Spokane
WSDOT responds to concerns over potential delays for North Spokane Corridor
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to concerns from leaders and community members in Spokane on Friday, regarding Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed budget’s delays for construction on the North Spokane Corridor. In a release, WSDOT noted that long-term projects, like the North...
FOX 28 Spokane
Ex-teacher gets 12 years for abusing Phillips Exeter student
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former math teacher at Phillips Exeter Academy has been sentenced to at least 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a student from 2014-2016. Sixty-two-year-old Szczesny Jerzy Kaminski also must complete a sexual offender program, register as a sex offender upon release, and is banned from any contact with the former student or her family. He pleaded guilty Friday. The student was in 9th grade when he began abusing her. The former student, now 23, said it took years of feeling shame before she sought help and realized that her pain and suffering was because of his actions.
FOX 28 Spokane
Semi-truck crash, fuel spill closed US-195 overnight, driver swerved to avoid cat in road
COLFAX, Wash. – Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, a semi-truck hauling fuel tipped over and crashed on Highway 195 south of Colfax. The trailer punctured, spilling around 6,000 gallons of diesel and gasoline across the roadway. Accorind to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened when the driver...
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington State Patrol identifies person injured in vehicle versus pedestrian crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol has identified the person injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 14. 35-year-old Joshua Schwabe was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash. We do not have an update on their condition. Currently the driver,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Non-emergency phone lines down in Whitman County
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Whitcom 911 non-emergency lines are down Saturday morning. Whitcom provides emergency dispatching throughout Whitman County. If you have a fire or burglary alarm, that means your alarm company won’t be able to notify Whitcom if your alarm goes off. If your alarm does sound...
FOX 28 Spokane
Vehicle versus pedestrian crash sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Pines and Mission. Emergency responders have shut down all southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Pines Road between Mission and Boone. Deputies with the...
