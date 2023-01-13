ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in hit-and-run on Downtown Connector, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man was killed after being struck by a car while walking along the Downtown Connector. Police said the crash happened near Courtland Street Downtown. Officers are still searching for the driver that struck the man. Police said they're looking for a dark blue Chevrolet...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Storm destroys home of Cobb County family

Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Shelters welcome Griffin, LaGrange County residents with tornado damage

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Emergency response teams continue to survey parts of Georgia that were devastated by a deadly tornado on Thursday, including the city of Griffin and LaGrange County. The American Red Cross of Georgia announced the opening of multiple shelters for both areas. Families in need can find food,...
GRIFFIN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

14-year-old, adult arrested after pistol-whipping, robbing victim, Clayton County police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A 14-year-old and a 21-year-old were arrested after pistol-whipping and robbing someone on January 7, according to Clayton County Police. Just after 3 p.m., Clayton County Police officers responded to the 6700 block of Tara Blvd in Jonesboro in reference to an armed robbery. Police say that 21-year-old Chase Phillips and the 14-year-old were smoking marijuana with the victim when they pistol-whipped him in the back of his head and stole his cell phone.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rockdale County Sheriff searching for girl believed to be kidnapped by armed man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Rockdale County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a girl reported as kidnapped on Saturday. According to officials, a man identified as Aric Nigel Flemister allegedly kidnapped a girl named Aviana Nadia Edwards. Officials say Flemister was driving...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Storm damage | Tree falls onto funeral home with people inside

The owner of a local funeral home in Griffin says he's fortunate his staff and family are safe after violent storms brought down a tree onto his establishment. He told FOX 5 he believes a tornado ripped through the area. He also says his life's work will likely have to be torn down.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Snellville officer shoots armed suspect at gas station, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Police in Snellville said an officer shot a man, who drew a gun early Monday morning at a gas station. The suspect, police said, is receiving treatment at a hospital and the officer had a minor injury. Snellville police didn't provide the names of the suspect or officer.
SNELLVILLE, GA

