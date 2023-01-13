Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LaSalle-Peru Township High School’s Christine Ricci bowls 266
LaSalle — LaSalle-Peru Township High School Girls’ bowling team traveled to Morris this weekend to compete in the Charles Butterfield Invite. While there Senior Christine Ricci rolled the first nine strikes in a row, finishing with a 266 high game. Ricci placed sixth overall in the tournament, while junior Makenzie Hamilton placed seventeenth, and started the day off with the first six strikes in a row.
LaSalle County Bar Association awards scholarship to Streator High School Student
OTTAWA – A Streator Township High School graduate is the recipient of one of the LaSalle County Bar Association 2022 Scholarships. Abby Bedecker of Streator is attending Coastal Caroline University in the Pre-Law Program with the goal of obtaining a law degree. Her aspirations are to work at a Family Law firm and eventually open her own law firm. She hopes someday to become a Judge.
LaSalle-Peru Cavalettes Dance Team places second
LaSalle — The LaSalle-Peru Cavalettes Dance Team competed at Fieldcrest High School and placed second. Competing were Captain Anna McClaughlin, Captain Serena Ries, Leutenient Mady Schweickert, Izzy Argubright, Hailey Dzik, Clara Vaske, Claire Boudreau, Lydia Steinbach, Lanie Ploch, Marissa Windsor, Kate Wasilewski, and Yiszel Pantoja, they are coached by Guylene Strange and Missy Wujek.
Multi-million dollar renovations planned for Pekin High School
PEKIN, Ill. – Numerous projects are being planned for this summer at Pekin High School. Superintendent Danielle Owens recently laid out what work will be done at the school. Owens say the biggest project will be completion of the two-year project to improve the canopy area in the school’s main entrance. Completed work includes removing student lockers, removing asbestos from office areas, and renovating the principal’s office. The work this summer will include a vestibule double door area, an enveloped student commons area with conference rooms and open seating, and better lighting.
Former Obama reelection campaign staffer, Woodford High graduate speaks at Peoria Public Schools foundation breakfast
A Peoria native returned to the high school he graduated from Thursday morning to deliver the keynote speech at the Peoria Public Schools Foundation 365 Breakfast. Kouri Marshall is director of state and local government relations in the central region for the technology trade association, Chamber of Progress. However, throughout his political career, the Woodford High School and Eureka College graduate has worked in Barack Obama’s reelection campaign, Washington, D.C. city council member campaigns and in the office of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.
OSF Saint Paul honored for excellence in quality care
MENDOTA – The Illinois Critical Care Access Hospital Network recently recognized OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota for its ongoing commitment to care during a ceremony as part of ICAHN’s annual conference. As part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program, OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center and other critical access hospitals were asked to voluntarily participate in four defined domains of quality outcomes. These four domains include: Patient Safety/Inpatient; Patient Engagement; Care Transitions; and Outpatient Measures.
Health Department wants to “Sock It” to Cervical Cancer
OTTAWA —In recognition of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the LaSalle County Health Department is urging women to be screened for cervical cancer, plus wear teal socks to raise awareness. Cervical Cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide and one of the most preventable and treatable when detected early. The department is encouraging “Sock it to Cancer” on January 17th. The American Cancer Society reports that between 60 and 80 percent of American women with newly diagnosed invasive cervical cancer have not had a Pap Smear in the last five years. During 2022 an estimated 14,100 women in the US were diagnosed with cervical cancer. The LaSalle County Health Department has an Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program available which can pay for Pap Smear tests for LaSalle or Grundy County women, ages 21-64 who have no insurance or who have high deductibles regardless of income.
Gordon Ramsay’s opening new Kitchen restaurant in Naperville
When Michelin-starred celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opens his third Ramsay’s Kitchen restaurant this spring, it will be in downtown Naperville. The city issued a building permit for Ramsay’s Kitchen at 39 W. Jefferson Ave., the site of the former Ted’s Montana Grill, and the company has started advertising to hire key personnel.
Joliet’s Olive Garden Taking Shape
Your unlimited soup and breadsticks is months away. Construction for Joliet’s first Olive Garden restaurant is coming along. The location can easily be seen as you drive along Route 30 near I-55. The location is in the out lots of the Costco entrance along Boulevard Place. The Joliet location is expected to be about 8,000 square feet. It was slated to open sometime in February of this year but WJOL reached out to Olive Garden Corporate office and Lauren Bowes reported the restaurant is slated to open April 2023.
Results of fire department consulting survey recommends changes in Mendota
MENDOTA – A third party consulting group was brought in to determine what changes could be made to improve the fire department in Mendota. In 2022 the complete study was presented to the city from McGrath Consulting Group. The Wonder Lake company survey cost the city around $30,000. The report recommends changes to staffing levels, equipment and a number of procedures and training programs for the Mendota Fire Department, plus remodeling or replacing the main fire station.
