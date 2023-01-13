Read full article on original website
Boulder police announce suspect in custody after stabbing on Valmont Road
Police in Boulder announced Sunday an investigation is underway following a stabbing that was reported on Valmont Road.Authorities say, at approximately 4:00 p.m. officers received a report of an adult male suffering from stab wounds that were inflicted by a family member. The incident stemmed from an argument between the victim and family member.The victim was transported to an area hospital, where they remain in critical condition. Boulder police identified the suspect as Victor Zavala-Castro, 18, who was taken into custody at the scene. Police say Castro was booked into the county jail on a felony charge of first-degree assault. Investigators say there is no active threat following the arrest. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067.
Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested
Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal crash in Loveland; suspect driver not injured
A suspected DUI crash south of Boyd Lake in Loveland ended with one person dead and two seriously injured on Saturday evening.
Greeley murder suspect, who allegedly led crime spree, in custody
A woman connected to the murder of a 21-year-old woman in late November allegedly went on a crime spree of sorts and now finds herself in custody.
State indicts five convicted and imprisoned thieves of operating organized crime ring
Five people already behind bars had new state-level charges filed against them Wednesday. The group is accused of operating a crime ring across six Front Range counties that allegedly netted nearly $1 million in stolen vehicles and property. The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced the 90-count indictment reached by a state-wide grand jury. The state's cases were filed separately in Jefferson County District Court against Nathaniel Tsosie, Craig Keltner, Justin Jameson, Andrea Wettig, and Dustin James. According to the grand jury indictment, the group used stolen identities test drive vehicles from car dealerships. The 22 vehicles were never returned. The group...
Man found stabbed to death in Denver park, suspect taken into custody
A suspect has been taken into custody after a man was found stabbed to death at Sanderson Gultch Park in Denver, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department. The Denver Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at around 4:00 PM on Saturday reporting a possibly dead person at the park, which is located near the 1600 block of S. Hazel Court.
Denver PD investigating death ‘believed to be a homicide’
The Denver Police Department was investigating a death Saturday evening in the 1600 block of South Hazel Court that was "believed to be a homicide," police said.
At-risk woman, 86, missing in Aurora
Police in Aurora are looking for an at-risk adult who went missing Saturday afternoon after leaving work.
Juvenile suspect in custody following N. Atchison Way homicide, according to DPD
A male juvenile suspect is in custody following a shooting that occurred in a Montbello neighborhood that left a 16-year-old girl dead, according to Denver Police Department. The department issued an announcement late Friday night saying a suspect was in custody for the homicide. DPD says, the suspect is being held in custody for investigation of first-degree murder. Due to the arrestee being a juvenile, additional information about the incident is not available for release, including his name, an arrest affidavit, or a booking photo. Authorities say Denver police officers responded to a shooting on the 4600 block of Peoria on Wednesday around 6:20...
Juvenile suspect arrested after murder of juvenile female
Denver Police arrested a juvenile male suspect in connection to the Wednesday murder of a juvenile female victim. At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was inside a vehicle and stopped in the 5400 block of North Atchison Way in Denver when the suspect approached the vehicle and shot the victim once.
Man sentenced for killing, dumping body during drug deal
A 22-year-old will spend 35 years behind bars for murdering a man during a drug deal and then dumping his body in a field.
Juvenile arrested in connection to 16-year-old’s murder
Police said a juvenile male was arrested and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder for a deadly shooting on Wednesday night.
1 killed in crash on US 285 near Conifer
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Highway 285 is back open following a deadly crash on Sunday.
Three men charged in Greeley shooting identified
Three men charged in connection with a shots fired incident at the Creekstone Apartments earlier this week have been identified. Greeley Police identified them as Jose Lopez-Gutierrez, Izic Dormio, and Esteban Guzman-TorresThe trio was nabbed after fleeing the scene of a shooting close to Greeley West High School that led to that school and several others going on lockdown late Tuesday morning. They face seven felonies, including engaging in a riot with a deadly weapon. Three boys, ages 15, 16, and 17, were also arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
Large stash of drugs, $400,000 in stolen artwork recovered by police from Colorado hotel room
Colorado police recovered $400,000 in stolen paintings, including a piece by Elaine de Kooning, famous for her abstract portraits of President John F. Kennedy, and four landscapes.
Off-duty Aurora police officer arrested on suspicion of felony assault
Police in Aurora requested the assistance of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night. About 9:30 p.m. deputies helped investigate a physical altercation in the city of Aurora that involved an off-duty Aurora police officer.Deputies responded to the scene in the 15000 block of East Briarwood Circle in Aurora. Witnesses told deputies they observed a male punching a woman several times in the head and face. Deputies arrested Douglas Harroun, 32. He was taken into custody and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. He remains in custody on $25,000 bond on the felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.Harroun has been suspended indefinitely without pay, according to the police department, which is opening an internal affairs investigation.The victim is a 49-year-old female who is physically disabled. She was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Harroun was hired in 2020 and was placed on paid administrative leave after his involvement in a non-fatal shooting while he was on-duty New Year's Eve, according to the department. He was still on administrative leave from that shooting at the time of his arrest following Wednesday's confrontation.
Second crash occurs nearby while police clear initial crash in Arvada
A motorcycle and a vehicle collided Sunday afternoon while police were already clearing a non-injury crash nearby.
Man found dead at Greeley park
GREELEY, Colo. — Police are investigating the death of a man at a Greeley park as a homicide. The Greeley Police Department said in a release that officers responded to the south side of Ramseier Park just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a downed person. Ramseier Park is located in the 2800 block of West C Street.
Federal prosecutors charge Westminster man in deadly psychedelic drug distribution case
A Westminster man faces a federal charge of of distributing the psychoactive substance ibogaine leading to death of one person, according to a Friday news release. The U.S. District Attorney in Colorado charged Ameen Alai, 49, on one count of distributing ibogaine on March 19, 2021, leading to the death of one person, the agency announced. Alai also went by the alias "Adam Powars."
Missing Thornton 12-year-old found safe
The Thornton Police Department says that a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe.
