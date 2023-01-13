Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Gender bill veto would be an outrage - Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
BBC
Laura Kuenssberg: Is Keir Starmer a prime minister in waiting?
He is miles ahead in the polls. He faces a rival party with a serious habit of knocking lumps out of itself. Wages run out more quickly every week. And there's a sense among the public that nothing works anymore. Put all that together, and then ask yourself, is Keir...
BBC
Keir Starmer: The NHS must reform to survive
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the NHS must reform in order to survive. He told the BBC the NHS should always be free at the point of use but there was also a role for the private sector, including to help clear waiting lists. He also proposed allowing...
BBC
Are elections the way to break the indyref2 deadlock?
The next UK general election was to be an independence showdown - a substitute for another referendum, if all routes to that were blocked. That, at least, was how it seemed when Nicola Sturgeon first alighted on the idea, in June last year. She might still try it. Then again,...
BBC
Police defend big jump in officers in UK schools
Police chiefs have defended a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of officers based in UK schools. The Runnymede Trust race equality think tank found 979 Safer Schools Officers (SSOs) in schools last spring, compared with 683 in 2021. It found SSOs are more likely to be based in schools...
UAE, Britain sign MoU to advance energy sector, climate action
Jan 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Britain on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance strategic and technical cooperation in the energy sector.
BBC
Rwanda asylum policy: Migrants granted right to challenge
Migrants facing potential removal to Rwanda under the Home Office's relocation scheme have won permission to challenge the policy. Last month the High Court ruled that the scheme was lawful. Today's ruling means there is no prospect of flights leaving immediately while it goes to the Court of Appeal. Home...
Swedish PM Kristersson says EU needs to discuss competitiveness, not just state-aid
STOCKHOLM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The European Union needs to improve long-term competitiveness and not just provide support for companies in the green tech sector where nations like China and the United States are providing subsidies, Sweden's prime minister said on Friday.
‘Utterly disgraceful’: new federal court rules limiting access to documents criticised by media union
New federal court rules barring media from accessing documents until the first directions hearing have been labelled “utterly disgraceful” and a breach of the concept of “open” justice. Enacted in mid-December by federal court judges without consulting the media and published on the gazette Thursday, the...
HuffPost
Top Brazil Court Greenlights Probe Of Bolsonaro For Riot
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday authorized including former president Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation’s capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account. According to the text...
BBC
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
BBC
Nurses' strike: New dates as union escalates dispute
Two new nurses' strikes will be held on 6 and 7 February in England and Wales - unless there is movement on pay, the Royal College of Nursing says. The walkouts will be the biggest so far, with more than a third of NHS trusts in England and all but one Welsh health board affected.
UK students: tell us how the cost of living crisis is affecting you
We would like to speak to students in the UK about how the cost of living crisis is affecting their university life. What expenses are you cutting back on? Are you taking new steps to make money? What impact is it having on your education, mental wellbeing, and social life? Are you concerned it is impacting your degree?
Retired general, ex-premier to square off in Czech presidential runoff
PRAGUE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Retired general Petr Pavel scored a narrow win over billionaire ex-premier Andrej Babis in the first round of the Czech presidential election on Saturday, securing a solid base for a runoff in two weeks, nearly complete results showed.
South Africa's ANC alludes to greater central bank jobs focus
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) alluded to a greater focus on job creation by the country's central bank in resolutions from its recent national conference, but stopped short of calling for its mandate to be changed.
ABC News
Migrant entry numbers into Europe hit six-year high
BRUSSELS -- The number of attempts by migrants to enter the European Union without authorization reached around 330,000 last year, the highest number since 2016, the EU’s border and coast guard agency said Friday. Almost half of the 2022 attempts were made over land through the Western Balkans region,...
BBC
Ian Blackford names teacher accused of Edinburgh school abuse
A man accused of abuse at two Edinburgh private schools has been named in the UK Parliament by SNP MP Ian Blackford. The 83-year-old ex-teacher, who the BBC is not naming for legal reasons, taught at Edinburgh Academy and Fettes College in the 1960s and 1970s. Mr Blackfold said naming...
BBC
Home Office Creaton asylum seekers hotel plan has been dropped - MP
A Home Office plan to use a hotel in a village to house asylum seekers has been dropped, an MP has said. Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris had opposed the proposal to house up to 400 asylum seekers at Highgate House Hotel in Creaton, Northamptonshire. The Northern Ireland secretary shared correspondence...
Comments / 0