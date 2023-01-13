Read full article on original website
"I Want Russell Westbrook Arrested Immediately," Lakers Fan Was Pissed Too Much After The Lakers Lost Against The 76ers
A Lakers fan couldn't control their anger and wanted Russell Westbrook to be arrested for missing the final shot against the 76ers.
Tiger Woods Was Advised To Stay Away From Michael Jordan By His Lawyer In 1996
The legendary Tiger Woods was once told by his lawyer to stay away from Michael Jordan in 1996.
Video Of Lonzo Ball Is Going Viral
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball posted a video to Instagram.
Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Draymond Green Gives Brutally Honest Answer About Leaving Warriors
Draymond Green knows he may end up leaving the Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Finally Admits His Relationship With Jordan Poole Isn't The Same After Punching Him In The Face
Draymond Green drops truth bomb on his relationship with Jordan Poole.
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
NBA Insider Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Trying To Sell LeBron James On Acquiring Damian Lillard Or Bradley Beal This Summer
Lakers have big offseason plans according to NBA insider.
Luka Doncic Refuses To Rank LeBron James Among All-Time NBA Greats: "I Just Enjoy Great Basketball Players."
Luka Doncic simply appreciates LeBron James.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Make This Trade? The Golden State Warriors Could Save This Player's Career
Cam Reddish has fallen out of the rotation for the New York Knicks, and I think the Golden State Warriors should consider trading for him.
The Perfect Trade Package For The Los Angeles Lakers: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, And Will Barton For Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Both First-Round Picks
Lakers could re-unite with Kyle Kumza in blockbuster trade deal.
Stephen Curry, Warriors get brutal assessment from Steve Kerr after loss to Bulls
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were relatively healthy on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls, but that wasn’t enough for Steve Kerr’s men to overcome their road struggles. Once again, the Warriors showcased a disappointing performance on the road as the Bulls obliterated them 132-118. Curry and...
Stephen Curry Takes A Subtle Shot At His Teammates About Road Performances After Blowout Win Against Spurs
Stephen Curry called out his teammates after they blew out the San Antonio Spurs in front of a huge crowd in the Alamodome.
Yardbarker
Erik Spoelstra Says Heat LeBron James Would Have Been The Best Player At Every Position If He Played There
LeBron James is one of the best players to have ever played the game of basketball, and there's no doubt that he is still dominating with the Los Angeles Lakers. As of right now, LeBron James is putting up 29.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, and 6.8 APG. Even though his numbers...
Julius Randle's Son Wrestled A Kid To The Ground After They Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball
Julius Randle's son trying to snatch the ball from his teammates goes viral on Twitter.
“That just ate at me to hear people say that” - Magic Johnson once revealed how he reacted when people said Larry Bird was better than him
Magic Johnson hated the fact that his Los Angeles Lakers lost to Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics in the 1984 NBA Finals
‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors
Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum passes Larry Bird in Celtics history with 51-point barrage vs. Hornets
The Boston Celtics tipped off Martin Luther King Jr. Day against the Charlotte Hornets, and Jayson Tatum made sure they did it in style. Tatum poured in 51 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter, in a 130-118 victory. It’s Tatum’s fifth 50-burger in the regular season in his impressive young career, passing Celtics legend […] The post Jayson Tatum passes Larry Bird in Celtics history with 51-point barrage vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James For Evan Mobley Could Hypothetically Work As A Trade, Says NBA Analyst
A swap that would see LeBron James moved to the Cavaliers in exchange for Evan Mobley could hypothetically work, says Joe Vardon of The Athletic.
