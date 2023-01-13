At least 7 people were killed as a giant storm system hits the Southern U.S.

Read full article on original website
For California, weeks of deadly storms are finally set to wane after Monday
In California, where some areas have seen as much rain in three weeks as they normally do in an entire year, the last in a series of deadly storms is expected to leave the state on Monday. Since late December, Californians have been pummeled by historic levels of rain and...
Lawmakers: Kemp addresses storm damage on Day 4
Gov. Brian Kemp spoke at a press conference Friday morning, addressing the deaths and damages from extreme weather that swept through the state on Thursday. Two people have been killed by storm debris so far. One of the victims was a 5-year-old child killed by a tree falling on a car. An adult was also critically injured in an accident in Butts County, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ home county. One Department of Transportation employee was also killed while responding to storm damage.
Stranded on an Alaskan Highway, a Stranger Saves the Day
Being stranded in the middle of nowhere, Alaska was not what Vanessa Foster imagined when she decided to leave behind her life in Texas. But that's exactly where she found herself one chilly evening in 1985. She and her then-husband had just hopped on a flight to Alaska without much...
The MLK Day weekend features events across Georgia
LISTEN: Savannah Mayor Van Johnson speaks on the city's MLK Jr. parade in his weekly media update. With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching on Jan. 16, several events celebrating the life and work of King will take place throughout Georgia, the home state of the late civil rights activist.
California storms bring more heavy rain, flooding and power outages
Rounds of heavy rain, wind and snow are battering California once again, prompting flood alerts and power outages in several regions. The storms are expected to continue at least through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Flood warnings were issued across the Bay Area and Central Valley, including in...
A winning ticket for the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Maine
DES MOINES, Iowa — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers...
Medical Minute: Peripheral Artery Disease
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses a new study looking directly at whether certain negative social determinants play a role in the prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease in black adult populations.
An Iowa official's wife is charged with 52 counts of voter fraud in congressional race
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband's unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said. Kim...
Georgia House, Senate adopt ‘problematic’ new rules that reduce public accountability
The Georgia House and Senate gaveled in for a second day of lawmaking Wednesday. Both chambers passed resolutions laying out rules for the rest of the session, but one change has First Amendment advocates concerned. Both chambers’ rules have new provisions shielding communication between lawmakers and third parties under legislative...
Here's what we know about the classified documents found at Biden's home and office
President Biden is facing a Department of Justice investigation after his lawyers found classified documents at his Delaware residence and an office in Washington, D.C. They were found in multiple instances, with a White House lawyer announcing on Saturday that five more pages had been found at Biden's home. On...
New York orders Trump companies to pay $1.6M for tax fraud
Rental application fees add up fast in a tight market. But limiting them is tough. California is the latest in a string of states and cities to try and save renters money on repeated application fees. But legal aid attorneys say the laws are proving difficult to enforce.
Writer E. Jean Carroll's rape claim against Donald Trump can proceed, a judge rules
NEW YORK — A columnist can proceed with lawsuits alleging she was raped by former President Donald Trump in a department store a quarter century ago, a federal judge ruled Friday, upholding a temporary New York state law letting adult victims of sexual abuse sue their abusers. Judge Lewis...
