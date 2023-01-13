ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Watertown's girls win over Yankton among Thursday's hoops highlights

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFh3Q_0kDFOzbI00

YANKTON — Four players scored in double figures to help Watertown High School's girls basketball team even its record at 3-3 with a 57-36 Eastern South Dakota Conference victory over Yankton on Thursday night.

Jaida Young tallied 18 points, Grace Corey 13, Emery Thury 12 and Addi Johnston 10 for the Arrows, who built a 17-8 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

The Gazelles (0-6) received 10 points from Claire Tereshinski, nine from Payton Moser and eight from Macy Drotzmann.

Watertown visits Sioux Falls Christian at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the opener of a girls-boys doubleheader.

Other Girls Basketball

Castlewood 59, Great Plains Lutheran 24: Mackenzie Everson's 25-point performance led the Warriors, who also got 12 points from Maddie Horn, eight from Gracie Haug and six from Lyndsey Archer. Abby Kjenstad's 10 points paced the Panthers.

Milbank 37, Redfield 25: Maurina Street's 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists sparked Milbank, which also got 13 points from Tyra Berry and 11 from Isabella Anderson. Ashlyn Clausen had 14 points, Katie Rozell seven points and five rebounds and Camryn Rohlfs four steals for Redfield.

Deubrook Area 39, Estelline-Hendricks 28: Skyla Petersen scored 14 points, Ellie Koenig 10 and Matte Bauman seven to lead the Dolphins to the Dakota Valley Conference win. Sadie Johnson had eight points and Kenzy Beare seven for the Redhawks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Hb0q_0kDFOzbI00

De Smet 68, Iroquois-Lake Preston 51: Jada Burke produced 20 points and 15 rebounds, Hazel Luethmers 18 points, Alyssa Asleson 16 points and Emma Albrecht 12 points to carry De Smet to the Dakota Valley Conference victory. The Bulldogs survived a 35-point, four-steal performance by ILP's Adison Moore. Hadlee Holt contributed six points and seven rebounds and Faith Steffensen nine rebounds for the Sharks.

Northwestern 58, Ipswich 38: Adrianna Ratigan notched 19 points and 10 rebounds, Ashley Haven and Ella Boekleheide 14 points apiece and Ella Haven eight points and seven rebounds for Northwestern. Boekelheide also recorded six assists and three steals. Baylee Kulesa's 11 points and six rebounds and Marley Guthmiller's 10 points paced Ipswich.

Lac qui Parle Valley 70, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 52 (Minn.): The Eagles rolled with 18 points from Isabel Gerdes, 15 points and 14 rebounds from Camryn Lee, 13 points from Rylee Lund and 10 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and six steals from Taylor Shelstad. Tatum Hess scored 17 points and Alexis Schreurs 10 for RTR.

Central Minnesota Christian 41, Canby 30 (Minn.): Kortney Leppke notched 10 points and 10 rebounds and Braelyn Merritt eight points for Canby in the loss.

Others: Potter County 67, Highmore-Harrold 50; Leola-Frederick Area 43, Strasburg-Zeeland (N.D.) 19; Groton Area 45, Tiospa Zina 30; Wilmot 53, Waverly-South Shore 37; McCook Central-Montrose 45, Sioux Valley 42; Oakes 56, Sargent County 54 (N.D.); and Yellow Medicine East 65, Dawson-Boyd 54 (Minn.). No other details were reported from these games.

Boys Basketball

Milbank 62, Redfield 32: Garrett Mertens erupted for 24 points to lead the Bulldogs to the Northeast Conference win. Jaxson Wildung contributed 16 and Joe Schulte 10. Mitchell Mack's nine points and Justin Ratigan's seven topped Redfield.

De Smet 69, Iroquois-Lake Preston 23: Third-rated Class B De Smet won the Dakota Valley Conference game with 21 points from Damon Wilkinson and 19 from Kadyn Fast. Wilkinson also snared nine rebounds. Thomas Aughenbaugh contributed 12 points and Kasen Janssen eight. Logan Peskey had eight points and four rebounds and Riley Casper seven and four for ILP.

Castlewood 62, Great Plains Lutheran 21: Byron Laue and Lane Tvedt each scored 17 points to power Castlewood to the win. Laue also snared seven rebounds. Bowen Ryan added six points and Jackson Schofield and Quincy Thu five each. Alex Heil finished with eight points and Austin Rubendall five points and eight rebounds for GPL.

