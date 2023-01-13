Read full article on original website
David Donald Badbear Sr.
July 27, 1948 ~ January 12, 2023 (age 74) A traditional wake for David will begin at 5:00 PM, Monday, January 16,2023 and continue until the traditional funeral service on Wednesday, January 18,2023 at 10:00 AM at the Veterans Memorial Building, Cass Lake, Minnesota. A full obituary will be posted soon. Thank you,
Red Lake Man Sentenced to 37 Years in Prison for the Murder of a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer
BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for fatally shooting a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger. “The tragic and violent events of July 27, 2021, that claimed the life of Officer Ryan...
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Carol Ann (White) Schoenborn
August 25, 1958 ~ January 11, 2023 (age 64) Carol Ann (White) Schoenborn "Ishpimiiwikwe" (Heavenly Woman) Bear Clan 64, passed away January 11, 2023, at her home in Bemidji, Minnesota. She was born on August 25, 1958, to George and Mary White. Carol was a homemaker all her life3. She raised her four children Roselin, Randy (Shantel, clint (Jami) and her baby David White. She later met the love of her life Truman Schoenborn, they were married and made their home at the cut off. Carol was Miss Indian Minnesota in her teenage years. She loved going to Powwows. She liked cruising and visiting her friends. She enjoyed going to the casino and she most of all enjoyed spending time with her family. Those welcoming her in the spirit world are her husband, Truman; her parents George and Mary White; brothers George White, Roger White; sister Diane White; great nephew Craig Graves.
Reinbold sentenced to 40 years in prison
by April Scheinoha Reporter An Oklee man convicted of murder was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11 in Pennington Coun
Bemidji Woman Faces Felony Charges Following Death of 18-Month-Old Child
A Bemidji woman is facing felony charges of child neglect after the death of her one-and-a-half-year-old son. According to court documents, 29-year-old Lakeisha Dawn Chaboyea is charged with one count of neglect of a child that resulted in substantial harm of physical/emotional health. Chaboyea reportedly willfully deprived the child of necessary health care or supervision.
