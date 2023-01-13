Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen Curry, Warriors get brutal assessment from Steve Kerr after loss to Bulls
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were relatively healthy on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, but that wasn’t enough for Steve Kerr’s men to overcome their road struggles. Once again, the Warriors showcased a disappointing performance on the road as the Bulls obliterated them 132-118. Curry and...
Mavs owner Mark Cuban’s Luka Doncic rant draws hilarious $100 million reaction from Andre Iguodala
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were involved in an absolute thriller on Thursday night as they took on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The game went into double overtime and it certainly had no shortage of controversial moments throughout the high-profile marquee matchup.
Stephen Curry Takes A Subtle Shot At His Teammates About Road Performances After Blowout Win Against Spurs
Stephen Curry called out his teammates after they blew out the San Antonio Spurs in front of a huge crowd in the Alamodome.
‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors
Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James For Evan Mobley Could Hypothetically Work As A Trade, Says NBA Analyst
A swap that would see LeBron James moved to the Cavaliers in exchange for Evan Mobley could hypothetically work, says Joe Vardon of The Athletic.
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants
The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants — whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins vocal on why he ignored Justin Jefferson on play that ended Vikings’ season
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins opted not to target the team’s — and arguably the NFL’s — best receiver in Justin Jefferson with Minnesota’s season on the line. With the Vikings down a touchdown in the waning moments of their Wild Card matchup against the New York Giants, Cousins hit tight end T. J. Hockenson with […] The post Kirk Cousins vocal on why he ignored Justin Jefferson on play that ended Vikings’ season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies will get even more dangerous with latest injury update
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green. Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.
Klay Thompson Not Concerned Over Golden State’s Struggles This Season
Following a 132-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson shared that he is not concerned with his team’s struggles this season.
NBC Sports
What Shanahan, Warner told 49ers' locker room after wild-card win
It was a tale of two halves for the 49ers in their 41-23 NFC Wild Card Game victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers were in a tight contest after two quarters, finding themselves down one, 17-16. However, while many expected the game to remain close, ultimately it became a blowout, which delighted 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers
After the Dallas Mavericks’ brutal 136-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the workload on the starters was a major talking point. After all, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs were just a day removed from playing for 50 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. When asked about whether or not […] The post Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kristaps Porzingis sounds off on playing with Luka Doncic
When the Dallas Mavericks made a trade with the New York Knicks in 2019 to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, they felt like they were getting a major piece to their puzzle. While Porzingis did not play at all that season as he recovered from an ACL injury, the Mavs were eager to pair him with Luka […] The post Kristaps Porzingis sounds off on playing with Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum passes Larry Bird in Celtics history with 51-point barrage vs. Hornets
The Boston Celtics tipped off Martin Luther King Jr. Day against the Charlotte Hornets, and Jayson Tatum made sure they did it in style. Tatum poured in 51 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter, in a 130-118 victory. It’s Tatum’s fifth 50-burger in the regular season in his impressive young career, passing Celtics legend […] The post Jayson Tatum passes Larry Bird in Celtics history with 51-point barrage vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season
Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson addressed the prospect of remaining in Minnesota following his superb 2022 campaign, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted,” Jefferson said in reference to a potential contract extension. “If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.” […] The post Justin Jefferson gets brutally honest on Vikings contract extension after historic season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golden State Warriors Recall Player To The Roster On Saturday
On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr.
Sun, Sparks pull off trade headlined by Jasmine Thomas
Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV reported the Connecticut Sun have pulled off their second trade in as many days, sending long-time guard Jasmine Thomas and a first round pick to Los Angeles for second-year center Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jasmine Walker and the rights to Kianna Smith. Thomas, who is owed $190,000 in 2023, is […] The post Sun, Sparks pull off trade headlined by Jasmine Thomas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook blames Joel Embiid for late-game snafu in Lakers loss to Sixers
For the second straight excruciating loss, the Los Angeles Lakers took umbrage with the officiating on a potentially game-winning play. On Thursday, LeBron James expressed displeasure with the refs’ performance in the Lakers’ double-overtime defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. (The NBA acknowledged LeBron was fouled on a last-second layup attempt, though stood by the non-call […] The post Russell Westbrook blames Joel Embiid for late-game snafu in Lakers loss to Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts
The Los Angeles Lakers could be signing a new player to their squad in the near future. It’s not going to be the landscape-shifting addition that so many fans have been clamoring for, though, as the Lakers seem to be looking for a steady frontcourt player that can help them with their current injury situation. […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
10 Longest Playoff Droughts In Sports History
Making the playoffs is always a good sign for any team that is pursuing a championship. It gives hope to the sports fan that their favorite team has a chance of winning it all. Some teams are equipped to win it all, others have done just enough to be a consistent fixture in the postseason. But, playoff droughts are also a thing.
Vikings WR Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin’s IG story hints at potential Minnesota exit
Well, that’s a sad way to end the regular season. The Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season came to an untimely end after choking away a 27-0 lead to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Despite stellar play from their offense, Minnesota failed to stop the two-headed monster that was Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones. Now, the future of the Vikings’ weapons are in jeopardy, especially after Adam Thielen’s wife Caitlin posted this on her IG story.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0