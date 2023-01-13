Read full article on original website
Stanley Cup champion Avalanche search for way out of rut
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen unlaced his skates after practice Friday and leaned back at his locker as he contemplated a season that’s on thin ice. “There’s time,” the Colorado Avalanche forward said of getting the defending Stanley Cup champions back on course. “But not too much time.”
Ryan Miller Night sold out, Sabres fans urged to arrive early
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres announced Monday that all tickets have been purchased for Thursday night’s game against the Islanders, when former star goaltender Ryan Miller’s No. 30 jersey will be raised to the rafters of KeyBank Center. Those attending the game are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:50 p.m. for the […]
Nuggets beat Clippers 115-103 for 5th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — No Nikola Jokic, no problem for the Denver Nuggets. Especially when it comes to the Clippers. Jamal Murray scored 24 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 22 in a 115-103 victory over Los Angeles on Friday night that Jokic missed because of right wrist management.
Murray's 28 help hot-shooting Hawks hold off Heat, 121-113
Dejounte Murray scored 12 of his 28 points in the final period as the Atlanta Hawks held off Miami's comeback attempt to beat the Heat 121-113 for their third straight win
Luverne native named Cardinals General Manager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a disappointing season in Arizona, the Cardinals fired both their general manager and head coach. The Cardinals took a step closer to putting the pieces back together on Monday, as they hired their new general manager. Luverne, Minnesota native, Monti Ossenfort was named the team’s newest general manager. Ossenfort […]
Smith scores 20, Denver downs North Dakota 78-71
DENVER (AP) — Tevin Smith scored 20 points as Denver beat North Dakota 78-71 on Saturday. Smith also added five rebounds for the Pioneers (11-9, 2-5 Summit League). Lukas Kisunas scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 9 from the floor. Tommy Bruner was 4 of 10 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.
Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key,...
Denver North controls the action and Aurora Gateway 58-15
Denver North stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 58-15 win over Aurora Gateway at Denver North on January 14 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Over and out: Denver George Washington punches through Fruita Monument 57-33
Denver George Washington controlled the action to earn an impressive 57-33 win against Fruita Monument in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Niwot narrowly edges Longmont Skyline in tight triumph 42-39
A sigh of relief filled the air in Niwot’s locker room after a trying 42-39 test with Longmont Skyline in Colorado girls basketball action on January 14. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver DSST: College View knocks off Thornton Stargate 31-30
Denver DSST: College View showed its poise to outlast a game Thornton Stargate squad for a 31-30 victory for a Colorado girls basketball victory on January 13. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver Arrupe Jesuit takes victory lap past Granby Middle Park 62-40
Denver Arrupe Jesuit rolled past Granby Middle Park for a comfortable 62-40 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 14. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver Kennedy ends the party for Aurora Hinkley 45-32
Denver Kennedy notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Aurora Hinkley 45-32 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Parker Chaparral staggers Aurora Hinkley with resounding performance 80-12
Parker Chaparral left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Aurora Hinkley 80-12 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Denver D’Evelyn overwhelms Wheat Ridge 78-15
Denver D’Evelyn showed top form to dominate Wheat Ridge during a 78-15 victory at Denver D’Evelyn on January 13 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Littleton Columbine hammers Lakewood 39-19
Littleton Columbine built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 39-19 win over Lakewood in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 13. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Longmont darts by Northglenn in easy victory 54-22
Longmont’s offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 54-22 win over Northglenn in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on January 14. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more...
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
