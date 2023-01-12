Barcelona vs Real Betis score, result as Barca reach Spanish Supercopa final on penalty shootout to set up El Clasico

Read full article on original website
Why Aleksandar Mitrovic penalty vs Newcastle was ruled out: Fulham striker slips against former club
A surprisingly important clash between Newcastle United and Fulham took place at St. James' Park with both teams looking for critical points amidst a European battle. Newcastle are in the thick of the Champions League fight, needing all the points they can secure as they jockey with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, and other top clubs.
Tottenham vs Arsenal result, highlights and analysis as Lloris howler helps Gunners to crucial derby victory
Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over rivals Tottenham on Sunday. The Gunners were already top of the standings but knew that a positive result at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be hugely valuable to pad their lead after Manchester City lost to Manchester United the day before.
Why Frank Lampard is facing the sack at Everton: Wayne Rooney and Sean Dyche in the frame as next manager
When bedlam and euphoria exploded all around Frank Lampard at Goodison Park last May, there were hopes it might herald a new era. Yet, a little more than half a year on from Everton's dramatic escape from Premier League relegation trouble, the Merseyside club are again in the mire. A...
What are the biggest football stadiums in England? Wembley, Old Trafford capacities and more
Manchester United have started plans to redevelop Old Trafford, with the possibility that the stadium's capacity of 74,310 could be increased. Old Trafford is already one of the largest football grounds in England, although, with issues such as a leaking roof, it has been clear for some time that the ground is in need of modernisation.
