Tennessee State

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
CALABASAS, CA
Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest alongside her father, Elvis Presley, and other family members. A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, tells ET that the singer's final resting place will be at Elvis' former home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020 at age 27.
MEMPHIS, TN
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Inside Graceland Mansion Through the Years: Details Behind Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley’s Iconic Home

Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee. More from WWDGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic HomeLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsPhotos from the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

(AP) - Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hector Ramirez Dies: 20-Time Emmy-Winning Cameraman On Oscars, Grammys, ‘DWTS’ & More Was 78

Hector Ramirez, a cameraman known for live events and music and comedy specials who racked up 20 Emmys and scores of other nominations in a career spanning 44 years and 200-plus credits, has died. He was 78. His wife, Alma, posted the news on social media last week. “Today I lost my husband, partner, friend, hero, protector, handyman and cameraman extraordinaire,” she wrote on January 11. “So many memories to behold in the 47 years of our marriage that my heart is broken and my world so much smaller. He was larger than life, a dad, grandfather, uncle, brother and loved...

