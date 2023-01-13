Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crews respond to house fire in North East
An early morning fire in North East damaged a residence in North East. According to authorities, calls came in around 5 a.m. for a dwelling fire located in the 1600 block of North Pearl Street. The fire was ruled accidental. Fire crews said the fire is still under investigation.
Man able to escape from house fire in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — According to officers on the scene, a man was trapped inside a house fire in Jamestown on Friday afternoon. He managed to escape by exiting through the home's second-story window. Jamestown's Fire Battalion tells 2 On Your Side that firefighters were called to a home on...
erienewsnow.com
Two Dogs Die In Late-night Westfield Fire
WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – Two family dogs died during a late-night fire in Westfield on Sunday. Around 9:30 p.m. the Westfield Fire Department, along with several other agencies for mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 6904 Sherman-Westfield Road. After extinguishing the fire, the Chautauqua...
erienewsnow.com
Semi Takes out Traffic Lights, Wires on E. 26th St. in Erie
A semi truck took out multiple wires and lights in the City of Erie on Monday. The driver got lost and something sticking up from the top of the truck hit the wires at E. 26th and Elm St., according to personnel. Traffic was disrupted and slowed while city engineers...
explore venango
Area Man Killed in Collision on Route 89
ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Meadville man was killed on a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 89 on Friday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, this collision occurred around 9:24 a.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Highway 89, at its intersection with Buells Corners Road, in Rome Township, Crawford County.
Two-car crash in Crawford County leaves one dead
One person has died Friday evening after a two-car crash in Crawford County. The accident happened at Buell’s Corner Road and Route 89. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Honda traveling west bound on Buell’s Corner Road ran a stop sign as a Ford Expedition traveling north on Route 89 slammed into the Honda’s […]
erienewsnow.com
Missing Elk Creek Township Woman Found Safe
UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police report a missing Elk Creek Township woman has been found and is safe. No other details were immediately available. EARLIER: Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has not been seen in a week. Emily "Emma" McBeth, 21, was...
yourdailylocal.com
Meadville Man Killed in Friday Morning Crash
ROME TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Meadville man was killed as a result of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 89 and Buells Corners Road Friday morning. According to Corry-based Pennsylvania State Police, John Graham, 33 of Meadville, was driving a 2012 Honda Accord west on Buells Corners Road at approximately 9:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Graham failed to stop at a posted stop sign, police said, and his vehicle was struck by a 2017 Ford Expedition driven by Mark Masiker, 53 of Titusville, that was heading north on State Route 89.
Woman has potentially life-threatening injuries after crash in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — One person is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a drunk driver in Jamestown. Jamestown Police said that 23-year-old Matthew Kruszka of Gowanda was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of nearly twice the legal limit when he hit another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Friday at Hazeltine Avenue and Colfax Street.
explore venango
Car Spins Off Roadway, Strikes Fence Posts Along Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to information released by Franklin-based State Police on January 16, this crash occurred on State Highway 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
erienewsnow.com
Minor Injury Reported Following Vehicle Crash With Ambulance
WEST ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person suffered a minor injury following a vehicle t-bone crash involving an ambulance just west of Jamestown. A Chautauqua County EMS Ambulance responding to a medical call was struck by a SUV in the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham Avenues around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
PSP locate missing Girard woman
Update: Pennsylvania State Police in Girard have announced Emily McBeth has been found safe. Pennsylvania State Police in Girard need your help locating a missing woman. 21-year-old Emily “Emma” McBeth was last seen leaving a residence in Elk Creek Township on Jan. 7 sometime after 10 p.m. Her direction of travel is not known. She […]
wnynewsnow.com
Heating Lamp Blamed For Sparking Chautauqua County House Fire
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Unsafe use of a heating lamp is blamed for starting a residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. Just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the Ripley Fire Department, along with several other area crews providing mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 12 Loomis Street in Ripley.
wesb.com
Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY
Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
chautauquatoday.com
Several departments respond to house fire near Fluvanna
Chautauqua County fire investigators will be looking for the cause of a fire that involved a large house on Moon Road in the town of Ellicott. Chautauqua County's Emergency Dispatch Center says that Fluvanna firefighters had mutual aid from Ellery Center, Gerry, Bemus Point, Sinclairville, Chautauqua, Ashville, and Chautauqua County FAST team in battling the fire around 10:20 pm Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Fluvanna firefighters was called back to the scene after the fire rekindled early Thursday morning.
erienewsnow.com
Suspect Charged in Fatal Shooting at Park in City of Erie
Police have charged a suspect following a fatal shooting at Rodger Young Park in the City of Erie early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a disturbance with shots fired at the park around 1 a.m. They arrived to find a 21-year-old man dead from at least one gunshot wound...
erienewsnow.com
Driver Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Rome Township, Crawford County
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported on State Highway 88 at Buells Corners Rd. in Rome Township at 9:24 a.m. The driver of a Honda Accord car - identified as John Graham, 33, of Meadville...
Woman seriously injured in two-car accident, man faces DWI, vehicle assault charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Gowanda man is facing multiple charges after a two-car motor vehicle accident that left one driver injured. At approximately 12:37 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene of Hazeltine Avenue and Colfax Street where, they say, a two-car motor vehicle accident was reported with injuries. Police say […]
wesb.com
Two Charged After Gel Pellet “Shootings”
Two former Pitt-Bradford students are facing charges after a series of gel pellet “shootings” in Bradford. 18-year-old Mackenzie Alexis Barnes of Jackson Center and 19-year-old Elizabeth Chaffee of Sandy Lake allegedly fired an Orbeez gun, designed to shoot gel pellets, out of the window of a moving car on multiple occasions from November 7th through November 10th.
erienewsnow.com
Young Duo Face Drug Charges After Police Allegedly Bust Them In Stolen Vehicle
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A young duo face several charges after police allegedly busted them in a stolen vehicle with methamphetamine on Sunday. Around 6:30 p.m. officers with Jamestown Police pulled over 25-year-old Jordan Thayer and 22-year-old Cassandra Wick in the area of Forest Avenue and Locust Street.
Comments / 0