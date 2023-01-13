ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joel Eisenberg

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain

A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fatherly

The 10 Most Popular Used Cars In The U.S., Ranked

Choosing a family car is no easy feat. There are so many things to consider: whether you want to buy used or new, what size car you need for your lifestyle, whether to go hybrid, electric, or it doesn’t matter at all. Do you want a super reliable vehicle that will last a long time? And if you buy a new car, will it have a decent chance of getting sold on the used market when you’re done with it? Well, now, there’s a little more insight to the latter, with a new report from iSeeCars that highlights the 10 most popular used cars in the U.S.
Apartment Therapy

A Renter Divided a 450-Square-Foot Studio into Zones, Including a Recording Studio

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My apartment is in an old building in Koreatown, which used to be a factory. The exposed brick and wood floors give it a cool character. I have divided the open space into zones, for relaxing, working, and sleeping. It leans minimalist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travel Bugs World

This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles

This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Used Coupes Under $20,000

According to Autotrader, the top five used coupes under $20,000 offer distinctive features while providing plenty of bang for your buck. The post 5 Best Used Coupes Under $20,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CBS LA

One of Venice's oldest and largest homeless encampments cleared

The empty sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are leaving city officials with a feeling of progress and acts a sign of hope that Los Angeles may eventually emerge from its homelessness crisis."It's unbelievable," said Venice resident Craig Ribeiro. "More than anything I'm happy for the people on the streets that got the help they needed."Crews power washed the newly cleared concrete along the intersection just days after 100 of the unhoused living along the stretch of sidewalk were placed into housing. The encampment raised a range of safety concerns and impacted businesses in the area. "You name it,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nathalie writer

Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town

If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

