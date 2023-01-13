KEARNEY. Neb. — The Tri-City Storm are coming off one of their best seasons, and new their upcoming season would have some growing pains. “After the guys the amount of guys and specifically the guys we lost last year after the season we had we don’t ever look it as a rebuild but their were a lot of new faces around here,” said sixth-year head coach Anthony Noreen.

