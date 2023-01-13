Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl winning receiver with Raiders has died: reports
Calvin Muhammad, who had stints with the Los Angeles Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Washington, has died. No cause of death was given. Muhammad was the 17th-pick in the 12th-round of the 1980 NFL Draft. He played for the team for four seasons, and was a member of the Raiders’ XVIII Super Bowl winning team.
Bills' Josh Allen breaks NFL legend's record in multiple touchdown performance vs Dolphins
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, and the quarterback broke a mark originally held by former Dolphins star Dan Marino.
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Damar Hamlin meets up with Bills ahead of playoff opener
Damar Hamlin made another milestone in his recovery Saturday by visiting the Buffalo Bills in person ahead of the team’s playoff opener. Bills linebacker Matt Milano shared an image of Hamlin on campus with teammates in Orchard Park, one day before the team faces Miami in the AFC wild-card round. From Matt Milano's Instagram story.... The post Damar Hamlin meets up with Bills ahead of playoff opener appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin Returns to Bills’ Practice Facility, Rejoins Teammates for the First Time (Photo)
Standing upright with a glowing smile, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin rejoined his teammates and returned to the team’s practice facility in Orchard Park, New York, on Saturday. Bills linebacker Matt Milano posted the photo on his Instagram story showing Hamlin in a grey zip-up hoodie shaking his teammate’s...
Look: Major Fight Breaks Out During NFL Playoff Game
Tensions boiled over in the first half between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. At a point in the game in which Josh Allen had just tossed an interception, members of the Bills and Dolphins got into a short-lived dust-up. Penalty flags flew and officials broke up the teams after some ...
Robert Griffin III responds to Michael Vick's comments advising Lamar Jackson to 'put a brace on it' and play
Robert Griffin III is perhaps the most qualified person when it comes to discussing the predicament Lamar Jackson faced over the past week. Griffin, after all, saw the trajectory of his career change dramatically after he played through serious injuries during a playoff game during his rookie season. That may...
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Gets 12 carries in playoff loss
Edwards rushed 12 times for 39 yards and caught his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 24-17 wild-card round loss to the Bengals. Edwards rotated with J.K. Dobbins, but the latter was far more effective on a per-touch basis, totaling 105 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 17 touches. The Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs with this loss. Edwards has one more year left on his contract after rushing for 433 yards and three touchdowns in nine regular-season appearances.
Anonymous coach comments on Tennessee Vols’ offense and defense
Some anonymous coaches spoke to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg this week about various programs and the Tennessee Vols were one of those teams. Typically, comments from anonymous coaches are negative — they can say whatever they want without fear of their identity being revealed. But the comments to ESPN...
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Gets call to active roster
The 49ers elevated Coleman to the active roster from the practice squad Friday for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Seahawks. Coleman made five appearances during the 2022 regular season, totaling 12 rushing attempts for 26 yards and three receptions for 44 yards across 30 offensive snaps. The 49ers' running back room is healthy, so the veteran running back figures to operate as an emergency option behind Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Breaks century mark in win
McCaffrey rushed 15 times for 119 yards and caught both of his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 41-23 playoff win over Seattle. McCaffrey got San Francisco's offense kickstarted when he broke his first carry of the game for 68 yards, eventually leading to a short receiving touchdown for the dual-threat back. The 26-year-old remained heavily involved on offense even with the 49ers getting back to full strength at the playmaker positions for the start of the playoffs. McCaffrey figures to remain a key cog on offense heading into the divisional round, so expect a minimum of 15-20 productive touches and a high DFS price tag next week. He's now scored at least one touchdown in seven straight games.
Cole Beasley game? Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie inactive for Dolphins game (Wild Card Weekend inactives)
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Miami Dolphins with only two players having injury designations. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) were both listed as questionable entering today’s matchup and it turns out that neither will play.
Rams' John Wolford: Disappoints in two starts
Wolford completed 38 of 62 passes for 390 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions during the 2022 season, while adding eight rushing attempts for 32 yards. Matthew Stafford (neck) going down for the season gave Wolford the chance to prove his worth as the Rams' primary backup quarterback. Wolford, who had just one start to his name coming into the season, started in Week 10 and struggled, throwing for 212 yards, a touchdown and an interception while losing a fumble. Wolford then missed the next games with a neck injury, and returned in Week 13. The two weeks of rest did nothing to prevent another rough outing for the 27-year-old quarterback, as he threw for just 178 yards and a pair of interceptions, and Wolford would fail to throw another pass the remainder of the season after the Rams signed Baker Mayfield shortly after. The third-year signal caller out of Wake Forest is a restricted free agent, but the Rams may choose to move on from the struggling Wolford and bring in veteran depth as an insurance policy for Stafford.
Texans' Jeff Driskel: Decreased usage in finale
Driskel completed two of two passes for 13 yards and had three carries for seven yards in a 32-31 win over the Colts in Week 18. Driskel, who was part of a quarterback share with Davis Mills over the final five games, had his fewest amount of snaps (six) in the season finale. The gimmick worked as a surprise factor the first week but was less effective in the following weeks. He heads to free agency after completing 14 of 20 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. Driskel also ran the ball 20 times for 75 yards. The Texans used him in the backfield and at tight end during his two seasons in Houston, and that position versatility could be attractive.
Michael Vick calls out Ravens' Lamar Jackson for missing wild-card game due to PCL sprain: 'Put a brace on it'
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick did not hold back on his feelings about Lamar Jackson sitting out the Ravens' playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore's quarterback remains out due to a PCL sprain, and Vick has no sympathy for No. 8 not suiting up for Sunday's important contest. "It's...
Giants' Micah McFadden: Works up to big role as rookie
McFadden finished the regular season with 59 tackles (36 solo), including two sacks, and forced one fumble over 17 games in his rookie campaign. While McFadden played in every game for the Giants this season, there was a three-game stretch between Weeks 5 and 7 during which he logged a combined four defensive snaps. However, the rookie out of Indiana subsequently displaced Tae Crowder as a starter and played at least 40 percent of New York's defensive snaps in every contest from Week 8 onward. McFadden tallied at least seven tackles in three of his final six contests to gain momentum heading into the playoffs, and he appears to have worked his way into the team's future plans with his solid campaign.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Sunday
Ojulari has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings due to a quadriceps injury. Ojulari recorded a solo tackle in the first half of Sunday's game, but he was ruled out at halftime. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the NFC divisional round if the Giants beat the Vikings.
The 4 Biggest Decisions of the Upcoming Titans Offseason
The 2023 offseason will be vital to the future of the Tennessee Titans. After a disappointing collapse concluded the 2022 season, the organization is now at the crossroads of rebuild or retool and will have a number of crucial decisions to make. With what should be a busy few months...
Super Wild Card Weekend highlights: Dolphins-Bills, Giants-Vikings, more
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend continues Sunday with a triple-header. The AFC is in action first, as the seventh-seed Miami Dolphins battle the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in New York. Next on FOX, the sixth-seed New York Giants battle the NFC North champions and third-seed Minnesota Vikings (4:30 p.m....
5 bold predictions for Tennessee Titans 2023 offseason: GM, OC search and Ryan Tannehill future
The Tennessee Titans head into the 2023 offseason as one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, when it comes to what direction they might go in. The Titans need a new general manager and a new offensive coordinator, could be involved in the quarterback market in free agency or the draft, have one of the best extension-worthy players in football and have a first-round pick in an area of the NFL Draft that teams love to make trades.
