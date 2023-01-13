Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Lisa Marie Presley was married to several notable people during her lifetime. Was she married when she died? Here's what to know.
The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest alongside her father, Elvis Presley, and other family members. A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, tells ET that the singer's final resting place will be at Elvis' former home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee, next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020 at age 27.
Paying tribute. Nicolas Cage has broken his silence after ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54. "This is devastating news," Cage, 59, told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, January 13. "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some […]
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee. More from WWDGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic HomeLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsPhotos from the...
(AP) - Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her...
Navarone Garibaldi, the younger half-brother of Lisa Marie Presley, has spoken out following her death last week. The musician, who is the son of Priscilla Presley and her former partner Marco Garibaldi, shared Friday on Instagram that he hopes his older sister is "now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side."
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) -- The late Lisa Marie Presley was honored by tourists and fans in the Entertainment Capital of the World, where she worked to preserve her late father’s iconic legacy. Flowers and candles were left outside the Graceland Wedding Chapel, with a photo of the King of...
Hector Ramirez, a cameraman known for live events and music and comedy specials who racked up 20 Emmys and scores of other nominations in a career spanning 44 years and 200-plus credits, has died. He was 78. His wife, Alma, posted the news on social media last week. “Today I lost my husband, partner, friend, hero, protector, handyman and cameraman extraordinaire,” she wrote on January 11. “So many memories to behold in the 47 years of our marriage that my heart is broken and my world so much smaller. He was larger than life, a dad, grandfather, uncle, brother and loved...
