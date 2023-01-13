Read full article on original website
LinusBio Raises $16M in Series A Funding
LinusBio, a New York-based firm offering precision exposome sequencing, raised $16M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by GreatPoint Ventures and Bow Capital with participation from Divergent Investments, Nicole Shanahan, the David Bellet Household Workplace, Gillian Sandler, and Sanford Robertson. The corporate intends to make use of the...
Butter Payments Raises $21.5M in Series A Funding
Butter Payments, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a patented funds expertise platform, raised $21.5M in Collection A funding. The spherical was by Norwest Enterprise Companions with participation from current buyers Atomic, Transpose Platform and Spring Tide Capital. Norwest companion Ed Yip has joined Butter’s board as a part of the financing.
Seek AI Raises $7.5m in Pre-Seed and Seed Funding
a New York-based developer of AI-powered clever information options, raised $7.5M in Pre-Seed and Seed funding. The spherical was led by Conviction Companions, and Battery Ventures, with participation from Bob Muglia, Tristan Useful, Mustafa Suleyman and NJP Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed...
Walgreens, CVS say they will sell abortion pills at pharmacies
Walgreens and CVS, the two largest drugstore chains in the U.S., told CBS MoneyWatch they intend to sell the abortion drug mifepristone after the Food and Drug Administration reversed a rule that had prevented retail pharmacies from dispensing the medication.The FDA on Tuesday announced it would allow pharmacies to dispense mifepristone to patients with a prescription for the drug, which is one of the two medications needed to induce a so-called "medication abortion." The rule change also comes as the Justice Department recently gave the green light to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion medication by mail, including,...
Hundreds of Hospitals Sue Patients or Threaten Their Credit, a KHN Investigation Finds. Does Yours?
Despite growing evidence of the harm caused by medical debt, hundreds of U.S. hospitals maintain policies to aggressively pursue patients for unpaid bills, using tactics such as lawsuits, selling patient accounts to debt buyers, and reporting patients to credit rating agencies, a KHN investigation shows. The collection practices are commonplace...
Disabled boy loses overnight NHS care because parents cannot afford heating
The parents of a severely disabled 11-year-old boy, who requires constant 24-hour medical attention at home, have been told that the NHS cannot guarantee overnight nursing support for him because they can not properly heat their house. Leah and Troy Van Keogh were told by their local health board that...
As the maternal death rate worsens, both sides of abortion debate demand change
JACKSON, Ms. — The maternal death rate in America continues to get worse. There were 20 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019. The numbers rose to 24 per 100,000 in 2020. For Black women, that statistic more than doubles to 55.3 per 100,000. The Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit that...
UnitedHealthcare names president of individual, family plan markets
UnitedHealthcare named Marcus Robinson as president of markets for individual and family plans Jan. 10. Mr. Robinson was previously senior vice president of individual and family plans. He started with UnitedHealth Group in 2007 as an account executive. "I am deeply grateful I get to continue working with an amazing...
No Meat Factory Raises $42M in Series B Funding
No Meat Factory, a Vancouver, Canada-based plant-based various protein producer, raised $42M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by Tengelmann Development Companions with participation from current investor Emil Capital Companions (ECP). The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its manufacturing footprint in North America,...
Sprinque Raises €6M in Seed Funding
Sprinque, an Amsterdam, Netherlands-based supplier of a B2B funds platform, raised €6M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Join Ventures, with participation from Kraken Ventures, Inference Companions, SeedX, Antler, Volta Ventures, and Drive Over Mass. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop Pay...
CyberX Closes $15M Series A+ Funding Round
CyberX, a Singapore-based market maker for digital property, raised $15M in Sequence A+ funding. The spherical was led by Foresight Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its group in Asia and North America, combine extra exchanges and DeFi protocols into its liquidity community, and strengthen its buying and selling infrastructure to additional enhance liquidity and pricing for its companions and shoppers.
The Pump Act is now law and protects parents nursing children at their workplace
A change has come for pregnant workers and new mothers with the The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) and the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act (PUMP Act) being signed into law. "Pregnancy should never be a barrier for women who want to stay in the workplace," Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., one of the leaders behind the proposal, previously said in a statement according to CNBC. "This legislation would provide commonsense protections for pregnant workers, like extra bathroom breaks or a stool for workers who stand, so they can continue working while not putting extra strain on their pregnancies," Casey said.
Canvas GFX Closes $9M Series A-1 Funding
Canvas GFX, a Boston, MA-based supplier of interactive digital work directions software program to manufacturing ecosystems, raised $9M in Sequence A-1 funding. The spherical was led by ECoast Angels and Mendoza Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up development and broaden operations. Led by...
UnitedHealth to integrate behavioral, home health into growing number of value-based care models
UnitedHealth Group is planning to integrate more behavioral and home health services into its care delivery strategy as the company continues to expand its value-based care offerings. "We will serve these patients in clinic settings, in their homes, integrating behavioral care, supported by our data-driven clinical incidents and next best...
Psychedelics Companies Join The Race To Develop Much-Needed Anxiety Treatment
Life sciences biotech company Cybin Inc. CYBN announced its selection of the Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) with or without Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) as the target indication for its proprietary deuterated DMT molecule, CYB004. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concern in the US, with over 40 million...
Elucidat Raises £2M In Follow-On Funding
Elucidat, a Brighton, UK-based supplier of an elearning authoring platform, raised £2M in Comply with-On funding. The spherical was led by YFM Fairness Companions. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed constructing its world buyer base of huge enterprise organisations. Led by CEO Steve Penfold,...
Trahan Secures Renewal of Federal Youth Suicide Prevention Act
A youth suicide prevention bill, championed by Congresswoman Lori Trahan was signed into law by President Joe Biden last Friday as part of the year-end omnibus package. Trahan a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee, hailed the passage of the Garrett Lee Smith Memorial Reauthorization Act.
Building an AI governance strategy that works
As the usage of AI turns into an increasing number of ubiquitous throughout industries, changing into as widespread as electrical energy and clear consuming water, the dialog across the new expertise is starting to maneuver from how to implement AI to the right way to implement it responsibly. How does AI differ from different software program applied sciences that we’ve got been utilizing to construct merchandise, and is there a necessity for brand spanking new rules and new compliance frameworks?
Time Reclaimed: How Maxine Waters’s Life Of Service Defines Poise
Maxine Waters had served in the United States Congress for more than twenty-five years before she became a viral sensation for Generation Z.
Even as NY nurses return to work, more strikes could follow
Even as 7,000 nurses return to work at two of New York’s busiest hospitals after a three-day strike, colleagues around the country say it’s just a matter of time before frontline workers at other hospitals begin walking the picket line. Problems are mounting at hospitals across the nation as they try to deal with widespread staffing shortages, overworked nurses beaten down by the pandemic and a busted pipeline of new nurses. That's led to nurses juggling dangerously high caseloads, said Michelle Collins, dean at the college of nursing and health at Loyola University New Orleans. “There’s no place that’s...
