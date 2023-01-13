Read full article on original website
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Ex-Director of New York Charity, Wafa Abboud Was Sentenced to 33 Month In Prison For Embezzling Over $1MAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next weekKristen WaltersDeer Park, NY
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Long Island family has made sure AEDs are in schools and on sidelines
NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- The momentum continues to build for Damar Hamlin, two weeks after he suffered cardiac arrest on the football field.An automated external defibrillator was used to save his life. AEDs gained prominence 23 years ago, thanks to one Long Island family pushing to have them in schools and on sidelines.America watched as Hamlin's life hung in the balance after he was hurt during the Monday Night Football game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals back on Jan. 2."This is exactly what happened to Louis," John Acompora said."Thinking about [Hamlin's] mom and dad in the stands and...
tbrnewsmedia.com
WUSB Sunday Street Series returns to the Long Island Museum Feb. 19
The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook welcomes the return of the WUSB Sunday Street Series in the Gillespie Room of the Carriage Museum on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. with a concert by Joe Jencks and Rod MacDonald. Joe Jencks is a 22-year veteran of the international...
College of Staten Island holds pinning ceremony for 35 graduates of Associates of Applied Science in Nursing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The College of Staten Island held its Class of January 2023 Pinning Ceremony on Friday, officially pinning 35 Associates of Applied Science in Nursing graduates. Nesreen Albanna, Chairperson of the Pinning Steering Committee served as Master of Ceremonies for the event, where CSI Interim President...
Brain Infection Plagues Paterson Teacher Amid Cancer Battle
After battling leukemia, braving multiple rounds of chemotherapy, and receiving a life-saving stem cell transplant from an anonymous donor, Emily Setteducato thought her medical woes were over. The 28-year-old Paterson elementary school teacher had left the hospital, returned to the classroom,…
Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Crash In Suffolk County
New update: LI Expressway Closure Details: Farmingville Woman Critically Injured In Fiery Holtsville CrashThis story has been updated.A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a serious crash.The closure, reported early Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, was on the westbound side in S…
Exclusive: Mother calls for DOE investigation after son with autism returns from school bruised
A Bronx mother is calling for an investigation from the Department of Education, saying her son who has autism came home from school with a bruise on his face.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
Doctor: Latest COVID variant dominating northeast "very contagious"
NEW YORK -- Nearly three years into the COVID pandemic, cases are once again ticking up across the area. A new variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain in the northeast.Related Story: Doctors: New Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 responsible for 75% of new COVID cases in NortheastDr. Daniel Varga, chief physician at Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey, told CBS2 the variant is highly contagious but people aren't being hospitalized as much as with other strains."It's a very contagious virus, so it's easy to catch. The good news is when we look at severity and acuity across the state, it's kind of like the other Omicron variants," he said. "I mean, you can get sick, but it's not causing nearly the amount of hospitalization that we saw with Delta a year and a half, two years ago. Not nearly the amount of ICU." We also asked him how the current vaccines protect against this variant and what precautions he thinks people should take. Watch his full interview above for more information.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online here
Nassau BOCES student remembered as kind and talented athlete
Nassau BOCES student Gerrin Hagen was riding his skateboard home from school when he was struck by an SUV on Cantiague Lane in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
East End Full Show: Heated outdoor spaces at East End wineries
Doug Geed takes us to some of the East End's great wineries that offer heated outdoor spaces for patrons to enjoy during the cold winter months.
Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead. Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
HS Senior From NY Killed In Crash Remembered As 'Wonderful Student, Talented Athlete'
Updated story: Services Scheduled For Long Beach HS Senior Killed In CrashA teenager killed after being hit by an SUV while skateboarding is being remembered as a two-sport varsity sports standout who was a strong student. Long Island resident Gerrin Hagen, who turned 18 on Monday, Dec. …
mskcc.org
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MediSys Health Network Announce New Collaboration to Enhance Cancer Care in Queens
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and MediSys Health Network (Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Flushing Hospital Medical Center) today announced a new collaboration that will expand access to world-class cancer care for the people of Queens and eastern Brooklyn. Aligning MSK’s unique expertise and specialized cancer care with the deep community integration and acute care knowledge of MediSys Health Network, the collaboration is positioned to make a true difference in the lives of thousands of New Yorkers.
First responders use the Jaws of Life to save man in Bayport crash
Police say a cesspool truck overturned on Nicolls Road near Montauk Highway around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
NBC New York
State Trooper Hospitalized After Opioid Exposure During Driver Overdose on Long Island
A New York State Trooper had to be hospitalized after getting exposed to opioids while responding to a driver overdosing while on a Long Island highway, according to police. The strange incident began just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead, the state police said. Troopers were responding to reports of an erratic driver heading south, and found the vehicle crashed minutes later.
Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in Suffolk County
An eyewitness saw Nicholas Shakalis fall into the water in Narrow Bay on Sunday morning and immediately called 911.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Video: Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in Narrow Bay
Suffolk County Police officers rescued a hunter after his kayak capsized in Narrow Bay in Mastic Beach on Jan. 15. Nicholas Shakalis was hunting aboard a kayak when it capsized and he fell into the water. A person on land saw the man in the water and called 911 at approximately 8:45 a.m.
Homemade De-Icer Perfect To Use In New York
The winter weather is back across New York and with the cold comes snow and ice.
Bellmore woman celebrates 111th birthday with family and friends
Rose Girone celebrated her 111th birthday in Bellmore on Friday.
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
