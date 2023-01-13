Read full article on original website
3 Cryptos to Keep an Eye On in 2023: Algorand (ALGO), Litecoin (LTC), Flasko (FLSK)
Not all cryptocurrencies were made equal. Some cryptocurrencies were developed to solve real-world problems, while others were made exclusively for speculation. It’s not hard to tell which ones have the potential to grow exponentially and which ones may very well fall by the wayside. Flasko is one of those with serious long-term growth and profit potential – perhaps more so than Algorand (ALGO) or Litecoin (LTC) in 2023. Here’s why.
Bitcoin Miners Show Signs Of Dumping, Bad For Rally?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin miners could be dumping right now, a sign that could provide an impedance to the rally. Bitcoin Miners’ Position Index Has Shot Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, miners may be putting selling pressure on the market currently. The relevant indicator here is the “Miners’ Position Index” (MPI), which measures the ratio between the miner outflows and the 365-day moving average of the same.
Fluf World (FLUF) and Creeps Genesis Count Losses as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Keeps Soaring Higher
Millions of cryptocurrency investors across the globe are hit by the depreciation the crypto market experienced recently. Fluf World (FLUF) and Creepz Genesis (CBC) are not spared of the dip. On the contrary, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) gains, as more investors show interest in the promising cryptocurrency project. Let’s take a...
Bitcoin Hash Ribbons Trigger Buy Signal, Has Miner Capitulation Concluded?
The collapse of FTX triggered a historic event for the Bitcoin market. In late November, the hash ribbons indicator signaled the beginning of a second wave of Bitcoin miner capitulation within one cycle. As NewsBTC reported, the hash rate dropped dramatically while some of the largest miners reported bankruptcy and dumped their BTC holdings on the market.
Bitcoin Funding Rates Hit 14-Month High – What Could This Mean For The Market Leader?
The crypto market has started the year 2023 with a remarkable, bullish run. Over the last few days, several assets have recorded significant profits and are starting to pull through the crypto winter. Most notably, Bitcoin, the market leader and the world’s biggest digital asset, has been one of the...
Bitcoin Price Surges With Whale Activity, What Happens Now?
The cryptocurrency market continues to show signs of improvement. Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency, has continued its price upswing as its breaks above its 200-day moving average. In addition, the market generally has recovered, as crypto enthusiasts believe the crypto winter is close to its end. The U.S. Consumer Price...
Bitcoin Price Touches $20,000 For First Time Post-FTX Collapse
Bitcoin price has tapped $20,000 for the first time since the FTX. Not only was the level important support that broke down during the contagion, but it was also the former 2017 all-time high. Here’s what the recent price move could mean for the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin Reaches Key...
Ethereum Price Accelerates Higher as The Bulls Aim $1,720
Ethereum climbed higher above the $1,500 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating gains and might rise further towards the $1,650 level. Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $1,450 and $1,500 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Popular Crypto Analyst Goes Bullish On BTC And AVAX, Here’s What He Said
Due to the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market uncertainty, predicting the following trend pattern for crypto assets is usually difficult. However, analysts have always released predictions for most crypto assets. While some projections turned out to be accurate, some still failed to happen as predicted. One analyst became popular for...
Binance listing January 31, 2023 Toon Finance Coin Shakes Meme Coin industry 13 Days Left
What is Binance? The World’s Leading Crypto Exchange Platform. In recent years, cryptocurrency has become an increasingly popular way for investors to diversify their portfolios. With its promise of anonymity, high liquidity, and low transaction fees, it’s no surprise that many investors have turned to crypto as a reliable investment option. But if you want to invest in cryptocurrency, you’ll need a platform to do so. Enter Binance – the world’s leading crypto exchange platform.
Decentraland (MANA) And The Sandbox (SAND) Surge Over 20%, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Set To Gain 6000% In Its Presale
Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) have had a great start to the year, rising by more than 20% as investors pour money into them. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, has exploded, gaining more than 987% in its presale. ORBN is currently in phase 3 of its presale and selling for $0.0435. Analysts predicted ORBN to 60x when the presale started. The idea behind the platform is to change the way venture capital and crowdfunding work.
ICO Toon Finance Presale Meme Coin raises over 5 Million in presale 13 days left Last Call for Early Investors
Memecoins Toon Finance (TFT) Vs Bitcoin: What’s the Difference?. Cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly popular, with an ever-growing number of people investing in digital coins. But with so many different kinds of cryptocurrency to choose from, it can be difficult to decide which one is right for you. Two of the most popular cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin and memecoins. So what’s the difference between them? Let’s take a closer look.
D.E.B.T. Ecosystem Partners With RFEG To Support The XPLR Token Project
D.E.B.T. enters a partnership with a satellite technology provider RFEG;. RFEG’s satellite based XPLR technology allows for more effective and eco-friendly exploration and drilling of natural commodities;. The XPLR Token Project will provide the advanced remote sensing and satellite imagery technology to natural resource developers across the world;. The...
Solana Gains 40% As Crypto Market Continues Its Recovery
Following the heavy market crash late last year, the crypto landscape has been on a steady path to recovery, with the altcoins leading the way. Solana(SOL) is one of these many altcoins, and it has kicked off the weekend with an explosive start. According to data by CoinGecko, SOL has...
BNB (BNB) and Polygon (MATIC) Might Not Make You Financially Free, But Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Will According To Experts!
Financial freedom. It’s what we all strive for, and it’s become increasingly difficult to achieve as the world changes. BNB (BNB) and Polygon (MATIC) cryptocurrencies have been seen by many as potential paths to financial freedom, but now experts are suggesting that another cryptocurrency may be better suited for the task: Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
New Web3 Mobile Gaming Platform Meta Masters Guild Raises more than $130,000 in First 48 Hours after Presale Launch
Newly-launched crypto gaming project Meta Masters Guild has enjoyed a stunning start to its presale, raising more than $130,000 in its first 48 hours. Investors have been excited by the new play-and-earn project, which is the world’s first dedicated Web3 mobile gaming guild, and have been investing early to take advantage of the current low prices.
Lazarus Group Transfers $64M ETH From Harmony Bridge Hack
During the weekend, the notorious North Korean hacking gang Lazarus Group started transferring stolen money in the Harmony Bridge attack. Notably, the organization transferred over $63.5 million, or approximately 41,000 ETH. On January 16, blockchain detective ZachXBT published information about the transfer of a significant amount of Ethereum. The cryptocurrency...
Polkadot Shows No Sign Of Slowing, As DOT Gains 33% In Last 7 Days
With Bitcoin surging past $20,000, altcoins like DOT (Polkadot) have been riding the broader crypto rally which started since the beginning of 2023. According to CoinGecko, the token is trading at $5.94, and has risen by more than 12% in the past 24 hours and 33% in the weekly. This...
Bitcoin Disciples: Only 43.5 Million Own The Crypto Globally, Study Shows
Out of 8 billion people living on the planet, only 43 million people own Bitcoin — which amounts to less than 1% of the population. Despite the success of the cryptocurrency, a minuscule number of the world’s current inhabitants holds ownership of Bitcoin, according to CoinMarketCap. Are there...
Investors Flock To Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Presale, While Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) Continue Lower
Today, investors have been jumping into the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, making it one of the most popular token offerings this month. But not all crypto assets have been doing as well. Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL) are both down since the start of 2022, continuing a downward trend throughout this month. Let’s investigate further.
