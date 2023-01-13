Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Valentine’s Day Orange County 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Orange County 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Rainstorm Cleanup, General Plan Committee
This week I’d like to recognize critical, often unsung members of our City team who perform a vital service during rainstorms: the Utilities Department crews that pump storm water and operate the tide valves on Balboa Island and the Peninsula. The valves, which were built in the 1970s to...
Where Are The Most Kid Friendly Places In Orange County
Lot of fun for the whole familyPhoto byMarty O’Neill - Unsplash. Orange County, California is a great destination for families with children of all ages. From theme parks to museums and beaches, there are many kid-friendly places to explore and enjoy.
Eater
Orange County Standout Heritage Barbecue Unveils Oceanside Brewpub
Awarded Bib Gourmand status by the Michelin Guide and named by Food & Wine Magazine as one of America’s best new barbecue spots, Orange County’s lauded Heritage Barbecue has landed in Oceanside, where its sweeping 10,000-square-foot second location, called Heritage Barbecue & Brewery, is opening on Sunday, January 15.
foxla.com
Orange County public defender killed in Mexico celebrating first wedding anniversary
LOS ANGELES - A public defender in Orange County was killed in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife, the Orange County Public Defender's Office confirmed to FOX 11. Now his family is working to bring his body back home. Elliot Blair was killed...
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
Here's where LA ranks in Forbes list of best places to live in California
Los Angeles was highly rated in a new list from Forbes that looks at the best places to live in California.
macaronikid.com
2023 Lunar New Year Events in and around Irvine, CA and beyond
Lunar New Year is the start of the new year in accordance to the lunar calendar, which usually falls between late January and early February. It is celebrated in countries including, China, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam. This year Lunar New Year is celebrated Sunday, January 22. Personally, in...
Orange County firefighters make swift water rescue in Laguna Hills
Orange County firefighters made a swift water rescue in Laguna Hills Saturday afternoon as heavy rain fell in the area, causing flooding. The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m., when Orange County Fire Authority received a call of a person hanging on to a tree in a creek with rapidly moving water surrounding them near the 24400 block of Christina Court.Multiple swift water rescue teams, along with a 16-member team and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene. The victim was rescued by a crew member that was lowered into the area by a hoist.
Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
Eater
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space
Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
Police investigating after body pulled out of Long Beach harbor Saturday
Long Beach Police Department officers responded to reports of a body in the water near Rainbow Harbor Saturday morning and are now investigating the death, the department said. The post Police investigating after body pulled out of Long Beach harbor Saturday appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Airlifted from Laguna Hills Creek
Orange County firefighters rescued a woman who was hanging onto a tree on Saturday in a Laguna Hills creek with rapidly moving water. Swift water rescue teams were mobilized at 3:28 p.m. to the 24400 block of Christina Court, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen told City News Service.
foxla.com
9 OC businesses hit by burglars in less than 3 hours
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - At least nine businesses in three different Orange County cities get broken into -- all in less than three hours. "And it’s not the first time," said the manager of the popular Selma’s Chicago Pizzeria, one of five locations hit. In one Rancho Santa...
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglars
ORANGE COUNTY, CA - On the early hours of January 11th, Nine businesses in three cities in south Orange County were targeted by burglars, according to Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. Mike Woodruff.
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
easyreadernews.com
Manhattan/El Segundo big wave bombs
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) Los Angeles County Lifeguards Matty Mohagen and Shane Gallas pushed the limits of paddling into big waves at the Manhattan-El Segundo border about 7:30 a.m. on January 6. The shore pound was 10 feet. The outside waves, breaking past the end of the jetty, were two to three times that size. Despite being a popular big wave spot, no one else attempted to paddle out. The waves looked too big to catch without being towed in by a PWC. Mohagen and Gallas each caught half a dozen waves, or about one wave an hour during their five-hour session.
NBC Los Angeles
Laguna Beach Police Serve Search Warrant at Orange County Plastic Surgeon's Office
A major development in an ongoing I-Team investigation: Laguna Beach police searched the offices of Dr. Arian Mowlavi today. The plastic surgeon is known as Dr. Laguna on social media. He is accused by patients in litigation of botching their procedures, accusations he denies. It is not known what was...
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
