Lehi, UT

2 Utahns hospitalized following Idaho rollover crash

IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are reportedly investigating a rollover crash that injured two Utahns. Authorities said that the two occupants were heading southbound down I-15 in Bannock County in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma shortly after 8 a.m. Monday when the driver, a 36-year-old man of Midvale, Utah, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
Provo Canyon reopened following avalanche control

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have reported that State Route 189 through Provo Canyon was reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon's State Route 189 was closed Sunday for avalanche mitigation, according to authorities. Representatives of the Utah Highway Patrol reported that the highway was closed off...
One killed in rollover crash on 31st Street in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died after a rollover crash in Ogden involving two vehicles and nine total occupants. Officers said they responded to the 700 West block of 31st Street just before 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They said a white SUV was traveling westbound on 31st...
Moose killed after being hit by car on I-84 in Morgan County

MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A moose has died after officials said it was hit by a car on Interstate 84 in Morgan County. Officials said they were dispatched to the scene just before the Taggart exit on Saturday. They said a father and son were traveling westbound on the...
'Tiny home' a total loss after fire in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A "tiny house" is a total loss after Lehi fire officials said it was fully engulfed in flames. They said a call came in to report the fire on the corner of 100 North and 400 East at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
14-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Summit County

ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — A teen who was airlifted to the hospital in extremely critical condition has died from injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while on a parked four-wheeler in Summit County, officials said. They said 14-year-old Zander Jones died in the hospital after the collision...
