Hit-and-run suspect sought in East Los Angeles; reward offered

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian and left him hospitalized in East Los Angeles.

The collision happened on Dec. 24 as the male victim was walking across Huntington Drive on Kendall Avenue around 3:40 p.m. said Los Angeles Police.

The victim was walking with his dog and using a crosswalk at the time, police said.

Just when the victim is about to reach the crosswalk’s midpoint, he is struck by a green Toyota Tundra truck that was making a left turn, said LAPD.

After striking the victim, the suspect continued driving away from the scene. The impact left the victim severely injured, authorities said.

Police say believe the truck is anywhere from a 2007- 2013 model. It has custom wheels, running boards and a truck bed cover.

A reward of up to $25,000 will be offered for information leading to the suspect’s identification, apprehension and conviction.

Anyone with information can call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email 31480@lapd.online. LAPD can be contacted during non-business hours and weekends at 213-972-2971.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.