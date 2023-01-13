ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Police: Three teens charged after fleeing Trumbull officers, crashing stolen car

TRUMBULL — Trumbull police said they arrested three teenagers last week after the trio allegedly crashed a stolen car while attempting to flee from officers. The pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. Friday when an officer patrolling the parking lot of the Westfield Trumbull mall observed a Kia Optima that had been reported stolen earlier that day in New York City, according to Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir.
Norwich police investigating armed robbery

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
Drugged Man Goes Wild At CVS, Runs Into Route 4 Traffic: Police

A man under the influence of some type of drug assaulted a group of people at a CVS, then ran into traffic on nearby Route 4, authorities said. River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker, who was on the call, said officers momentarily stopped westbound highway traffic while chasing the combative man down on the Hackensack side following the incident at the Kinderkamack Road pharmacy shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
Greenwich Suspect in Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Extradited from Florida

On Friday January 13, 2023, Stamford Police announced that Greenwich resident Michael Talbot had been extradited from the Collier County Florida Detention Center and transported back to Stamford. Mr. Talbot was charged for his involvement in a double fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on December 3, 2022. Giovanni Vega-Benis...
Ansonia News: Robbery Arrest

On January 13, 2023, the Ansonia Police Department arrested an 18-year-old male from New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. At the time of the robbery the male was 17-years-old, making him a juvenile at the time of the incident, so his name will not be released at this time. This is the second arrest in the investigation, on October 6, 2022, Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven was arrested for his involvement in the robbery.
1 man shot on Farmington Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. Officers said at about 12:30 a.m., Hartford police responded to the area of Farmington Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation. While investigators were at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. Police described the […]
A wrong way driver strikes a cruiser on I-91 in Hartford

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Bristol experienced several catalytic converter thefts Saturday night. The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. Scourge of catalytic converter thefts impacts neighborhoods in Bristol. Updated: 21 hours ago. Police are investigating...
Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery

Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest

#Ansonia CT–On January 11, 2023, Daycus Bailey, age 40 of New Haven, was arrested by warrant for his involvement in the December 29, 2022 shooting on Bridge Street in Ansonia. During the course of the investigation detectives were able to recover the handgun believed to be used by Bailey in the shooting along with other evidence linked to Bailey and the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, detectives are working to identify the other suspect who fired shots during the incident.
Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say

WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark

A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said. Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He...
