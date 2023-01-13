Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed in hit-and-run on Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man was killed after being struck by a car while walking along the Downtown Connector. Police said the crash happened near Courtland Street Downtown. Officers are still searching for the driver that struck the man. Police said they're looking for a dark blue Chevrolet...
Police looking for vehicle in deadly hit and run | What to know
ATLANTA — A man was hit and killed while walking on the I-75 expressway Monday morning, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they are actively searching for the driver at this time. The suspected vehicle is believed to be a dark blue Chevy Malibu with extensive body damage. This...
Man killed in 'suspicious' house fire: Fayette County deputies
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a “suspicious” house fire broke out in Fayette County, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the fire broke out at Porter Road just before 2 a.m. The home was fully engulfed, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
fox8live.com
Officials identify 5-year-old boy crushed by tree during severe weather
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Officials in Georgia have identified a 5-year-old boy who was killed during severe weather on Thursday. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Egan Jeffcoat was in a car with his mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell directly onto their vehicle.
Man dead after he was found shot inside crashed vehicle, Atlanta police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of his vehicle, officials said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded at 5 p.m. to I-75 at Old Dixie Road to a single accident with injuries. When...
Lineman killed while cleaning up fallen trees after storms in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A third person has died after tornadoes, and severe storms moved through much of Georgia on Thursday. According to his family, 32-year-old Jesse Maxwell, a lineman with Georgia Right of Way,,three, was killed while working to restore power to his community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Storm destroys home of Cobb County family
Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
fox5atlanta.com
Shelters welcome Griffin, LaGrange County residents with tornado damage
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Emergency response teams continue to survey parts of Georgia that were devastated by a deadly tornado on Thursday, including the city of Griffin and LaGrange County. The American Red Cross of Georgia announced the opening of multiple shelters for both areas. Families in need can find food,...
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County mobile home residents describe Thursday's storm: 'I was going to die'
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - Crews are working to clean up in Henry County after fallen trees crushed multiple mobile homes. Those who live there believe a tornado come through their Locust Grove community behind the Tanger Outlets and busy Interstate 75. The hum of chainsaws filled the air in Locust...
Ring camera video shows tree falling into yard in a Coweta County neighborhood
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Several trees fell down during Thursday afternoon’s severe weather. The trees caused damages to homes and closed roads in counties across north Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ring camera video from a viewer in Coweta County captured the...
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Covington man arrested after causing commotion at LHS basketball game; More than $600 shoplifted by skip-scanning
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for December 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 21-year-old Clarkston man was picked up from Gwinnett County Jail on an outstanding failure to appear bench warrant and transported to Walton County Jail. Dec....
14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
fox5atlanta.com
Over 100 homes damaged by the storm in Troup County
Neighbors there are digging through the debris working to pick up the pieces. More than 100 homes were damaged in LaGrange.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rockdale County Sheriff searching for girl believed to be kidnapped by armed man
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Rockdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a girl reported as kidnapped on Saturday. According to officials, a man identified as Aric Nigel Flemister allegedly kidnapped a girl named Aviana Nadia Edwards. Officials say Flemister was driving...
fox5atlanta.com
Storm damage | Tree falls onto funeral home with people inside
The owner of a local funeral home in Griffin says he's fortunate his staff and family are safe after violent storms brought down a tree onto his establishment. He told FOX 5 he believes a tornado ripped through the area. He also says his life's work will likely have to be torn down.
fox5atlanta.com
Tornado devastates parts of Griffin, residents left without power
As the temperature dropped Saturday evening, most of the City of Griffin were still without power. A non-profit based in metro-Atlanta stepped up to the join the disaster relief response.
fox5atlanta.com
Snellville officer shoots armed suspect at gas station, police say
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Police in Snellville said an officer shot a man, who drew a gun early Monday morning at a gas station. The suspect, police said, is receiving treatment at a hospital and the officer had a minor injury. Snellville police didn't provide the names of the suspect or officer.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police officers receive take-home squad cars
The Atlanta police chief wants residents to see an bigger police presence with more squad cars in their neighborhoods. He's working to have a take-home vehicle for every officer.
WALA-TV FOX10
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after severe weather impacted the northern part of the state this week. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the child was in a car with their mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell on the vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com
Firefighters rescue elderly, disabled residents stuck nearly 24 hours after tornado
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly 24 hours after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Spalding County, some elderly and disabled residents were still stuck in their homes Friday afternoon. "We are crawling up under the wires to take food and water to them," said Joycelyn Collier, whose 71-year-old mom was among...
