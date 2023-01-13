Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
2 Utahns hospitalized following Idaho rollover crash
IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are reportedly investigating a rollover crash that injured two Utahns. Authorities said that the two occupants were heading southbound down I-15 in Bannock County in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma shortly after 8 a.m. Monday when the driver, a 36-year-old man of Midvale, Utah, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
Car slams into Tooele storefront killing woman at desk, injuring two others
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was killed after a minivan slammed head-on into a storefront in Tooele, authorities said. Corporal Colbey Bentley with the the Tooele Police Department told 2News that a minivan drove into a storefront at 169 North Main Street Monday morning. A woman who was...
Life Flight dispatched for man who fell off snowmobile in Utah County
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams responded to assist a man who Utah County officials said fell off a snowmobile and possibly broke his leg. They said they received a call regarding the incident at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The 52-year-old man fell on Buffalo Peak...
Utah Highway Patrol presence increased as MLK Day travelers drive home in winter weather
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From rain and snow to some sunshine, this winter's weather has been a mixed bag — and there is the potential for even more wet weather in southwestern Utah on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. "The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is...
Provo unsheltered woman known as 'Peaches' dies from cold exposure
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — An unsheltered woman known as "Peaches" has died due to cold exposure in Utah County. Tamu Smith said she has always loved her mom, Edna Cox but was mainly known by her nickname. She was described as a funny, brave, go-getter who fell on hard...
Weber County deputies ask for public help investigating possible gunshots in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Weber County authorities are investigating a report of shots fired. Representatives of the Weber County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies were dispatched to the area of 5100 South 4500 West in Ogden at 10:30 p.m. Friday on a report of several round of gunshots being fired.
Police: Man in dark clothing, possibly jaywalking, critically injured crossing State St.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is in critical condition after an he was struck while attempting to cross the street at a State Street intersection in Salt Lake City late Sunday, authorities stated. According to a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to...
Sandy City police searching for porch pirate amid surge of porch thefts
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy City police are searching for a suspected porch pirate. Representatives of the agency reported that the man pictured below was captured on security footage stealing a package in the Sandy area. This incident comes in concert with a surge of Murray porch thefts. On...
GALLERY: Elk travel through residential neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Neighborhoods around the Wasatch Front have reported seeing wildlife passing through in recent days. In one residential area of Salt Lake City, people have reported seeing elk. On Sunday, police and wildlife officials worked on a plan so they could tranquilize and relocate the elk on Monday.
Provo Canyon reopened following avalanche control
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have reported that State Route 189 through Provo Canyon was reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon's State Route 189 was closed Sunday for avalanche mitigation, according to authorities. Representatives of the Utah Highway Patrol reported that the highway was closed off...
No injuries reported after officials respond to fire at Hotel Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said no injuries were reported after they responded to a fire at Hotel Park City and the cottages there. Battalion Chief Darren Nelson with the Park City Fire District told 2News the call came in about smoke in a villa just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.
One killed in rollover crash on 31st Street in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died after a rollover crash in Ogden involving two vehicles and nine total occupants. Officers said they responded to the 700 West block of 31st Street just before 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They said a white SUV was traveling westbound on 31st...
Two stranded stranded snowmobilers rescued from steep canyon in Wasatch County
KAMAS, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams helped two snowmobilers who became stranded on a steep canyon in deep snow. They responded to Nobletts Creek in Wasatch County on Thursday at 4:50 p.m. More from 2News. Officials said it took approximately five and a half hours to assist...
Moose killed after being hit by car on I-84 in Morgan County
MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A moose has died after officials said it was hit by a car on Interstate 84 in Morgan County. Officials said they were dispatched to the scene just before the Taggart exit on Saturday. They said a father and son were traveling westbound on the...
Thousands of dollars of stolen property recovered after Springville porch pirate arrest
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect has been arrested after multiple reports of package thefts in Springville, police said. They said the suspected porch pirate was caught on Ring doorbell cameras, but he was wearing a mask and could not immediately be identified. Related stories from 2News. Detectives went...
Associate professor explains drama surrounding Dr. King's historic visit to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you ask around, very few people in Utah have heard the story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., visiting the Beehive State. “When Dr. King came to speak here, it was wintertime," Chambless said. The date was January 31, 1961 and the Civil...
Little Cottonwood's S.R. 210 to close through afternoon for avalanche mitigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Avalanche mitigation and avalanche safety efforts have prompted both backcountry and road closures in the Cottonwood Canyons Sunday. According to officials of the Utah Department of Transportation's Avalanche division, a backcountry closure for Little Cottonwood Canyon's Hellgate Gazex was issued from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.
'Tiny home' a total loss after fire in Lehi
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A "tiny house" is a total loss after Lehi fire officials said it was fully engulfed in flames. They said a call came in to report the fire on the corner of 100 North and 400 East at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said...
14-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in Summit County
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — A teen who was airlifted to the hospital in extremely critical condition has died from injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while on a parked four-wheeler in Summit County, officials said. They said 14-year-old Zander Jones died in the hospital after the collision...
Protesters across country demand return of Navy lieutenant held in Japanese prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Supporters of U.S. Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis held rallies across the country Friday to call for his return home. “It’s been a long time,” said Christian Bowcutt, at a rally at the Utah State Capitol. “We’re hoping to get Ridge back as...
