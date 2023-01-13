A Long Time Coming: C-L Girls Snap 19-game Losing Streak to Clarion, Beat Lady Cats for 1st Time since 2011; Cranberry Boys Top Union Jan. 12, 2023

Read full article on original website
Huffman Triple-Double Leads Redbank Girls Past DCC; Finch has Career Game for Sheffield Boys
DUBOIS, Pa. – Using an 11-0 third-quarter run, Redbank Valley turned a two-point third-quarter lead into a 56-38 win over DuBois Central Catholic at the PAW Center on the campus of Penn State-DuBois. Rewatch the game. The Lady Bulldogs led 31-29 following a basketball by DCC’s Emma Elensky with...
Mercer Boys Edge Laurel; Farrell Boys Drop Close One to Shenango Jan. 15, 2023
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Jake Mattocks scored 20 points as Mercer earned a 62-57 win over Laurel in the Ron Galbreath Classic. Mercer built a 29-22 halftime lead en route to the win. Braden Balaski and Nate Haines were also in double figures for Mercer with 11 and 10...
Franklin Boys Nab Win Over Blackhawk; Kennedy Catholic Girls Top Mercyhurst Prep Jan. 14, 2023
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Damon Curry scored 17 points as Franklin earned a 53-43 win over Blackhawk in the Ron Galbreath Classic. Franklin built a 32-18 halftime lead en route to the win. Curry drained three 3’s in the win, while Cole Buckley (11 in the first half) and...
Devine Picks Up 100th Career Win as GJR Tops Commodore Perry; Hornbeck Has Triple-Double in Oil City Boys’ Win Jan. 13, 2023
GROVE CITY, Pa. – Coach Pat Devine picked up his 100th career victory as George Junior Republic earned a 75-57 win over Commodore Perry. Elijah Gist had a monster game for GJR, pouring in 36 points, 23 of which came in the first half. GJR built a 37-21 halftime...
YDL Sports Network, Mega Rock to Broadcast DuBois/Brookville Boys; Eisenhower/Youngsville Girls Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network in conjunction with Mega Rock will be broadcasting the DuBois at Brookville boys’, and will be video broadcasting the Eisenhower at Youngsville girls’ basketball games Monday, Jan. 16. The second meeting of the year between the two rivals will be...
D9/10 Wrestlers Claim Titles at Mid-Winter Mayhem, Burgettstown Invitational
INDIANA, Pa. – Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner, Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick, and Fort LeBoeuf’s Conner McChesney captured individual titles at the 49-team Mid-Winter Mayhem at IUP. Wenner earned a 7-4 decision over Union’s Mason Beatty in the 107, while Pisarchick got a 12-0 major decision over West Scranton’s...
PSU-DuBois Women’s Hoops; Head Coach Pat Lewis Win 150th Game
DUBOIS, Pa. – Shannon Shaw hit six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points to help Penn St.-DuBois to the 150th win in school history and also the 150th win of head coach Pat Lewis’ collegiate career with an 84-36 victory over visiting Penn St.-Scranton Sunday afternoon at the PAW Center.
JB Graphics Releases First D9 Elite 8 Rankings
CURWENSVILLE, Pa. – JB Graphics released its inaugural District 9 “Elite 8 Rankings” Sunday, Jan. 15. Rankings were released for both the boys and the girls.
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast DCC vs. Redbank Valley Girls Basketball Saturday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the DuBois Central Catholic vs. Redbank Valley girls’ basketball game from Penn State-DuBois Saturday, Jan. 14. The varsity game is set to start at around 4:30 p.m. with airtime about 4:15 to 4:20 p.m. depending on the length of the JV game.
