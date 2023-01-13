Cleveland Cavaliers come up clutch, show toughness in 119-113 comeback win over Portland Trail Blazers

On Thursday, he did what he always did while with Cleveland. He entered the game, for the first time since December 2021, and made a difference. Rubio calmed down the offense, created shots for others, and hit a couple biggie himself. All of it took 10 minutes, before trainer Steve Spiro informed coach J.B. Bickerstaff that it was time for Rubio’s time for the night was up.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO