ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hit-and-run suspect sought in East Los Angeles; reward offered

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eeUa2_0kDFREIu00

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian and left him hospitalized in East Los Angeles.

The collision happened on Dec. 24 as the male victim was walking across Huntington Drive on Kendall Avenue around 3:40 p.m. said Los Angeles Police.

The victim was walking with his dog and using a crosswalk at the time, police said.

Just when the victim is about to reach the crosswalk’s midpoint, he is struck by a green Toyota Tundra truck that was making a left turn, said LAPD.

After striking the victim, the suspect continued driving away from the scene. The impact left the victim severely injured, authorities said.

Police say believe the truck is anywhere from a 2007- 2013 model. It has custom wheels, running boards and a truck bed cover.

A reward of up to $25,000 will be offered for information leading to the suspect’s identification, apprehension and conviction.

Anyone with information can call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email 31480@lapd.online. LAPD can be contacted during non-business hours and weekends at 213-972-2971.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man was fatally wounded during a stabbing attack Sunday in the Westmont community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said. The attack occurred at about 12:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 107th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Authorities searching for suspect who stabbed man to death in South Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a homicide in South Los Angeles after a man was found stabbed to death on Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of West 107th Street in unincorporated Los Angeles County after receiving reports of s tabbing at around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no information immediately available on a suspect in the incident. Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (323) 890-5500.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

37-year-old man arrested for trying to disarm deputy in Rancho Cucamonga

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to take a deputy’s gun during a disturbance, officials with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced last week. The incident occurred on Jan. 7, at around 11:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of Grove Avenue when a deputy with the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s station responded to the location on a verbal disturbance call.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run drive in Orange County

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A man was killed Sunday by a hit-and-run vehicle in Westminster, authorities said. Officers dispatched to the 14300 block of Newland Street at about 2:35 a.m. regarding a person down in traffic lanes, and located the man down in the northbound lanes of Newland Street, north of Hazard Avenue, the Westminster Police Department reported.
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

Armed suspect critically wounded after being shot by police in San Bernardino

An allegedly armed suspect remains in critical condition on Saturday after being shot by police in San Bernardino.The incident unfolded at around 4:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, when San Bernardino Police Department officers were in the area of the 1300 block of Oregon Street to conduct a "follow-up investigation regarding several recent murders that were related to a violent street gang," according to a press release. During the investigation, officers claim to have spotted the suspect, 47-year-old Daniel Felix, "armed with a handgun based on his body language." After seeing the officers, the suspect reportedly ran towards an RV trailer on the...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

3 dead, 3 injured in crash with wrong-way driver on 210 Freeway in Fontana

Three people were killed and three others injured when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle on the 210 Freeway in Fontana on Saturday. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 6:30 a.m., just west of the Citrus Avenue offramp of the 210. The driver of a 2012 Ford was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, colliding head-on with a 2001 Lexus, which had five occupants. Both drivers, including the 43-year-old Highland man driving the Lexus, were killed in the incident, as well as a 16-year-old female in the Lexus. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where she was later pronounced dead.The three other occupants of the Lexus  a 42-year-old woman and two children aged 5 and 3, suffered "major injuries," according to CHP.Investigators were still working to determine a cause in the crash. 
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death in East Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in East Los Angeles early Saturday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported at around 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue. Deputies arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Christopher Soto.There was no motive or suspect information immediately available. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale

Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
GLENDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting was reported at about 4:55 a.m. and occurred in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies dispatched to the...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot

PALMDALE, Calif. – The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Family mourns 13-year-old boy fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles

The family of a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles is mourning their beloved son while also seeking justice. The boy has been identified as Marco Murillo, Jr. from Rialto, according to Los Angeles Police. Murillo’s family and authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down the suspect […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Family of father killed during LAPD shooting seeks justice

The family of a father who was shot and killed during an encounter with Los Angeles Police officers is demanding justice and accountability for his death. Takar Smith, 46, a father of six, was one of three people who were killed during separate encounters with officers within the first week of 2023. After Takar was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

97K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy