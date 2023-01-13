Read full article on original website
Coach: Alabama 'grieving' after teammate charged with murder
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is going through “kind of a grieving process” after player Darius Miles and another man were charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting near campus.
In tornado-ravaged Selma, prayers of thanks
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Leading Sunday services on the lawn outside his tornado-damaged Crosspoint Christian Church, the Rev. David Nichols told his congregation there was much for which to be grateful despite the destruction around them. The tornado that ravaged Selma hit the church's daycare. It destroyed much of...
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed, cried and...
In California, a drought turned to floods. Forecasters didn't see it coming.
Coming into this winter, California was mired in a three-year drought with forecasts offering little hope for relief anytime soon. Fast forward to today, and the state is waterlogged with as much as 10 to 20 inches of rain and up to 200 inches of snow in some locations in the past three weeks. The drought isn't over, but parched farmland and declining reservoir levels have been supplanted by raging rivers and deadly flooding.
California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm...
New slide covers Highway 1 south of Big Sur
Caltrans said late Sunday afternoon a new slide has covered both lanes of State Highway 1, just south of Mill Creek. The gates at Paul's Slide south of Big Sur remain closed and crews are responding to a new closure north of Lucia. Crews are continuing to evaluate the closure...
Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Southern California sheriff's deputy remained hospitalized in critical condition after a gunbattle, authorities said Saturday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore as the suspect in the killing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun. Calhoun,...
Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the...
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec. 29 were the first since...
'Torrential rainfall' blasts Sacramento Valley and foothills
A narrow cold frontal rainband swept the Sacramento Valley and foothills Saturday morning, dumping torrential rain for a short period.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Winds have been decreasing across the West Side Hills and the. Kern County Mountains, and are expected remain below advisory. criteria as most locations this afternoon. Therefore the Wind. Advisory that had been in effect for the West Side Hill and the.
