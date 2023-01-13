Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CBS Sports
Robert Griffin III responds to Michael Vick's comments advising Lamar Jackson to 'put a brace on it' and play
Robert Griffin III is perhaps the most qualified person when it comes to discussing the predicament Lamar Jackson faced over the past week. Griffin, after all, saw the trajectory of his career change dramatically after he played through serious injuries during a playoff game during his rookie season. That may...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Luverne native named Cardinals General Manager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a disappointing season in Arizona, the Cardinals fired both their general manager and head coach. The Cardinals took a step closer to putting the pieces back together on Monday, as they hired their new general manager. Luverne, Minnesota native, Monti Ossenfort was named the team’s newest general manager. Ossenfort […]
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Playoff starter based on warmups
Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries....
CBS Sports
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Carted off Sunday
Pinnock won't return to Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings due to an abdominal injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Pinnock recorded a tackle on punt coverage in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, but he had to be carted off after being injured on the play. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the NFC divisional round if the Giants advance.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Catches long touchdown
Jones recorded eight receptions on 13 targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round win over the Chargers. Jones had only 17 yards on eight targets in the first half, which was representative of the Jaguars' offensive success. However, that frustration disappeared late in the third quarter when Jones broke free from the Chargers' secondary to catch a 39-yard touchdown. Contrary to past seasons, Jones has emerged as a big-play threat of late by recording six receptions of at least 20 yards over his last eight games.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Jones: Makes history in wild-card win
Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns while adding 78 rushing yards on 17 carries in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. In leading the Giants to an upset win and the franchise's first playoff victory in 11 years, Jones became the first QB in NFL postseason history to throw for 300 yards and multiple TDs while rushing for 70 or more yards. His first touchdown, a 14-yard strike to Isaiah Hodgins late in the first quarter, gave New York its first lead of the game, while Jones' nine-yard toss to Daniel Bellinger early in the third kept the Giants ahead of the Vikes in the back-and-forth contest. The quarterback will now gear up for a meeting with the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense he struggled against the only time he faced them in the regular season.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Gets 12 carries in playoff loss
Edwards rushed 12 times for 39 yards and caught his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 24-17 wild-card round loss to the Bengals. Edwards rotated with J.K. Dobbins, but the latter was far more effective on a per-touch basis, totaling 105 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 17 touches. The Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs with this loss. Edwards has one more year left on his contract after rushing for 433 yards and three touchdowns in nine regular-season appearances.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Breaks century mark in win
McCaffrey rushed 15 times for 119 yards and caught both of his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 41-23 playoff win over Seattle. McCaffrey got San Francisco's offense kickstarted when he broke his first carry of the game for 68 yards, eventually leading to a short receiving touchdown for the dual-threat back. The 26-year-old remained heavily involved on offense even with the 49ers getting back to full strength at the playmaker positions for the start of the playoffs. McCaffrey figures to remain a key cog on offense heading into the divisional round, so expect a minimum of 15-20 productive touches and a high DFS price tag next week. He's now scored at least one touchdown in seven straight games.
CBS Sports
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Carries Giants to victory
Barkley carried the ball nine times for 53 yards and two touchdowns while catching five of six targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card win over the Vikings. While Daniel Jones wound up leading the Giants in both carries and rushing yards, Barkley made his touches on the ground count, scoring his team's first points on a 28-yard dash in the first quarter and then plunging into the end zone from two yards out in the fourth for what proved to be the winning touchdown. The star running back will now set his sights on the Eagles in the divisional round, a defense that held Barkley to only 48 scrimmage yards in their only meeting during the regular season, as Barkley was rested for the second, meaningless contest.
CBS Sports
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Hits triple digits
Kirksey had five tackles, an interception and one pass defensed in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18. Kirksey rewarded the organization that signed him to a two-year deal prior to the season with his first triple-digit tackle count in nine NFL seasons. His 124 stops ranked third on the team. Kirksey also recorded two interceptions and a recovered fumble. The starting middle linebacker should return in 2023, although there could be changes to the defensive alignment with a new coaching regime.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign
McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
Murray's 28 help hot-shooting Hawks hold off Heat, 121-113
Dejounte Murray scored 12 of his 28 points in the final period as the Atlanta Hawks held off Miami's comeback attempt to beat the Heat 121-113 for their third straight win
CBS Sports
J.K. Dobbins critical of Ravens' play-calling, says Baltimore would have beaten Bengals with Lamar Jackson
J.K. Dobbins was a big reason why the Ravens were in position to upset the defending AFC champion Bengals in Sunday night's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup. But for as well as he played, Dobbins felt like he should have been utilized more, especially when the game was in the balance in the fourth quarter.
CBS Sports
Magic's Gary Harris: Actually on injury report
Harris is now questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets due to mallet finger on his shooting hand, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Harris was left off the Magic's initial injury report but has now been added to the list. He exited Friday's game early due to the injury, and it appears that further evaluation discovered he is dealing with mallet finger. Considering the injury is on his shooting hand, it's unclear if he will be able to play Sunday or if he is facing a longer absence.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Sunday
Ojulari has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings due to a quadriceps injury. Ojulari recorded a solo tackle in the first half of Sunday's game, but he was ruled out at halftime. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the NFC divisional round if the Giants beat the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Bills' Devin Singletary: Leads Bills in rushing
Singletary rushed 10 times for 48 yards in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Dolphins in the wild-card round. Singletary garnered two fewer carries than rookie James Cook, who also had a 12-yard rushing touchdown during the first quarter. Despite Cook's involvement, though, Singletary still led Buffalo in rushing yards. As the Bills now advance to the AFC divisional round, expect Singletary and Cook to continue to split snaps in Buffalo's backfield.
CBS Sports
Sam Hubbard's 98-yard score breaks playoff record previously held by member of Steelers' Steel Curtain defense
Along with serving as the game-winning score, Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown during Super Wild Card Weekend put the Bengals' defensive end in the history books. Hubbard's score now stands as the fourth longest defensive touchdown in NFL playoff history. It is the longest fumble return for...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Mixon: Quiet in wild-card round
Mixon rushed 11 times for 39 yards while catching three of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 24-17 wild-card round win over the Ravens. Mixon failed to find much running room as the Bengals had to grind out difficult drives against the tough Baltimore defense. Joe Burrow vultured a short touchdown with a quarterback sneak, but Samaje Perine had just three scrimmage yards on two carries and one target, so Mixon should have an opportunity to bounce back with another sizable workload against the Bills in the AFC divisional round.
