Troutdale, OR

portlandlivingonthecheap.com

National Bagel Day Deal at Einstein Bros. Bagels

National Bagel Day is January 15. Einstein Bros. Bagels is celebrating the holiday with a special discount. Beginning National Bagel Day, January 15th, and for a limited time after, experience a better breakfast. Starting Sunday, order online and get $2 off any Signature or Classic Egg Sandwich or burrito by...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Taiko Concert and Ramen Dinner at the Oregon Buddhist Temple

Enjoy an evening of exhilarating Taiko followed by a ramen dinner at the Oregon Buddhist Temple. Taiko is Japanese drums that were historically used in Japan to communicate with allies, frighten away pests from crops and inspire battling soldiers. The drums have continued playing an important role at Japanese festivals.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

High School Spotlight: Rosebuds roller derby

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While the Rose City Rollers kicked off their 16th season of roller derby in Portland this weekend, and a group of teenagers are making quite a bit of noise themselves. FOX 12′s Nick Krupke has the High School Spotlight with the Rosebuds All-Stars who are the...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Chinese New Year Cultural Fair

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit during the 2023 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair at the Oregon Convention Center. The Year of the Rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity. Join in on the daylong celebration of a year of hope. 2023 Chinese New Year Cultural Fair. On...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Historic Portland Black church holds special service honoring MLK

PORTLAND, Ore. — People packed the historic Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church in Northeast Portland on Sunday afternoon for a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Faith leaders from across the city and elected officials came to pay their respects. Grace Rubenstein is...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

'The save of the year': Fire crews protect home feet from burning downtown Portland church

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters saved a home that was feet away from the 3-alarm fire that burned through an old wooden church in downtown Portland last Tuesday. An arsonist has admitted to setting the former Portland Korean Church on fire nine days ago. The vacant church had to be demolished, but firefighters had to improvise to keep the house next door standing while putting out the fire.
PORTLAND, OR

