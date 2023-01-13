Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Funding Rates Hit 14-Month High – What Could This Mean For The Market Leader?
The crypto market has started the year 2023 with a remarkable, bullish run. Over the last few days, several assets have recorded significant profits and are starting to pull through the crypto winter. Most notably, Bitcoin, the market leader and the world’s biggest digital asset, has been one of the...
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
Ethereum Price Accelerates Higher as The Bulls Aim $1,720
Ethereum climbed higher above the $1,500 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating gains and might rise further towards the $1,650 level. Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $1,450 and $1,500 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
3 Cryptos to Keep an Eye On in 2023: Algorand (ALGO), Litecoin (LTC), Flasko (FLSK)
Not all cryptocurrencies were made equal. Some cryptocurrencies were developed to solve real-world problems, while others were made exclusively for speculation. It’s not hard to tell which ones have the potential to grow exponentially and which ones may very well fall by the wayside. Flasko is one of those with serious long-term growth and profit potential – perhaps more so than Algorand (ALGO) or Litecoin (LTC) in 2023. Here’s why.
Polkadot: Why Recent On-Chain Feats Could Trigger Strong Investor Sentiment
Polkadot has been riding the crypto wave since the start of the broader market rally. According to CoinGecko, the biggest gainers in the entire space are altcoins. Polkadot (DOT) is among them. Although the token has been finding gains in the past two weeks, DOT has been down almost 3%...
China's economy set to slow sharply in Q4, policymakers face post-pandemic test
BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's economy is expected to have slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year.
FTX’s FTT Token Spikes 43%, A Revival In The Works?
Amid a bull run, mini or not, literally, anything can pump in the crypto market, even a token such as FTX’s FTT Token. After the tragic fall of the exchange, everything about the exchange crashed, including its reputation. However, after a while, it seems as though a piece of the exchange is trying to stage a revival.
Bitcoin Price Surges With Whale Activity, What Happens Now?
The cryptocurrency market continues to show signs of improvement. Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency, has continued its price upswing as its breaks above its 200-day moving average. In addition, the market generally has recovered, as crypto enthusiasts believe the crypto winter is close to its end. The U.S. Consumer Price...
Ethereum Hits Monthly High And Turns Deflationary Again
The Ethereum price rally is on an upward trajectory since the last fortnight. Performing a little over Bitcoin’s growth, Ethereum gained 30%. On the morning of 16th January, Ethereum woke up to exciting news as Ethereum is riding high on the $1600 market price. This comes after several contributory...
Interest-Bearing Bonds-Backed Tokens: Generate yield using tokens backed by sovereign bonds
Vaduz, Liechtenstein. January 13 2023. Decentralized Finance Innovator Mimo is launching “KUMA Protocol”: the first DeFi protocol issuing tokens backed by regulated NFTs, themselves backed by sovereign bonds. This launch comes as the FMA (Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein) has approved Mimo for providing blockchain-related services since January 2022.
Bitcoin Miners Show Signs Of Dumping, Bad For Rally?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin miners could be dumping right now, a sign that could provide an impedance to the rally. Bitcoin Miners’ Position Index Has Shot Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, miners may be putting selling pressure on the market currently. The relevant indicator here is the “Miners’ Position Index” (MPI), which measures the ratio between the miner outflows and the 365-day moving average of the same.
Bitcoin Weekend Run Breaches $20,000 Mark, Dominates The Altcoins
Even if the cryptocurrency industry crashed in 2022, Bitcoin’s status as the “alpha coin” has remained remarkably stable. With a market capitalization of over $398 billion and a trading volume of $24,180,295, Bitcoin’s dominance in the last 24 hours has increased by 43%. According to market...
Artificial intelligence could be a 'real threat' to jobs, computer expert says
AI, as it is called, is coming to your home, your job, your life in ways you never thought possible. At least, that is what computer experts are saying.
Solana Gains 40% As Crypto Market Continues Its Recovery
Following the heavy market crash late last year, the crypto landscape has been on a steady path to recovery, with the altcoins leading the way. Solana(SOL) is one of these many altcoins, and it has kicked off the weekend with an explosive start. According to data by CoinGecko, SOL has...
Decentraland (MANA) And The Sandbox (SAND) Surge Over 20%, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Set To Gain 6000% In Its Presale
Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) have had a great start to the year, rising by more than 20% as investors pour money into them. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, has exploded, gaining more than 987% in its presale. ORBN is currently in phase 3 of its presale and selling for $0.0435. Analysts predicted ORBN to 60x when the presale started. The idea behind the platform is to change the way venture capital and crowdfunding work.
MANA Soared 75% This Week, Entering The Top 100
According to CoinMarketCap’s data, Decentraland’s native token, MANA, has gained 17.59% in the last 24 hours, following the stellar performance of metaverse tokens since the start of the new year. MANA is one of the top 100 cryptocurrencies and has grown by 95% in the last month. In addition, it has been in the green for 14 of the previous 16 days.
Bitcoin Price Touches $20,000 For First Time Post-FTX Collapse
Bitcoin price has tapped $20,000 for the first time since the FTX. Not only was the level important support that broke down during the contagion, but it was also the former 2017 all-time high. Here’s what the recent price move could mean for the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin Reaches Key...
Lazarus Group Transfers $64M ETH From Harmony Bridge Hack
During the weekend, the notorious North Korean hacking gang Lazarus Group started transferring stolen money in the Harmony Bridge attack. Notably, the organization transferred over $63.5 million, or approximately 41,000 ETH. On January 16, blockchain detective ZachXBT published information about the transfer of a significant amount of Ethereum. The cryptocurrency...
3 of the Top Trending Altcoins to Buy Now, According to TikTok
Looking to get in on the altcoin hype but not sure where to start? In this article, you’ll discover three of the top trending altcoins to buy right now according to TikTok, why you might consider investing in them, and which one could be the best investment out of the three.
ICO Toon Finance Presale Meme Coin raises over 5 Million in presale 13 days left Last Call for Early Investors
Memecoins Toon Finance (TFT) Vs Bitcoin: What’s the Difference?. Cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly popular, with an ever-growing number of people investing in digital coins. But with so many different kinds of cryptocurrency to choose from, it can be difficult to decide which one is right for you. Two of the most popular cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin and memecoins. So what’s the difference between them? Let’s take a closer look.
