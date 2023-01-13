Read full article on original website
You’ll wake up to snow Friday morning
ERIE, PA – A storm system will bring soaking rain through the evening then a change to wet snow by Friday Morning. The transition to wet snow will take place near or just after midnight near Erie. The snow could fall steadily for the morning commute. It will be a heavy wet slushy type of snow which will create slick roads. Areas of lake enhanced snow continue near I-90 for the Friday evening commute, too.
Summer festival to make changes, needs volunteers
Every summer, Greenville hosts its annual Heritage Days weekend, a long-standing tradition that expects a few changes this year.
yourerie
Winter returns to the region late tonight and Friday
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Strong low pressure setting off rain today into this evening. As the low pressure passes, cooler air behind it will gradually change to rain to snow after midnight. Snow will be steady at times by daybreak Friday, mainly Erie, Chautauqua and Ashtabula counties. Winter conditions...
erienewsnow.com
Movies at Cranberry in Venango County Closes
Movies at Cranberry in Venango County has made the decision to officially close its doors. The owner made the announcement on Facebook, stating that the theater's expenses are surpassing the money coming in. Movies at Cranberry was reminding customers that the theater in Meadville will remain open, and that it...
EMTA announces changes to two routes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie)– The Erie Metro Transit Authority (EMTA) announced in a press release that changes will be coming to two of their routes. Prices and stops will remain the same, however times have changed for each. Route 16- North East, which stretches from E 7th and French Streets to the Janet Miller building in North East, […]
erienewsnow.com
Semi Takes out Traffic Lights, Wires on E. 26th St. in Erie
A semi truck took out multiple wires and lights in the City of Erie on Monday. The driver got lost and something sticking up from the top of the truck hit the wires at E. 26th and Elm St., according to personnel. Traffic was disrupted and slowed while city engineers...
Busy weekend continues for fire crews as fire breaks out in Waterford home
Fire crews in Waterford were busy overnight. Crews responded to an electrical fire in the attic of a house located in the 10000 block of Tiger Lily Lane in Waterford. Many emergency and Penelec vehicles responded to the scene. No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.
erienewsnow.com
Two Dogs Die In Late-night Westfield Fire
WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – Two family dogs died during a late-night fire in Westfield on Sunday. Around 9:30 p.m. the Westfield Fire Department, along with several other agencies for mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 6904 Sherman-Westfield Road. After extinguishing the fire, the Chautauqua...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
yourerie
Erie County UPMC Hamot not raising employee wages until 2026
Erie County UPMC Hamot not raising employee wages until 2026
erienewsnow.com
Erie Clowns Bring Laughs, Smiles to People: Community Gems
"We all like to laugh, we all like to smile, and that's the goal of our organization," said Desiree Davis. She is the vice president of the Jolly Jesters, a nonprofit Christian clown organization that started in Erie in 1975. Davis is a clown herself, going by the name Dizzy.
wrfalp.com
40 Acre Property in Chautauqua Donated to Foundation for Sustainable Forests
A 40-acre property in Chautauqua has been donated to the Foundation for Sustainable Forests. The donors, Chautauqua residents Subagh Singh Khalsa and Linda Winkelstern, said they want to see the property forever protected as a healthy, working forest. Under the stewardship of the Foundation for Sustainable Forests, the property, to...
wesb.com
Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY
Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
erienewsnow.com
Missing Elk Creek Township Woman Found Safe
UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police report a missing Elk Creek Township woman has been found and is safe. No other details were immediately available. EARLIER: Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has not been seen in a week. Emily "Emma" McBeth, 21, was...
erienewsnow.com
Annual Pro-Life Breakfast Sees Large Turnout
The Bayfront Convention Center was home to the annual Pro-Life Breakfast on Saturday morning. This year marks the first breakfast since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Hundreds of people packed into the grand ballroom for the breakfast and presentation. Karli Vandervolgen, a volunteer with People for Life explained, "This...
Crews respond to house fire in North East
An early morning fire in North East damaged a residence in North East. According to authorities, calls came in around 5 a.m. for a dwelling fire located in the 1600 block of North Pearl Street. The fire was ruled accidental. Fire crews said the fire is still under investigation.
Massive structure fire breaks out on lower east side
Fire crews were called out to the 500 block E 13th and Ash St. around 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening for a massive structure fire involving a single-story house. According to the City of Erie Fire Department, there were four burn victims from the fire. Their injuries were not described as non-life threatening and have been […]
erienewsnow.com
LEGO League Championship Comes to Erie
Penn State Behrend was home to the first LEGO League Championship Tournament on Saturday. Students in fourth through eighth grade made up 29 teams to compete in a day-long tournament. Students came from Fairview, JS Wilson, Luther Memorial, Walnut Creek, Westlake, Harborcreek and Parker Middle School. There were also teams from Sharon and Titusville.
Four burn victims hospitalized after Thursday night house fire
Erie fire inspectors continue to investigate the cause of a fire that broke out on East 13th Street in Erie. Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, City of Erie fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of East 13th Street. When crews arrived on the scene, there were flames shooting from the […]
