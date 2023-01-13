Read full article on original website
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Man driving white van randomly shoots a mail carrier in Milwaukie, ORRobbie NewportMilwaukie, OR
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Inside look at the Tillamook warehouse for the Oregon Food Bank
TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KPTV) - As part of the Hunger Free Project, FOX 12 went out to the Tillamook branch of the Oregon Food Bank where they ask that you not only donate food and money, but your time to help those in our community. Inside the Tillamook warehouse for the...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
National Bagel Day Deal at Einstein Bros. Bagels
National Bagel Day is January 15. Einstein Bros. Bagels is celebrating the holiday with a special discount. Beginning National Bagel Day, January 15th, and for a limited time after, experience a better breakfast. Starting Sunday, order online and get $2 off any Signature or Classic Egg Sandwich or burrito by...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Taiko Concert and Ramen Dinner at the Oregon Buddhist Temple
Enjoy an evening of exhilarating Taiko followed by a ramen dinner at the Oregon Buddhist Temple. Taiko is Japanese drums that were historically used in Japan to communicate with allies, frighten away pests from crops and inspire battling soldiers. The drums have continued playing an important role at Japanese festivals.
Century-old Portland restaurant prepares to open its doors again
One of Portland’s oldest restaurants is getting ready to reopen after years of challenges through the pandemic.
kptv.com
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
kptv.com
High School Spotlight: Rosebuds roller derby
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While the Rose City Rollers kicked off their 16th season of roller derby in Portland this weekend, and a group of teenagers are making quite a bit of noise themselves. FOX 12′s Nick Krupke has the High School Spotlight with the Rosebuds All-Stars who are the...
greatnorthwestwine.com
Coppola-owned Domaine de Broglie uses Pinot Noir to win McMinnville Wine Competition
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — It’s a bit of a paradox that Francis Ford Coppola doesn’t have a stage right now for Dave Petterson, who makes some of the Willamette Valley’s top examples of Pinot Noir, evidenced by Domaine de Broglie winning the award for Best of Show at the 2023 McMinnville Wine Competition.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
kptv.com
Ways to join in on Portland’s MLK Day 2023 celebrations
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – There are many community events this year celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise highlights a few that you can still join in on!
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Chinese New Year Cultural Fair
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit during the 2023 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair at the Oregon Convention Center. The Year of the Rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity. Join in on the daylong celebration of a year of hope. 2023 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair. On...
The best barbecue spot in Oregon, according to Food Network
Barbecue is comfort food to many -- so which Oregon restaurant has the best?
$100 million Portland Museum of Art expansion to be built from mass timber
A rendering of the winning Portland Museum of Art proposal, which will built primarily out of mass timber. Credit: LEVER Architecture with Scott Simons and Unknown Studio, Chris-Newell-Akomawt Educational Initiative, Openbox, Once-Future Office, Atelier Ten, and Studio Pacifica. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free...
KGW
Historic Portland Black church holds special service honoring MLK
PORTLAND, Ore. — People packed the historic Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church in Northeast Portland on Sunday afternoon for a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Faith leaders from across the city and elected officials came to pay their respects. Grace Rubenstein is...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
Hillsboro’s Next Level Pinball going for repeat of coveted award
Hillsboro’s Next Level Pinball Shop & Museum is trying to make it two years in a row as a winner in a prestigious award category for the tight-knit global pinball community.
Vehicles collide in Southeast Portland, driver dies
One person is dead after a two-car crash in SE Portland.
Amtrak to add trips between Portland and Seattle, second trip to Vancouver, B.C.
Amtrak plans to increase the number of daily trains between Portland and Seattle from four to six in the fall of 2023, Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell announced on Jan. 13.
KATU.com
'The save of the year': Fire crews protect home feet from burning downtown Portland church
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters saved a home that was feet away from the 3-alarm fire that burned through an old wooden church in downtown Portland last Tuesday. An arsonist has admitted to setting the former Portland Korean Church on fire nine days ago. The vacant church had to be demolished, but firefighters had to improvise to keep the house next door standing while putting out the fire.
Soggy holiday weekend ahead for Portland
Wet weather continues to find its way into the Pacific Northwest on this extended holiday weekend.
