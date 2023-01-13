ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

foodgressing.com

Valentine’s Day Orange County 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Orange County 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

Orange County Standout Heritage Barbecue Unveils Oceanside Brewpub

Awarded Bib Gourmand status by the Michelin Guide and named by Food & Wine Magazine as one of America’s best new barbecue spots, Orange County’s lauded Heritage Barbecue has landed in Oceanside, where its sweeping 10,000-square-foot second location, called Heritage Barbecue & Brewery, is opening on Sunday, January 15.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Travel Bugs World

This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles

This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
macaronikid.com

2023 Lunar New Year Events in and around Irvine, CA and beyond

Lunar New Year is the start of the new year in accordance to the lunar calendar, which usually falls between late January and early February. It is celebrated in countries including, China, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam. This year Lunar New Year is celebrated Sunday, January 22. Personally, in...
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Orange County firefighters make swift water rescue in Laguna Hills

Orange County firefighters made a swift water rescue in Laguna Hills Saturday afternoon as heavy rain fell in the area, causing flooding. The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m., when Orange County Fire Authority received a call of a person hanging on to a tree in a creek with rapidly moving water surrounding them near the 24400 block of Christina Court.Multiple swift water rescue teams, along with a 16-member team and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene. The victim was rescued by a crew member that was lowered into the area by a hoist.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space

Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Airlifted from Laguna Hills Creek

Orange County firefighters rescued a woman who was hanging onto a tree on Saturday in a Laguna Hills creek with rapidly moving water. Swift water rescue teams were mobilized at 3:28 p.m. to the 24400 block of Christina Court, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen told City News Service.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

9 OC businesses hit by burglars in less than 3 hours

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - At least nine businesses in three different Orange County cities get broken into -- all in less than three hours. "And it’s not the first time," said the manager of the popular Selma’s Chicago Pizzeria, one of five locations hit. In one Rancho Santa...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
easyreadernews.com

Manhattan/El Segundo big wave bombs

Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) Los Angeles County Lifeguards Matty Mohagen and Shane Gallas pushed the limits of paddling into big waves at the Manhattan-El Segundo border about 7:30 a.m. on January 6. The shore pound was 10 feet. The outside waves, breaking past the end of the jetty, were two to three times that size. Despite being a popular big wave spot, no one else attempted to paddle out. The waves looked too big to catch without being towed in by a PWC. Mohagen and Gallas each caught half a dozen waves, or about one wave an hour during their five-hour session.
EL SEGUNDO, CA

