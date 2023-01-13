ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Cleveland Cavaliers come up clutch, show toughness in 119-113 comeback win over Portland Trail Blazers

By Chris Fedor, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Anderson Varejao, Donovan Mitchell

On Thursday, he did what he always did while with Cleveland. He entered the game, for the first time since December 2021, and made a difference. Rubio calmed down the offense, created shots for others, and hit a couple biggie himself. All of it took 10 minutes, before trainer Steve Spiro informed coach J.B. Bickerstaff that it was time for Rubio’s time for the night was up.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Cleveland.com

The Browns’ winners and losers of the 2022 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns finished their 2022 season 7-10, good enough for last place in the AFC North, and missed the playoffs. But that’s just the record, because both acclaim and criticism should be given in the same breath, even after a losing season. Who are the winners and losers from the Browns’ season?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy