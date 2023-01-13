Agencies see sharp dip in volunteers, donations post-holidays

While people tend to embrace the “season of giving” during the holidays, many local organizations see a decline in volunteers and support after the new year.

“We see a real lull after the holidays,” said Nichi Seckinger, executive director at AFL-CIO Community Services. “We still need volunteers because we don’t really conclude our Adopt-A-Family program until the end of January. We have a lot of things left that we need to get done to finish out the program.”