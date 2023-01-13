Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Three teens charged after fleeing Trumbull officers, crashing stolen car
TRUMBULL — Trumbull police said they arrested three teenagers last week after the trio allegedly crashed a stolen car while attempting to flee from officers. The pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. Friday when an officer patrolling the parking lot of the Westfield Trumbull mall observed a Kia Optima that had been reported stolen earlier that day in New York City, according to Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir.
Norwich police investigating armed robbery
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
Drugged Man Goes Wild At CVS, Runs Into Route 4 Traffic: Police
A man under the influence of some type of drug assaulted a group of people at a CVS, then ran into traffic on nearby Route 4, authorities said. River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker, who was on the call, said officers momentarily stopped westbound highway traffic while chasing the combative man down on the Hackensack side following the incident at the Kinderkamack Road pharmacy shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Suspect in Double Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Extradited from Florida
On Friday January 13, 2023, Stamford Police announced that Greenwich resident Michael Talbot had been extradited from the Collier County Florida Detention Center and transported back to Stamford. Mr. Talbot was charged for his involvement in a double fatal motor vehicle collision that happened on December 3, 2022. Giovanni Vega-Benis...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Robbery Arrest
On January 13, 2023, the Ansonia Police Department arrested an 18-year-old male from New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. At the time of the robbery the male was 17-years-old, making him a juvenile at the time of the incident, so his name will not be released at this time. This is the second arrest in the investigation, on October 6, 2022, Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven was arrested for his involvement in the robbery.
News 12
Police: New Haven man arrested in connection to Fairfield TD Bank robbery
Fairfield police have made an arrest in a bank robbery from October 2022. Vincent Jones, 54, of New Haven, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree robbery and fifth-degree larceny. Police say Jones was taken into custody without incident Thursday at an apartment in the city. Jones is accused of...
1 man shot on Farmington Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. Officers said at about 12:30 a.m., Hartford police responded to the area of Farmington Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation. While investigators were at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. Police described the […]
Eyewitness News
A wrong way driver strikes a cruiser on I-91 in Hartford
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Bristol experienced several catalytic converter thefts Saturday night. The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. Scourge of catalytic converter thefts impacts neighborhoods in Bristol. Updated: 21 hours ago. Police are investigating...
'We Need Your Assistance': Wrong-Way Driver Evades Trooper On I-91 In Hartford
Saying "We need your assistance," Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in a search for the driver of a car that was traveling the wrong way on a busy roadway. The car was seen driving the wrong way around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 on I-91 in...
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery
Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Shooting Arrest
#Ansonia CT–On January 11, 2023, Daycus Bailey, age 40 of New Haven, was arrested by warrant for his involvement in the December 29, 2022 shooting on Bridge Street in Ansonia. During the course of the investigation detectives were able to recover the handgun believed to be used by Bailey in the shooting along with other evidence linked to Bailey and the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, detectives are working to identify the other suspect who fired shots during the incident.
Homeless Man Critical After Attack By Unknown Suspect In Fairfield County
A Bridgeport homeless man is in critical condition after receiving severe trauma to the face and the back of his head.The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the 800 block of Fairfield Ave., said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.The Bridgeport Fire Department…
darientimes.com
Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say
WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark
A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said. Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He...
Man sentenced to 57 years in prison for violent murder of Middletown woman
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middletown man was convicted in the horrific murder of a 29-year-old woman on Friday. The Department of Justice announced Friday Cornel Myers, 39, has been sentenced to 57 years in prison for the violent murder of a woman he was dating in September 2018. According to evidence presented in trial, […]
Newark police search for suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery
Police say the suspect followed a man into a building and struck him with a handgun multiple times before going through his pockets and bag.
2 men accused of stealing 500 gallons of cooking oil from Harwinton restaurant
HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police arrested two men from New York for allegedly stealing 500 gallons of used cooking oil on Thursday. Just before 6 p.m., troopers received a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle parked near a restaurant on Birge Park Road in Harwinton. When troopers arrived at the scene, they saw […]
NBC Connecticut
Middletown Man Sentenced to 57 Years in Prison for Brutal Death of Woman He Dated
A Middletown man was sentenced to 57 years in prison for the brutal murder of a woman he briefly dated. Cornel Myers appeared in court Friday for sentencing, with the judge telling the courtroom it was one of the most violent murders he has seen in all of his career.
Family of late Connecticut teen fatally shot by state trooper to mark 3 years since his death with special ceremony
Mubarak Soulemane led police on a high-speed chase in 2020 from Norwalk to West Haven, where a state trooper, who was later arrested and charged with manslaughter, shot the teen to death.
Suspect charged for New Haven City Hall vandalism
A person faces charges for allegedly vandalizing New Haven City Hall on Chapel Street early Thursday morning.