Florence-Henry 71, Britton-Hecla 43: The Falcons got 19 points from Mehki Keller, 16 from Ty Bergh, 14 from Clay Trupe and nine from Payton Roe. BoDell Davidson scored 14 points and Will Schuller eight for the Braves.

Warner 57, Langford Area 28: The Monarchs received 18 points from Levi Scepaniak, 14 from Brodey Sauerwein and nine from Payton Volk. Kassen Keough notched 12 points and five rebounds and Jesse Keogh 11 and six for Langford Area.

Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Arlington 26: In the Dakota Valley Conference, the Elks used 14 points from Tanner Drietz and 13 from Ryan Krog to prevail. Carson Griffith chipped in with 11 points and seven rebounds. Blake Madsen garnered 10 points and 11 rebounds and Riley Miller nine points for Arlington.

Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34: Darwin Gambler tallied 12 points, Aiden Fisher 11 points, Maddox May eight points and five rebounds and Jayden Munroe and Maddox Miller six rebounds apiece for Roncalli. Nate Tchida had 10 points, Ethan DeSpiegler eight points and Mason Herzog six rebounds for Sisseton.

Scores: Highmore-Harrold 66, Herreid-Selby Area 59; Groton Area 69, Tiospa Zina 39; and Renville County West 63, Ortonville 42 (Minn.). No other details were reported from these games.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Watertown's girls win over Yankton among Thursday's hoops highlights

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Rock And (Lincoln) Roll Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln’s J.T. Rock scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Lincoln Patriots, ranked second in AA, to a 76-59 victory over crosstown rival Roosevelt on Saturday afternoon at the Lincoln High School Gymnasium in boys prep basketball. Click on the video...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Herd fall to Fargo 6-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell, 3-6, to the Fargo Force during the Herd’s Hockey Moms Night on Friday. The Stampede are now 12-17-1 this season with a win percentage of .450. The Force started the scoring with a goal just over halfway through...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND SportsZone – January 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made a return on Friday night. This week’s SportsZone features nine games, including four college contests, three high school games and more. Games featured on KELOLAND SportsZone:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Northeast South Dakota under a Winter Weather Advisory (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Northeastern South Dakota, including the Watertown area, is under a Winter Weather Advisory until six o’clock Tuesday morning. Megan Mulford is with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen…. This is more of a nuisance weather event than anything else…. Counties in the Winter Weather Advisory are...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: January 14th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the Brookings Gun Show. It’s taking place inside the Switfel Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10. Racing enthusiasts will want to check...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, December 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. After a deadly train crash, one family rallies for more safety precautions. Police made an arrest in Watertown related to sex...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: January 15th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Bicycle Summit will bring biking enthusiasts from three states to Sioux Falls today. The summit begins at noon at the downtown Orpheum Theater and includes vendors, panels and workshops. Admission is free. The Rescue Network is hosting a dog adoption event...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

$2 million price tag for December snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The December snow storms in Sioux Falls cost about $2.2 million, according to figures shared by the city. The figure includes additional overtime, wages from other departments, use of salt and calcium chloride, work by contractors, rental of equipment and equipment repairs. The city’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
thevalleyexpress.com

Cassidy Schwagel to Compete in State Snow Queen on Saturday

Cassidy Schwagel, Miss Milbank 2023, will compete at the South Dakota Snow Queen Festival on Saturday, January 14, at the Aberdeen Civic Theatre. This year’s state festival marks the 77th year a winner has been crowned. Cassidy has been the reigning Miss Milbank since her coronation at The Valley...
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will the fog bring a blizzard in 90 days?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an old folk tale — winter fog means heavy snow or rain in 90 days. But is that true and what’s causing the fog anyway?. According to KELOLAND Meteorologist Meghan Chada, much of the fog we’ve seen of late has been formed due to excess moisture in the air.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mild weekend ahead; Rain and snow chances Monday

It’s another morning of fog in KELOLAND. Thick fog was showing up on our Aberdeen LIVE CAM as of 7am. This dense fog advisory will last through mid morning, with improvement in visibility expected into the afternoon as warmer air begins to move across KELOLAND. Here’s a closer look...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

As snow removal continues, Sioux Falls police ask drivers to slow down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — All of the recent snow is creating driving issues throughout the area. The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking drivers to slow down and drive defensively. The department says all the snow can easily obscure oncoming cars. Crews continue to pick up leftover snow from streets in Sioux Falls, working to clear them curb to curb. So far, they’ve hauled more than 5,000 semi-truck loads of snow. If you’re keeping track, a normal snowfall is around 1,200.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

566
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy