OTTAWA —In recognition of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the LaSalle County Health Department is urging women to be screened for cervical cancer, plus wear teal socks to raise awareness. Cervical Cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide and one of the most preventable and treatable when detected early. The department is encouraging “Sock it to Cancer” on January 17th. The American Cancer Society reports that between 60 and 80 percent of American women with newly diagnosed invasive cervical cancer have not had a Pap Smear in the last five years. During 2022 an estimated 14,100 women in the US were diagnosed with cervical cancer. The LaSalle County Health Department has an Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program available which can pay for Pap Smear tests for LaSalle or Grundy County women, ages 21-64 who have no insurance or who have high deductibles regardless of income.

LASALLE COUNTY, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO