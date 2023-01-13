Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Prep girls hoops: Hawks hold off Wolves, improve to 13-0
It certainly wasn’t easy, but the Riverhawks will take the end result. Undefeated Ridgeline was tested for one of the few times this season, but did enough to secure a 59-53 victory over Green Canyon in a much-anticipated Region 11 girls basketball game on Friday night in Millville.
Herald-Journal
Prep swimming: Region 11 meet only two weeks away
The final three Region 11 dual meets of the 2022-23 high school swimming season took place Thursday. It was the final tune-up for Logan and Sky View before the Region 11 Championships, which will take place Saturday, Jan. 28, at Utah State University’s HPER Poll. Green Canyon, Mountain Crest and Ridgeline will compete at the Highland Invitational this weekend, so several of their athletes swam in off-events in the most recent duals.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies fade late in game against Wolf Pack
RENO, Nevada – For 32 minutes the Aggies were right there, competing and fighting for a road win. But college basketball games are 40 minutes long. Utah State couldn’t make a shot or get many calls over the final eight minutes. A close game turned into a laugher late Friday night at the Lawlor Events Center.
suunews.net
The Flippin’ Birds take second place in the Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet
In the Rio Tinto Best of Utah, Southern Utah University’s Flippin’ Birds came home with a second place finish. SUU’s 196.175 points trailed only the University of Utah Red Rocks’ 197.750. The Utah State University Aggies scored 195.800, which placed them third. They were followed by...
kslsports.com
In-State Gymnastics Teams Dazzle At Best Of Utah, Red Rocks Win Fourth Straight
WEST VALLEY, UT – The Red Rocks, BYU, Utah State, and Southern Utah gymnastics met for the fourth annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet to rave reviews, dazzling the crowd. All four in-state teams represented Utah well and wowed the crowd throughout the night. However, the Red Rocks were the team to prevail and win the title for the fourth time in a row.
247Sports
No. 6 Red Rocks Win Big at Best of Utah Meet
For the fourth straight year, the No. 6 ranked University of Utah gymnastics team has taken home the Copper Cup as the champions of the annual Best of Utah meet. While Utah has always dominated the competition for the four years this meet has been around, this years victory was the highest Utah has ever scored in this meet.
Herald-Journal
Hill, Murray
Hill Murray Hill 50 Hyrum, Utah passed away January 12, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Petersen, Marcus Lester
Marcus Lester Petersen peacefully passed away at the age of 86, surrounded by his sweetheart of 65 years DeLaine and his 6 loving children at his home in Logan, UT. Marcus was the youngest of 9 children of Algernon and Leah Petersen, born August 12, 1936 in Logan. Marcus was raised in Hyrum and spent his summers with his family at the Hardware Ranch. After finishing his education at South Cache High, he enlisted into the Navy and served on the USS Oriskany during the Korean War . Marcus took joy in providing for his family and worked 33 years as a firefighter at Thiokol and ran his Clock and Instrument Repair business to the day he passed. He had a passion and love for the gospel of Jesus Christ and served in many callings including multiple bishoprics and a mission to Russia with his wife. Marcus will be remembered for his strong convictions, love for his wife and family, patriotism, work ethics, traveling the world, gardening and farming, hunting and fishing, his keen ability to save and be thrifty, and lastly his profound love of the Savior. He is survived by his wife DeLaine, and his children; Blake Petersen, Shane (Tina) Petersen, Temple (Glen) Mortenson, Sterling (Tracy) Petersen, Audrey Hansen, and Jeannie (Phil) Guthrie, 27 grandchildren, and 47 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings and parents and many other loved ones. Viewings will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S 100 E, Logan, UT from 6-8 pm and Tuesday, January 17th, at the Canyon Ridge Ward on 1380 Mountain Road, Logan, UT from 11:30-12:30 pm followed by the funeral at 1:00 pm. The interment will be in the Providence Cemetery. Those who would like to attend the services virtually may use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87657208389.
Herald-Journal
Brunson, Larry Allen
Chances are that if you've ever went camping or hiking in Cache Valley, Larry Brunson has already been there first, surveying untraveled mountain areas and making new trails. And now, after a wonderful life dedicated to his family, he'll be able to return to those same mountains for more exploring. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother, Larry Allen Brunson (77) passed away on January 11, 2023 in Hyde Park, Utah after battling Alzheimer's. He was born November 2, 1945, in Logan, Utah to Max Ellot Senior and Alta Beth Wayman Brunson. Growing up alongside 6 siblings, Larry graduated from Logan High School and was part of their choral group, the Chauntairs. In addition to singing, he was talented at the guitar, playing bass in a local band called The Jaguars for many years. On December 16, 1968, he married Debbie Fluckiger Brunson and they were later sealed in the Logan Temple. Together, they had 5 children, all of whom he loved fiercely. He was a troop leader when his sons were in Boy Scouts, helping them with Eagle Scout service projects, and took everyone camping as often as he could. Serving 30 years with Cache County Roads as a GIS surveyor, his love for the outdoors was only surpassed by his first loves: his wife and his family. His famous Dutch oven cooking, Donald Duck impression, and times camping in the mountains are all fond memories held by everyone. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ellot Brunson Junior, and sister Julie Erekson. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, and his five children (and spouses)--Chris Michael Brunson (Dora), Randy Max Brunson (Lisa), Laura Ann Griffin (Justin), Danielle Brunson, and Jonathan Matthew Brunson (Jesslynn), as well as his siblings Peter (Annette), Bonnie (Alan James), Norene Snyder (Steve) and Jim (Faye), numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We want to thank Autumn Care and Symbii Hospice for extending their kindness and care to Larry and us, as well as White Pine for their direction of funeral arrangements. There will be a public viewing on Monday, January 16, 2023 at White Pine Funeral Services from 6 to 8 PM. There will be a family viewing the next morning, January 17, 2023 at 9:30 AM followed by a graveside service. As we always say as a parting farewell in our family: Alfadoodle, Larry. We love you so much and we'll miss you dearly.
usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
Herald-Journal
Wayne Fifield Marler
Wayne Fifield Marler 9/9/1945 - 1/11/2023 Wayne Fifield Marler, age 77, passed away peacefully in his home in Franklin, Idaho on January 11, 2023 after courageously fighting and patiently enduring the effects of cancer. His example during this time, left a legacy worthy of emulation for his family. He was privileged to be surrounded by his dear wife, his 6 children, several grandchildren and other relatives as he passed. Wayne was born on September 9, 1945 in Lewiston, Utah, the son of Blanche Fifield and Mckay Pleasant Marler. He was married to Melaine Martin in the Logan Temple on December 15, 1967.
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
ksl.com
Person seriously injured in vehicle and bicycle accident in Logan
LOGAN — An accident involving a bike and a car in Logan sent one person to the hospital Thursday evening. The accident took place around 5 p.m. near 100 W. 400 North in Logan. Logan police said the driver is cooperating and the victim was taken to the hospital...
KSLTV
Moose crossing I-84 hit, killed by car traveling estimated 70 MPH
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A moose stopped a compact car when it was hit Friday night. A father and a son were driving west in a small compact car on Interstate 84 near the Taggart exit when they hit a moose crossing the road. At approximately 6:21 p.m. Morgan...
Herald-Journal
Butch Cassidy events to be held at Oregon Trail Center
The Montpelier Community Foundation is featuring two events at the National Oregon/California Trail Center on Saturday, Feb. 4. Each event represents the historical folklore surrounding Butch Cassidy as well as the infamous bank robbery of the Bank of Montpelier on August 13, 1896. Famous sculptor and Montpelier native Gary Lee...
kslnewsradio.com
Body discovered in Ogden, police say its been there since September
OGDEN, Utah — South Ogden Police Department responded to the discovery of a body Friday evening. The department believes it had been there since September. Officers were dispatched to the area of 4800 S. Washington Blvd following the discovery of a deceased male. The body was discovered on the side of Washington Blvd.
Herald-Journal
Keller, Pauline (Bundy)
Keller Pauline Bundy Keller 81 Cub River, Idaho passed away January 7, 2023. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Cub River Chapel, 5307 E. Cub River Rd. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will be in the Logan Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Loney, Ann (Gustafson)
Loney Ann Gustafson Loney 61 Providence passed away January 11, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S 100 E, Logan. Viewings will be held on Tuesday, January 17 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Wednesday, January 18 from 2:30 to 3:30 PM at the funeral home. To view the complete obituary, visit www.whitepinefunerals.com ..
KSLTV
Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County. Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement. As Utah grows, the population is...
