No. 4 Alabama looks to maintain its conference lead and extend a six-game winning streak when it ventures north to face Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday evening. The Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) roll into town having demolished their last six opponents by double digits. Five victories have come by 15 or more, including Saturday's 106-66 drubbing of LSU in a game where Alabama led 59-22 at the half.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO