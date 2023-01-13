Read full article on original website
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Verhaeghe powers Panthers to 4-1 win over struggling Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Monday for their third win in four games. Matthew Tkachuk finished with three assists for Florida and extended his point streak to seven games. Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for his fourth win in five starts.
Canucks close 5-game trip with shootout win over Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored on the final attempt in the shootout as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday night and avoided a winless five-game trip. Ethan Bear, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser scored in regulation for the Canucks, who went 1-4-0 in...
Klay Thompson Not Concerned Over Golden State’s Struggles This Season
Following a 132-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson shared that he is not concerned with his team’s struggles this season.
Creighton, Butler set for Big East rematch
Creighton and host Butler will continue their Big East Conference schedule when they meet for the second time this season
Wild sign Matt Boldy to $49M, 7-year contract extension
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension on Monday, making him the latest young player in the NHL to cash in early off his entry-level deal. Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30...
Busting the Myth that It's Hard to Beat a Team Three times in a Season
The idea that it's hard to beat a team three time in the NFL hasn't held up on the field
NFL Draft Profile: Kyle Patterson, Tight End, Air Force Falcons
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Air Force TE Kyle Patterson
Giants outlast Vikings 31-24 for 1st playoff win in 11 years
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — First-year head coach Brian Daboll had his upstart team fully prepared. Daniel Jones played at a level well beyond his experience. The New York Giants came confidently into Minnesota's raucous stadium and beat the tight-finish masters at their own game.
