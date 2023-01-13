Read full article on original website
Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Reveals Regrets About Viral Dance Scene
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega shared that she has some regrets about the viral dance scene that has swept social media. ET's Nischelle Turner talked to the young actress and gauged how her life has been shaken up by the massive Netflix hit. It seems like Ortega can't believe how popular the show is either. But, the star is very grateful to all the fans for their enthusiasm. When it comes to the dance number, she still lays awake at night going over how it could have gone differently. Some might say that the Wednesday is perfect the way it is, but Ortega wouldn't be so sure about that. Check out what she told ET down below.
M3GAN Cast and Crew Address Beef With Chucky
Blumhouse Productions has finally released the next big doll-related horror film, and let's just say it takes things to the next level. M3gan has been getting a pretty solid critical response with fans also loving it and it might spark the beginning of a franchise. The future of M3gan has been discussed heavily in the press, with director Gerard Johnstone discussing the possibility of the doll teaming up with Anabelle from James Wan's The Conjuring Universe. But, one thing that's been in the headlines has been the Twitter beef between M3gan and another famous doll, Chucky. Both dolls went back and forth with each other on the social media site and now the cast and crew are breaking their silence on the situation. In a new interview with TooFab, Allison Williams and Johnstone addressed the Twitter beef between their doll and the iconic Child's Play doll.
M3gan review – top-of-the-range murderous teen robot
M3gan is the ultimate prestige toy: a precision-engineered prototype cyborg doll with limpid blue eyes and the capacity to learn from and empathise with her “primary user”. She comes with a price tag that would buy you a midsized family car, a full gamut of judgmental tweenager eye rolls and a taste for casual slaughter. And right now, she’s a lifeline for her creator, robotics engineer Gemma (Allison Williams). Following the deaths of her sister and brother-in-law, Gemma finds herself caring for her traumatised eight-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). It’s a job that Gemma is only too happy to outsource to Frankenstein’s 4ft devil Barbie, a decision that comes back to bite her (and to attack her with a hammer).
Kate Winslet’s Hair in the New Titanic Poster Is Causing Mass Confusion
The good news: Titanic is returning to theaters for its 25th anniversary (wow, I’ve never felt more ancient), meaning we can, once again, all watch Rose refuse to let Jack share her raft on a big screen. Titanic hits theaters on February 10, and in honor of its anniversary,...
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
Moneybagg Yo Tells GloRilla He’s “On What U On” In New Music Video
Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla have channeled their inner Yvette and Jodie from Baby Boy in new music video “On What U On.” The Collective Music Group label mates have come together for the first time to trade bars as they “cleverly break down a lover’s quarrel… over a classic, bass-heavy beat and propulsive piano arrangement,” states CMG via Commercial Appeal.More from VIBE.comFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella HeadlinerThe Weeknd Asks "Is There Someone Else?" In New Music VideoGloRilla, Muni Long, Armani White, And More Named In RIAA Class Of 2022 List Bagg spits: “F**k my ho*, f**k that bi**h/ I don’t give...
James Gunn confirms new DC details about Wonder Woman and his upcoming slate
Wonder Woman will be part of the new DCU, James Gunn says
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
Jeffrey Dahmer Victim’s Mother Criticizes Evan Peters’ ‘Dahmer’ Golden Globes Win
Evan Peters, who portrayed American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the controversial Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, won big at the 2023 Golden Globes but not everyone is happy about it. Peters nabbed the award for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Movie. The...
‘Top Gun’ Star Tom Cruise Saved an Award-Winning Film from Harvey Weinstein
When Todd Field was looking to bring the film In the Bedroom to life, he faced a significant roadblock in making his intricate visions come to fruition on the big screen. According to an interview with Todd Field, he was at the Sundance Film Festival when he learned Harvey Weinstein’s entertainment company, Miramax had acquired the rights to the film.
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off Yor's Best Episode
Spy x Family wrapped up the first season of the anime last Fall and although fans had plenty of favorite moments from Yor Forger throughout its episodes, one awesome cosplay is showing off why one episode in particular was Yor's best in the season! The first season of the series introduced fans to the central trio of the Forger Family, and it was immediately apparent that Yor was going to be one of the standout characters of 2022 overall. This was due to the fact that not only was she a deadly assassin, but when push came to shove she tried her best to be a good mother to Anya.
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
Henry Cavill as Mr. Fantastic? Fan Art Ditches John Krasinski for the Leader of McU’s Most Famous Group
Henry Cavill, the name is not unknown unless one is living under a rock. Amidst all the drama surrounding his exit from The Witcher and DC, Cavill has become the talk of the town. Over the past few months, a number of things have changed for the Enola Holmes star. Cavill has suddenly found himself without two of his most popular roles to date. While Cavill has always been a part of the DC, his exit has now prompted the fans to demand his MCU debut.
LL Cool J Asks Fans If He Should Do a Biopic, Mack Wilds Throws His Hat in the Ring to Star
LL Cool J tweeted a throwback Thursday of photos from his early rapping days and asked his followers if he should do a biopic If a movie is ever made about LL Cool J, one actor is ready to play the lead role. On Thursday, the NCIS: Los Angeles actor, 55, asked his Twitter followers if he should do a biopic on his life. He posed the question alongside a trio of throwback photos during his rapping career in his younger days. One of the photos shows a screenshot...
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
‘Velma’ trailer hints at the pairing we’ve all been shipping for decades
Jinkies! The trailer for HBO’s Velma series just dropped and mystery isn’t Dinkley’s only mistress. In October of last year, after what seemed to be an eternity, Velma Dinkley was confirmed to be canonically queer in the VOD animated film Trick or Treat, Scooby-Doo! In a short snippet, Velma meets fashion designer Coco Diablo and instantly falls head over heels. While it isn’t the first indication Scooby-Doo fans have ever had that Velma is gay, the interaction still well and truly cemented the fact for all the naysayers out there. Now, Velma isn’t just a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she’s also a POC, as shown in HBO’s new spin-off solo series. They’re scoring brownie points on the representation front, that’s certain enough.
'The Outwaters' Trailer Teases a Disturbing Trip Through the Mojave Desert [Exclusive]
After collaborating on 2022's surprise horror smash hit Terrifier 2, Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting have teamed once again to release the festival darling The Outwaters to theaters. Hailing from writer-director Robbie Banfitch, the found-footage horror promises to be a visceral dive into insanity as the events of four musicians and filmmakers' trip into the Mojave Desert unfold through three memory cards found in the wild. The group's at-first uneventful adventure to go film a music video slowly turns into an unnatural, mind-bending nightmare full of horrors no human was ever meant to see. Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for the upcoming horror film which teases some truly disturbing events ahead.
A Quiet Place: Day Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailers, News, and Everything We Know
Stay on the sand path - A Quiet Place is back. A Quiet Place is sci-fi from the creative genius of John Krasinski. The film gained much recognition, with the sequel being as well-received as the first one. Now, a few years later, we will be learning what happened in the first 24 hours after the aliens arrived.
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier
After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
‘Family Guy’: Mila Kunis Asked For Meg to Get a Makeover
Mila Kunis asked for her 'Family Guy' character, Meg, to get a makeover after many years of bad clothes and jokes about her looks.
