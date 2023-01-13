On January 13, 2023, the Ansonia Police Department arrested an 18-year-old male from New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. At the time of the robbery the male was 17-years-old, making him a juvenile at the time of the incident, so his name will not be released at this time. This is the second arrest in the investigation, on October 6, 2022, Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven was arrested for his involvement in the robbery.

ANSONIA, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO