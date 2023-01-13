Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Springville poach pirate arrested, thousands of dollars of stolen items recovered police say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A porch pirate who is suspected of stealing multiple packages from homes is in police custody, according to police. According to the Springville Police Department, they received multiple reports of package thefts during recent weeks. They caught the suspect on a Ring doorbell camera, but he...
KSLTV
Police: DUI driver arrested after crashing into a telephone pole with toddler in car
SPANISH FORK, Utah –– A man is suspected of distributing drugs after crashing into a telephone pole with his 2-year-old child on Saturday. Clayton Wade Ames, 39, was booked into the Utah County Jail for a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute and misdemeanor charges of driving on a denied license, driving under the influence with a passenger under the age of 16, possessing of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City police investigate third auto-pedestrian crash within 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a 31-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing State Street shortly before midnight Sunday, marking the city’s third serious auto-pedestrian incident of the day. Police responded to a report of a person being struck by a...
KSLTV
Man dead, two teens injured in separate hit and run incidents overnight
SALT LAKE CITY — A man is dead and two teens are injured after two separate hit-and-run incidents in Salt Lake City early Sunday. And the Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to catch the drivers. “If you go back to Friday, we...
KSLTV
Woman killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into Tooele business
TOOELE, Utah — A woman has died after she was struck by a minivan that crashed into a Tooele storefront Monday morning. Cpl. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele City Police Department said the crash happened around 11:23 a.m. Monday at 169 N. Main Street. Investigators are looking into whether...
KSLTV
Two Utahns hospitalized after rollover crash in Idaho
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — Two Utahns were hospitalized after a single-car rollover crash in Idaho Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened on Interstate 15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County, Idaho, at approximately 8:09 a.m. “A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from...
KSLTV
7 young horses believed to be stolen from Utah County property
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating seven young horses they believe were stolen from a property several weeks ago. According to a Facebook post from UCSO, the animals reside on a property along Tunnel Road, south...
Gephardt Daily
Police ask for public’s help finding at-risk Millcreek woman, 19
MILLCREEK, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old Millcreek woman considered to be at risk. Isabella Jensen went missing from the area of 2200 East and 3900 South, according to a social media post by the Unified Police Department on Friday night. The woman has a diminished mental capacity, the post states.
KSLTV
Ex-security guard sent to prison for shooting, killing homeless man who was walking away
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who worked as a security guard was sentenced to prison Friday for shooting and killing a homeless man while on the job as the man was walking away. Timothy Richard Lutes, 31, will serve between two and 20 years for murder, a second-degree felony with a gun enhancement, and a term of five years to life for unlawful use of a firearm, a first-degree felony according to a KSL.com report. Third District Judge Randall Skanchy ordered that the sentences run consecutively.
ksl.com
Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison
PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
kjzz.com
Life Flight dispatched for man who fell off snowmobile in Utah County
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams responded to assist a man who Utah County officials said fell off a snowmobile and possibly broke his leg. They said they received a call regarding the incident at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The 52-year-old man fell on Buffalo Peak...
kjzz.com
Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
Pair of bull elk spotted in Salt Lake City
Residents on the east side of Salt Lake City were treated to a sight that's not so common in those parts.
KSLTV
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on Mtn View Corridor; lanes closed due to diesel spill
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person has died and part of Mountain View Corridor was shut down Monday morning following a rollover crash. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said a semi-truck and small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor around 9 a.m. Monday.
Body cam video shows what led to fatal officer-involved shooting in Murray
Newly-released bodycam video shows the shooting between a man and two Murray Police officers that left that man dead and an officer injured
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
22 firefighters respond to Salt Lake City house fire
Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning.
Multiple families evacuated due to fire at Park City Hotel
Multiple families were displaced Saturday evening due to a fire at the Hotel Park City, according to the Park City Fire District.
kjzz.com
Provo unsheltered woman known as 'Peaches' dies from cold exposure
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — An unsheltered woman known as "Peaches" has died due to cold exposure in Utah County. Tamu Smith said she has always loved her mom, Edna Cox but was mainly known by her nickname. She was described as a funny, brave, go-getter who fell on hard...
BYU Newsnet
Family of killed Provo student pleads for answers
Nearly eight years after Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado went missing, her family is still seeking justice and hopes to keep her memory alive. Police have not publicly announced any suspects and have made no arrests in the case, although their investigation remains active. Elizabeth Salgado was an aspiring engineer and...
