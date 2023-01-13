ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

A Long Time Coming: C-L Girls Snap 19-game Losing Streak to Clarion, Beat Lady Cats for 1st Time since 2011; Cranberry Boys Top Union Jan. 12, 2023

By Chris Rossetti
d9and10sports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
d9and10sports.com

PSU-DuBois Women’s Hoops; Head Coach Pat Lewis Win 150th Game

DUBOIS, Pa. – Shannon Shaw hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to help Penn St.-DuBois to the 150th win in school history and also the 150th win of head coach Pat Lewis’ collegiate career with an 84-36 victory over visiting Penn St.-Scranton Sunday afternoon at the PAW Center.
DUBOIS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy