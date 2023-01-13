Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
O’Neal sets scoring record, Seahawks sweep Panthers
Southside senior Ka’Nyah O’Neal scored every way possible in Friday’s 81-68 victory at county rival Northside Friday night. O’Neal drove to the basket for layups when she saw openings, drained three’s from both sides of the floor, (including first and second quarter buzzer-beaters) swiped several steals for easy baskets and put back offensive rebounds for a few more points.
WNCT
Never tried goat yoga? Now's your chance
Goat yoga is something that started as a fad several years ago in Oregon. It quickly spread across the country as one of the "new things" to try. Goat yoga is something that started as a fad several years ago in Oregon. It quickly spread across the country as one of the "new things" to try.
Wilson man wins $110,000 lottery jackpot
Clark bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson.
WNCT
Kinston youth lead MLK Day celebrations
Kinston youth led the march Sunday for the Kinston/Lenoir County Branch of NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations. Kinston youth led the march Sunday for the Kinston/Lenoir County Branch of NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations. Unity breakfast highlights MLK’s work, stresses importance …. Earlier on Monday,...
WITN
Women’s empowerment breakfast teaches self love in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a world where you can be anything, why not be yourself?. It seems easy enough, but we all know that sometimes being true to who you are can be a harder battle than it seems. In those moments we can look to people like Shree...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sharing memories of a Washington character
My friend, Phil Edwards, recently gave me two articles by the late Dennis Rogers. He was a favorite story teller of mine from the News and Observer who passed away in 2020 but not after he wrote about Washington, N.C. It tells about one of Washington’s most beloved characters, Garbo Tetterton.
Video shows MrBeast pay $9,000 after fender bender in parking deck
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is at it again. While in a parking garage at an unnamed airport, one of the crew driving a truck scratched a car while leaving a parking spot. When they looked online at what the cost might be to have it fixed, they found out it might be around $3,000. […]
WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cold Weekend Ahead
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a few morning flurries, the clouds continue to stick around through most of the day keeping temps in the low to middle 40s. A persistent northerly breeze may cause some localized flooding for communities along Highway 12, and as a result, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect late Saturday night, until Monday afternoon.
Greenville restaurant reopens after renovation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever. This week, the restaurant is having its grand reopening, which will include new menu items, a newly renovated interior inside the dining area and even new brunch times. Seared Chophouse’s new executive chef says he’s excited that they are open again and hopes […]
WITN
Storm drain renovations coming to Union Point Park
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Parts of an Eastern Carolina park will be temporarily closed due to storm drain renovations. According to New Bern spokesperson, Colleen Roberts, a few sections of Union Point Park will be closed starting next Monday. Residents should expect construction near the south entrance and around the loop over the next few weeks.
Local organization takes to streets to make Greenville cleaner
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Giving back to the community and making Greenville a better place is the goal of Striving with Vision Empowerment Support Group Inc. The organization took to Skinner Street on Saturday to clean the road, sidewalks and fields and pick up litter. Latoya Williams, the founder and president of the organization, said […]
United Way of Onslow County holding shoe drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County doesn’t just help people here in Eastern North Carolina. The organization’s latest effort is by collecting shoes of all sizes and styles through Jan. 30. Raquel Painter, president of the organization, will be visiting the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, and its orphanage soon to deliver […]
WITN
New Bern stormwater drainage project begins
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A stormwater drainage project begins Monday at Union Point Park in downtown New Bern on E. Front Street. The project will take approximately 2-3 weeks to complete. The City of New Bern says this project is intended to improve stormwater drainage at the park. Crews...
City of Havelock reports wastewater spill
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock announced the discharge of 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater. Officials said the discharge happened Sunday behind 603 Salem Ct., at manhole SB14. The untreated wastewater was discharged into the southwest part of Slocum Creek. The NC Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified and […]
WITN
Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east saw thousands of gallons of wastewater flowing on neighborhood roadways. Officials say about 14,250 gallons of untreated wastewater was traveling behind 603 Salem Court towards Slocum Creek. According to usgs.gov, wastewater is used water from homes and/or businesses. It...
2 nabbed in street fight that turned deadly in Rocky Mount; details revealed about what led to beating
On Friday, Dontarious Whitehead, 32, and Mark Lee Smith, 36, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Pamlico Business Resource Center and BCCC Small Business Center announce new collaboration
Beaufort County Community College Small Business Center (BCCC SBC) and the Pamlico Business Resource Center (PBRC) are collaborating to support their mutual goals of increasing the number of viable small businesses and developing a healthy entrepreneurial community in Beaufort County. This new collaboration will increase the impact of BCCC SBC and PBRC in their efforts to create more businesses, jobs, investment, resilience and an increased tax base in Beaufort County, according to a BCCC press release.
thewashingtondailynews.com
May makes local history as first white teacher at Washington Elementary
Then twenty-three year old, Marianna May, did not know she would make local history when she and her husband, Tom, moved to Washington in 1967. When May graduated from Trenton College (now known as The College of New Jersey), she and Tom moved to Washington, because he was going to East Carolina University in the fall.
WRAL
Gun expert: Safe storage is key to avoiding to accidental shootings
Goldsboro police said the boy is expected to recover after being shot on Sunday. WRAL's Keenan Willard shows us the steps families can take to prevent an incident like this. Goldsboro police said the boy is expected to recover after being shot on Sunday. WRAL's Keenan Willard shows us the steps families can take to prevent an incident like this.
Washington County Schools preparing for new facility
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The demolition process for Pines Elementary School in Plymouth begins next week. It will make way for the construction of a new consolidated school facility that will teach grades Pre-K through 12. Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited about what the new facility will bring […]
247Sports
70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0