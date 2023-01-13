ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

walls102.com

LaSalle-Peru Township High School’s Christine Ricci bowls 266

LaSalle — LaSalle-Peru Township High School Girls’ bowling team traveled to Morris this weekend to compete in the Charles Butterfield Invite. While there Senior Christine Ricci rolled the first nine strikes in a row, finishing with a 266 high game. Ricci placed sixth overall in the tournament, while junior Makenzie Hamilton placed seventeenth, and started the day off with the first six strikes in a row.
PERU, IL
walls102.com

Streator graduate honored with LaSalle County Bar Association scholarship

STREATOR – A Streator High School graduate was honored with a scholarship awarded by the LaSalle County Bar Association. Abby Bedecker, the daughter of Amy and Jerry Bedecker, graduated last May and was ranked second in her class. The Illinois State Scholar was a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club and active in volleyball and bowling. Bedecker said her aspirations are to work at a family law firm and eventually open her own law firm. She is attending Coastal Caroline University in the Pre-Law Program with the goal of obtaining a law degree.
STREATOR, IL
walls102.com

walls102.com

Health Department wants to “Sock It” to Cervical Cancer

OTTAWA —In recognition of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the LaSalle County Health Department is urging women to be screened for cervical cancer, plus wear teal socks to raise awareness. Cervical Cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide and one of the most preventable and treatable when detected early. The department is encouraging “Sock it to Cancer” on January 17th. The American Cancer Society reports that between 60 and 80 percent of American women with newly diagnosed invasive cervical cancer have not had a Pap Smear in the last five years. During 2022 an estimated 14,100 women in the US were diagnosed with cervical cancer. The LaSalle County Health Department has an Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program available which can pay for Pap Smear tests for LaSalle or Grundy County women, ages 21-64 who have no insurance or who have high deductibles regardless of income.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL

