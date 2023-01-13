Wolford completed 38 of 62 passes for 390 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions during the 2022 season, while adding eight rushing attempts for 32 yards. Matthew Stafford (neck) going down for the season gave Wolford the chance to prove his worth as the Rams' primary backup quarterback. Wolford, who had just one start to his name coming into the season, started in Week 10 and struggled, throwing for 212 yards, a touchdown and an interception while losing a fumble. Wolford then missed the next games with a neck injury, and returned in Week 13. The two weeks of rest did nothing to prevent another rough outing for the 27-year-old quarterback, as he threw for just 178 yards and a pair of interceptions, and Wolford would fail to throw another pass the remainder of the season after the Rams signed Baker Mayfield shortly after. The third-year signal caller out of Wake Forest is a restricted free agent, but the Rams may choose to move on from the struggling Wolford and bring in veteran depth as an insurance policy for Stafford.

2 DAYS AGO